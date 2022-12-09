Read full article on original website
Apple TV+ offers 2-month free trial ahead of Emancipation premiere
Will Smith has been at the center of a bit of controversy this year after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Following that incident, though, Apple announced an upcoming movie with the slap-happy as its lead. Emancipation, which is set to premiere on December 9, will be an Apple TV+ exclusive. To celebrate the release, Will Smith and Apple have teamed up to offer a 2-month free Apple TV+ trial.
Apple Watch for kids: What to buy, how to set up, and best bands
Apple Watch for kids is something parents are embracing more and more. The New York Times ran a story in September 2022 about Apple Watch adoption among children as young as five. Parents are finding the Apple Watch more appropriate for kids wanting smartphones. The Apple Watch gives kids a way to stay in touch with parents, share location, and build responsibility without the full cost and risk of a smartphone.
9to5Mac
Apple surprises up-and-coming musicians with Mac Studio and Studio Display ‘dream desk’ makeover [Video]
Apple recently teamed up with popular YouTube creator Jonathan Morrison to pull off a special surprise for two up-and-coming creators. Apple reached out to Jonathan to ask if he wanted to surprise a creator with a dramatic overhaul to their tech setup, and the end result is pretty heartwarming…. The...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)
Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Channel Deals — Stream Paramount Plus, Starz, Showtime, & More For $2 Each
Watch hit shows like 1883, Interview with the Vampire, Yellowjackets, Outlander, and more for less. Looking for something new to watch? Amazon Prime Video has you covered with deep discounts on premium Prime Video Channels. Right now, you can get popular streaming channels, including Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, AMC+, PBS Kids,...
Apple supporting World AIDS Day with Apple Store window displays and special watch faces to download
Apple is raising awareness for World AIDS Day, as part of its ongoing partnership with (RED) charity. Apple Watch users can show their support by downloading a selection of special red-themed watch face configurations. Apple retail will also be promoting PRODUCT(RED) in the stores, with new window displays. As usual, a portion of every PRODUCT(RED) Apple product sold goes to the (RED) Global Fund.
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
How to put your face on your AirPods case with Apple’s free Memoji engraving
Apple first launched free engraving with the 2nd-gen AirPods in 2019 and expanded the options to include emoji in early 2020. But did you know you can put your own face on AirPods with free Memoji engraving? Here’s where and how to access the option. If you head to...
Hands-on: HyperPack Pro backpack with Apple Find My compatibility [Video]
Hyper may be best known for their USB-C hubs and charging solutions for Apple devices, but now they’ve launched a backpack perfect for all your tech while on the go. The HyperPack Pro includes built-in Find My support to always keep track of your valuable gear and cable routing to ensure all your devices – from your MacBook, iPad, and iPhone all the way down to your AirPods – will remained charged up while out and about.
Apple highlights top Podcasts of 2022 across new shows, subscribers, shared, free, more
After announcing its 2022 App Store Awards including the Podcast of the Year, Apple shared eight new Podcast charts for 2022 including the top shows of the year, top new shows, top shared shows, and top free channels. Apple shared the new year-end charts in its Podcasts app. “These year-end...
Best Black Friday 2022 Apple Deals: AirPods Pro 2 $200, M2 iPad Pro $100 off, Apple Watch, more
Black Friday is now here at 9to5Mac, and our team over at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. Through Thanksgiving week, we’ll be delivering all of the most notable markdowns on Apple devices, home goods, fashion, and much more. As always, the major players will be center stage this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many others offering up notable deals. Head below for the best Black Friday 2022 Apple deals and more.
Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR: Here’s what to expect from new models
Apple’s two-year transition to its own silicon is finally over, except for one product: the Mac Pro. Another one that isn’t part of the Mac silicon transition but users are eager to know where it’s heading next is the Pro Display XDR. Both of these products were...
TV Fanatic
Apple TV+ Re-Teams With Taron Egerton for Firebug Drama Series
After the success of Black Bird, Apple TV+ is staying in business with the team behind the hit show. Apple TV+ today announced that creator Dennis Lehane, star and executive producer Taron Egerton, and executive producers Richard Plepler, Kary Antholis, Bradley Thomas, and Dan Friedkin will re-team for Firebug, a new Apple Original drama series hailing from Apple Studios.
Engadget
Hulu with Live TV adds 14 new channels ahead of next month's price increase
Notable additions include the Weather Channel and Hallmark Channel. Clinical Trials For Multiple Stages Of Lung Cancer. Hulu is adding 14 new channels to its Live TV offering, the Disney-owned streaming service . Five of the additions – the Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama – are already available to watch, with the remaining nine (most of them Vevo music channels) joining the service on December 1st.
Netflix is reportedly letting more subscribers watch movies and shows early
The streaming platform plans to let subscribers preview forthcoming content and give feedback
thedigitalfix.com
Will Smith is offering an Apple TV Plus free trial for his new movie
To promote Emancipation, the movie based on a true story about a man’s journey from Louisiana to the North in order to escape the slave trade, Will Smith, who stars in the drama movie, has offered a two-month free trial on Apple TV Plus for those interested in watching.
10 Fascinating Insider Secrets About The Evolution Of The Addams Family On “Wednesday” That Will Make You Appreciate The Show That Much More
From how Morticia's look evolved to modern times to how they handled using wigs during the blood rain shower scene — a lot went on behind the scenes.
Mosyle brings Apple endpoint security to the iPhone and iPad
Mosyle is announcing its first endpoint security solution for IT admins looking for solutions for the iPhone and iPad. Mosyle Hardening & Compliance protects iOS employees, helps them comply with security protocols, regulations, and keeps their devices updated. Over the past few years, Mosyle has extended its reach beyond Apple...
9to5Mac
