A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
'Festival of Cranes' flies into Decatur on January 13
DECATUR, Ala. — In celebration of the winter migration of over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association is hosting a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15...
‘Christmas in a Bag’ to be delivered Saturday
Landers McLarty Subaru is teaming up with Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen for a donation drive.
chattanoogapulse.com
Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama
Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
Local Organizations team up to bring Christmas joy in a bag
Landers McLarty Subaru and the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen have partnered together to bring some holiday cheer to some families in Huntsville.
Can this program change the future for Huntsville restaurant workers?
“Don’t come expecting it not to change you because it will change you,” Bobby Moore says. Moore’s a football-lineman sized 20-year-old who’s careful with his words. He’s talking with me about Hatch, a Huntsville nonprofit that trains young adults for culinary and hospitality careers. Moore’s...
franchising.com
New Again Houses® Welcomes New Franchise Owner in Huntsville, AL
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 12, 2022 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - New Again Houses® is thrilled to announce the opening of their location in Huntsville, AL. The new franchise location—led by David Sanderson, will now be able to buy and sell homes in Madison, Limestone, and Lauderdale Counties in Alabama.
Stovehouse gets into holiday spirit with Mrs. Claus Snow Stroll on Gas Light Alley
Huntsville's Stovehouse is getting into the holiday spirit. The venue is playing host to the Mrs. Claus Snow Stroll on Gas Light Alley. It is a new Christmas event.
WHNT-TV
Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall County
For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!. Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall …. For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!. Local Organizations team up for Christmas in a bag. Landers McLarty Subaru and the Rose of Sharon...
Upcoming Cullman Christmas events
CULLMAN, Ala. – After successful Christmas parades, tree lightings, concerts and celebrations over the past several days, Cullman’s holiday schedule is still full of family events this week. Thursday, Dec. 8 Cullman City Schools (CHS) Christmas Concert 7 p.m. The free concert will be held at Cullman High School auditorium and include the Cullman Beginning Band, Cullman Middle School Advanced Band, the Combined CHS Concert and Symphonic Bands and the CHS Jazz Ensemble. Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love Christmas Ceremony 6 p.m. Held at Christ Hall at St. John’s Church, the event supports the Cullman Regional Foundation and its efforts to advance quality healthcare at...
thebamabuzz.com
6 spots to celebrate the holiday season in North Alabama with Huntsville’s Holiday Magic Pass
Up for a quick road trip? There’s no place like Huntsville for the holidays. If you’re looking to get the full Huntsville holiday experience, you’ll want to know about the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau Holiday Magic Pass, AKA your passport for great deals on all the experiences locals love. Head to Bham Now for the full scoop.
Say hello to Halo Blue, the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ new uniform for 2023
The Rocket City Trash Pandas will be saying 'halo' to a new blue jersey and cap for the 2023 season.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville's Rocket City Marathon draws big crowds after two-year hiatus
One of Huntsville's longest-running sporting events made its return on Saturday, as the Rocket City Marathon kicked off early in the morning. Event organizers were forced to cancel the events the past two years, due to COVID-19 and severe weather respectively. The organizers decision to cancel last year was a...
Be on the lookout: Decatur searching for capitol murder suspect
DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40, of Huntsville, in reference to an ongoing Capital Murder investigation. Travis has an active Capital Murder warrant out for his arrest in connection to the shooting that occurred on November...
8th annual Huntsville Christmas parade route, details announced
The 8th Annual Huntsville Christmas Parade, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" is set to hit the streets on December 8!
Madison County Sheriff, other organizations take children shopping with a hero
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) and several other local organizations took part in "Shop with a Hero" Saturday.
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
Two in custody after foot chase in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.
Mental Health and the holidays: Coping with grief
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Family traditions usually make up part of the holiday season, but if you have recently lost someone, this time of year may not feel as special and according to Jennifer Wolff of J J Counseling services, even scrolling through social media can trigger a response to grief.
New traffic signal to be built at Huntsville intersection
The City of Huntsville announced on Monday that the new signal will be installed at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Monroe Road at Beaver Dam Road on Wednesday, December 14.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
