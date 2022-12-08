Read full article on original website
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
BlackRock says get ready for a recession unlike any other and 'what worked in the past won't work now'
"Recession is foretold as central banks race to try to tame inflation. It's the opposite of past recessions," BlackRock strategists said.
Florida, DeSantis yank billions in investments from 'woke' BlackRock over ESG investing
Florida is yanking $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock, escalating the GOP standoff with the world’s largest money manager over ESG.
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
Activist investors blast BlackRock’s ‘hypocrisy’ on sustainability, call for CEO ouster
An activist investment firm is calling on BlackRock’s chief executive to resign over his “apparent hypocrisy” in the use of sustainability goals. The chief investment officers of U.K.-based Bluebell Capital Partners accused CEO Larry Fink on Tuesday of repeatedly failing to live up to his stated sustainability commitments. BlackRock’s combination of increased rhetoric around sustainability…
Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will go to jail ‘if the facts turn out the way I expect them to’
“The problem was, he took our money. And so he needs to get prosecuted,” says Novogratz, whose Galaxy Digital disclosed $76.8 million exposure to FTX.
Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real
The Greek tragedy unfolding in the financial press over the last week is the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, the would-be cryptocurrency tycoon and political kingmaker whose multibillion-dollar empire has sunk like the Titanic after its encounter with the iceberg. Bloomberg put it this way: “Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion...
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Ken Griffin are sounding the alarm on a US recession. Here are 12 dire economic warnings from elite commentators.
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Charlie Munger have flagged the risk of a US recession. Carl Icahn, Jamie Dimon, and Ken Griffin are also bracing for a painful economic downturn. Here are 12 recession warnings from top executives, investors, and academics. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Ken Griffin have sounded...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
BlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin on Tuesday said his firm is freezing most hiring and reducing expenses. "We're trying to be a little more prudent," he said during a financial conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, adding that these measures will put BlackRock in a better position next year.
AIG subsidiary files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Dec 14 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc said on Wednesday its subsidiary, AIG Financial Products (FP), had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The filing concludes a process that has been ongoing since the 2008 financial crisis, the insurer said, adding it will not have a material impact on its balance sheet or that of recently listed life and retirement insurer Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG.N).
U.S. bank BNY Mellon awards stocks to 90% of employees
NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon (BK.N) said on Wednesday it would award 10 company shares each to its rank-and-file employees, as the U.S. bank seeks to include all workers in its commercial success.
Coinbase CEO expects revenue to plunge over 50% - Bloomberg News
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) revenue is set to reduce to half this year, Bloomberg News reported, citing an interview with chief executive officer Brian Armstrong.
DeSantis praised for pulling money from BlackRock over ESG concerns: ‘Illegal leftist scam’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was praised for pulling $2 billion in assets away from BlackRock out of concern for the investment firm's pro-ESG policies.
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
BNP Paribas Asset Management heads for the woods with Danish deal
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management said on Thursday it had bought a majority stake in a Danish firm specialising in woodland and agricultural investments. The purchase of the stake in International Woodland Company, which has more than $5.7 billion in assets under management, means BNP Paribas will for the first time offer its clients direct investment in woodland and agricultural land.
Elon Musk could lose world’s richest person title as Tesla value almost halves
Tesla has lost nearly half its market value since its founder, Elon Musk, bid for Twitter in April, reducing his net worth by about $70bn and putting his title as world’s richest person at risk. Shares in the electric car company traded at $340.79 on 13 April, the day...
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
cryptopotato.com
Sam Bankman-Fried to Binance CEO: You Won, Stop Lying
Binance and FTX’s bosses have two different accounts of their exchange’s business dealings prior to the latter firm’s collapse. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and ex-FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) traded barbs over Twitter on Friday as each contested the true nature of their private business dealings.
kitco.com
Saudi leads fall in major Gulf markets amid Fed policy jitters
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market dropped in early trade on Monday, leading declines in the Gulf region ahead of interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its last meeting of 2022 on Wednesday....
