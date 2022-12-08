Read full article on original website
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
kitco.com
Saudi leads fall in major Gulf markets amid Fed policy jitters
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market dropped in early trade on Monday, leading declines in the Gulf region ahead of interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its last meeting of 2022 on Wednesday....
kitco.com
Britain's Co-op Bank pension completes $1.5 bln insurance deal-insurer
LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Co-operative Bank pension scheme has completed a 1.2 billion pound ($1.47 billion) insurance deal for all its pension members with insurer Rothesay, Rothesay said in a statement on Tuesday. In such bulk annuity deals, companies transfer the risk of their defined benefit, or final...
kitco.com
Cyprus watchdog to extend FTX EU licence suspension
NICOSIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Cyprus's securities regulator plans to extend the suspension of the licence of FTX EU and will meet to discuss the matter next week, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. "CySEC is taking all the necessary actions to safeguard the interests of investors of FTX EU and...
Take Five: The grand 2022 central bank finale
(Reuters) - The world’s top central banks dominate the agenda next week with indications abounding that the aggressive pace of rate hikes might slow, but not yet fade away given price pressures.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
Bank of Canada makes oversized rate hike, hints increases may be over
OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in almost 15 years and signaled its historic tightening campaign was near an end.
kitco.com
UK cannot take foreign bond buyers for granted: Treasury official
LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain cannot take for granted that foreign investors will have a strong appetite for its government debt, the finance ministry's top official, permanent secretary James Bowler, told lawmakers on Monday. Harriett Baldwin, the Conservative lawmaker who chairs the House of Commons' Treasury Committee, asked Bowler...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Dec. 14 daily chart alert - Bulls gaining power
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are higher again in early U.S. trading Wednesday and hit a five-week high Tuesday. This week’s price action has produced a bullish upside “breakout” from a choppy and sideways trading range on the daily bar chart, to suggest a price uptrend will develop. Bulls have the near-term technical advantage and have momentum on their side. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Hedge fund EDL laments November 'bloodbath' in forex - letter
Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hedge fund EDL Capital described November as "bloodbath" month in foreign exchange markets in its latest investor letter, but Edouard de Langlade, the star manager of his eponymous fund, predicted recent weakness in the dollar would be temporary. "We were short JPY, CHF, CNH, NZD and...
kitco.com
Bank of Canada hikes rates by 50 bps but signals potential pivot, gold priced in CAD loses daily gains
(Kitco News) The Bank of Canada raised rates by another 50 basis points Wednesday, which brought its key interest rate to 4.25%. The move was largely in line with market expectations. In preparation for a potential pivot or a further slowdown in rate hikes, the Bank of Canada also said...
Blackrock says calls for increased overweight in inflation-linked bonds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asset manager Blackrock on Wednesday said that a new regime of greater macroeconomic and market volatility means that investors should demand more compensation for taking the same levels of risk and should increase their strategic allocations in inflation-linked bonds, high yield and investment grade credit.
kitco.com
Russia to hold rates at 7.5% this week as inflation slows
MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, as inflation continues to slow and in order to assess the possible economic impact of the oil price cap and embargo, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. The bank's...
kitco.com
U.S. dollar tumbles across the board as inflation rise eases
NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar nosedived across the board on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer price inflation rose less than expected last month, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate increases after its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The greenback fell to a...
kitco.com
Rouble weakens to 63 vs dollar as rate decision edges closer
MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Monday, sliding to 63 against the dollar, as global inflation pressure and recession concerns limited appetite for risk, with investors looking ahead to the Bank of Russia's rate-setting meeting on Friday. Markets also are awaiting a flurry of other interest...
kitco.com
India-UK negotiations on free trade agreement to continue - Indian trade ministry
MUMBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement between India and Britain will continue, India's trade ministry said on Tuesday, following talks between its minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Kemi Badenoch in New Delhi. "The Ministers urged the negotiating team to work together with an...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise on China optimism ahead of c.bank decisions
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Friday over hopes that further easing of COVID curbs in China would boost economic activity and demand, while investors awaited a slew of central bank meetings next week. While most emerging markets rose boosting the MSCI index .MSCIEF by 1.0%, Indian...
CNBC
European markets close lower as global sentiment wavers on recession fears
European markets closed lower on Wednesday as jitters set in over the state of the global economy. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks moved lower as traders considered the possibility of a recession and the likelihood of a lengthy cycle of hikes from the Federal Reserve. Sentiment was mixed overnight with shares in...
