Huntsville, AL

FOX54 News

'Festival of Cranes' flies into Decatur on January 13

DECATUR, Ala. — In celebration of the winter migration of over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association is hosting a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15...
DECATUR, AL
chattanoogapulse.com

Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama

Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
DECATUR, AL
franchising.com

New Again Houses® Welcomes New Franchise Owner in Huntsville, AL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 12, 2022 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - New Again Houses® is thrilled to announce the opening of their location in Huntsville, AL. The new franchise location—led by David Sanderson, will now be able to buy and sell homes in Madison, Limestone, and Lauderdale Counties in Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall County

For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!. Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall …. For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!. Local Organizations team up for Christmas in a bag. Landers McLarty Subaru and the Rose of Sharon...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Upcoming Cullman Christmas events

CULLMAN, Ala. – After successful Christmas parades, tree lightings, concerts and celebrations over the past several days, Cullman’s holiday schedule is still full of family events this week.   Thursday, Dec. 8  Cullman City Schools (CHS) Christmas Concert  7 p.m.  The free concert will be held at Cullman High School auditorium and include the Cullman Beginning Band, Cullman Middle School Advanced Band, the Combined CHS Concert and Symphonic Bands and the CHS Jazz Ensemble.  Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love Christmas Ceremony  6 p.m.  Held at Christ Hall at St. John’s Church, the event supports the Cullman Regional Foundation and its efforts to advance quality healthcare at...
CULLMAN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

6 spots to celebrate the holiday season in North Alabama with Huntsville’s Holiday Magic Pass

Up for a quick road trip? There’s no place like Huntsville for the holidays. If you’re looking to get the full Huntsville holiday experience, you’ll want to know about the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau Holiday Magic Pass, AKA your passport for great deals on all the experiences locals love. Head to Bham Now for the full scoop.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville's Rocket City Marathon draws big crowds after two-year hiatus

One of Huntsville's longest-running sporting events made its return on Saturday, as the Rocket City Marathon kicked off early in the morning. Event organizers were forced to cancel the events the past two years, due to COVID-19 and severe weather respectively. The organizers decision to cancel last year was a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Be on the lookout: Decatur searching for capitol murder suspect

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40, of Huntsville, in reference to an ongoing Capital Murder investigation. Travis has an active Capital Murder warrant out for his arrest in connection to the shooting that occurred on November...
DECATUR, AL
Bham Now

Botanica is closing at the end of the year

Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FOX54 News

Mental Health and the holidays: Coping with grief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Family traditions usually make up part of the holiday season, but if you have recently lost someone, this time of year may not feel as special and according to Jennifer Wolff of J J Counseling services, even scrolling through social media can trigger a response to grief.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

