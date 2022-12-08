Read full article on original website
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
How the USDX helps understand gold price movements
At the turn of the month is when the dollar index tends to reverse. Does it mean something opposite for the precious metals market?. All eyes on the USD Index! At least that’s where they should be if one wants to make sense of the recent price moves. In...
Why lower inflation will lead to higher gold and silver prices
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. With lower than expected CPI figures, CPM Group's Jeffrey discusses inflation, and how it might affect gold and silver prices in 2023, 2024 and beyond.
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
Gold and silver get on the gas
When on occasion Gold grabs the steering wheel as it did this past week, we're told to "Get in, fasten your belt, shut up and hang on!" Especially so when Gold has just filled up with premium. For there's nothing like +15 points of price premium "added" to Gold's tank...
Bitcoin Dec. 12 daily chart alert - Traders await a "breakout"
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Monday. The recent sideways...
Will the next move in the gold market be downside?
Gold moved slightly higher, silver soared, but miners declined on Friday. If it’s not a screaming short-term signal, I don’t know what is. In other words, Friday’s session served as a perfectly bearish confirmation of what we’ve been writing throughout the previous week. Let’s take a...
B2Gold reaffirms its 2022 gold production guidance as Fekola continues to break records
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that at the Fekola mine in Mali, beginning in October 2022, ore has been mined...
Gold, silver firmer on bullish outside mkts; U.S. PPI looms
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Thursday. The precious metals are being supported by a lower U.S. dollar index and firmer crude oil prices on this day. Bullish charts are also inviting the technical traders to the long sides of the gold and silver markets. February gold was last up $2.50 at $1,800.60 and March silver was up $0.333 at $23.25.
Perth Mint dominates global bullion market: sells 114K ounces of gold in November as U.S. Mint sells 6K
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Editor's Note: The article was updated to include comments from the U.S. Mint. In its latest sales report,...
This is what Jeffrey Gundlach is watching in the gold price
(Kitco News) Billionaire "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach said gold had performed well this year, and now it needs to cross the 200-day moving average on a weekly basis to send a much more bullish signal. "Gold [has] done pretty well this year. We were looking at it in dollar terms,...
Gold losing some zip but buyers grabbing each dip
Let's start with this from the "Percentages Within Percentages Dept.":. ■ Across the past six weeks, the price of Gold has risen from as low as 1618 (03 November) to as high as 1823 (05 December) -- what with those Happy +15 points of contract premium that we cited a week ago -- is an all-in gain of +12.6%, (or without the premium +11.7%);
Gold's December gains help push silver price higher - ANZ
(Kitco News) The precious metals sector is seeing a move higher, and gold could be one of the main reasons for the shift in sentiment, according to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ). Gold is up more than 8% since November 1 and down only 1.6% year-to-date after a...
Price pressure on gold, silver amid profit taking
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Routine corrective pullbacks are featured to start the trading week, following recent good price gains for both metals. The shorter-term futures traders are taking profits from the recent gains. February gold was last down $10.50 at $1,800.50 and March silver was down $0.132 at $23.59.
Gold price continues to hold the line above $1,800 as UofM Consumer Sentiment rises to 59.1
(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to hold on to the $1,800 handle even in the face of a fairly resilient consumer as sentiment picks up in December. Friday, the University of Michigan said the preliminary reading of its Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 59.1, down from November’s revised reading of 56.8. The data beat expectations as consensus forecasts were calling for a roughly unchanged reading.
Newmont ranked top miner in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company noted that DJSI World represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&...
Northam Platinum ups bid for RBPlat
Northam Platinum (JSE:NPH) is upping its bid from R10 billion (US$570 million) to R17 billion ($960 million) to acquire Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (RBPlat). Northam Platinum first proposed the acquisition last month. Northam Platinum is a primary integrated producer of platinum group metals. All operating mines and recycling operations are...
Gold demand increases in third quarter
Gold demand was up for the third quarter of this year, helped by purchases by consumers and central banks, although investment demand was down, according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demands Trends report. The demand, not counting over-the-counter sales, was at 1,181 metric tons, up 28% from...
Sentiment in gold evenly split as prices end the week at a four-month high
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. At the same time, the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail investors are still bullish...
