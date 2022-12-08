ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
kitco.com

Saudi leads fall in major Gulf markets amid Fed policy jitters

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market dropped in early trade on Monday, leading declines in the Gulf region ahead of interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its last meeting of 2022 on Wednesday....
kitco.com

Britain's Co-op Bank pension completes $1.5 bln insurance deal-insurer

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Co-operative Bank pension scheme has completed a 1.2 billion pound ($1.47 billion) insurance deal for all its pension members with insurer Rothesay, Rothesay said in a statement on Tuesday. In such bulk annuity deals, companies transfer the risk of their defined benefit, or final...
kitco.com

Cyprus watchdog to extend FTX EU licence suspension

NICOSIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Cyprus's securities regulator plans to extend the suspension of the licence of FTX EU and will meet to discuss the matter next week, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. "CySEC is taking all the necessary actions to safeguard the interests of investors of FTX EU and...
Reuters

Take Five: The grand 2022 central bank finale

(Reuters) - The world’s top central banks dominate the agenda next week with indications abounding that the aggressive pace of rate hikes might slow, but not yet fade away given price pressures.
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
kitco.com

UK cannot take foreign bond buyers for granted: Treasury official

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain cannot take for granted that foreign investors will have a strong appetite for its government debt, the finance ministry's top official, permanent secretary James Bowler, told lawmakers on Monday. Harriett Baldwin, the Conservative lawmaker who chairs the House of Commons' Treasury Committee, asked Bowler...
kitco.com

Bitcoin Dec. 14 daily chart alert - Bulls gaining power

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are higher again in early U.S. trading Wednesday and hit a five-week high Tuesday. This week’s price action has produced a bullish upside “breakout” from a choppy and sideways trading range on the daily bar chart, to suggest a price uptrend will develop. Bulls have the near-term technical advantage and have momentum on their side. Stay tuned!
kitco.com

Hedge fund EDL laments November 'bloodbath' in forex - letter

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hedge fund EDL Capital described November as "bloodbath" month in foreign exchange markets in its latest investor letter, but Edouard de Langlade, the star manager of his eponymous fund, predicted recent weakness in the dollar would be temporary. "We were short JPY, CHF, CNH, NZD and...
Reuters

Blackrock says calls for increased overweight in inflation-linked bonds

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asset manager Blackrock on Wednesday said that a new regime of greater macroeconomic and market volatility means that investors should demand more compensation for taking the same levels of risk and should increase their strategic allocations in inflation-linked bonds, high yield and investment grade credit.
kitco.com

Russia to hold rates at 7.5% this week as inflation slows

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, as inflation continues to slow and in order to assess the possible economic impact of the oil price cap and embargo, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. The bank's...
kitco.com

U.S. dollar tumbles across the board as inflation rise eases

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar nosedived across the board on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer price inflation rose less than expected last month, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate increases after its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The greenback fell to a...
kitco.com

Rouble weakens to 63 vs dollar as rate decision edges closer

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Monday, sliding to 63 against the dollar, as global inflation pressure and recession concerns limited appetite for risk, with investors looking ahead to the Bank of Russia's rate-setting meeting on Friday. Markets also are awaiting a flurry of other interest...
kitco.com

India-UK negotiations on free trade agreement to continue - Indian trade ministry

MUMBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement between India and Britain will continue, India's trade ministry said on Tuesday, following talks between its minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Kemi Badenoch in New Delhi. "The Ministers urged the negotiating team to work together with an...
CNBC

European markets close lower as global sentiment wavers on recession fears

European markets closed lower on Wednesday as jitters set in over the state of the global economy. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks moved lower as traders considered the possibility of a recession and the likelihood of a lengthy cycle of hikes from the Federal Reserve. Sentiment was mixed overnight with shares in...

