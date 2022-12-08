ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
The Hill

Activist investors blast BlackRock’s ‘hypocrisy’ on sustainability, call for CEO ouster

An activist investment firm is calling on BlackRock’s chief executive to resign over his “apparent hypocrisy” in the use of sustainability goals. The chief investment officers of U.K.-based Bluebell Capital Partners accused CEO Larry Fink on Tuesday of repeatedly failing to live up to his stated sustainability commitments. BlackRock’s combination of increased rhetoric around sustainability…
LOUISIANA STATE
Reuters

BlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin on Tuesday said his firm is freezing most hiring and reducing expenses. "We're trying to be a little more prudent," he said during a financial conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, adding that these measures will put BlackRock in a better position next year.
NEW YORK STATE
Reuters

AIG subsidiary files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Dec 14 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc said on Wednesday its subsidiary, AIG Financial Products (FP), had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The filing concludes a process that has been ongoing since the 2008 financial crisis, the insurer said, adding it will not have a material impact on its balance sheet or that of recently listed life and retirement insurer Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG.N).
CONNECTICUT STATE
Reuters

BNP Paribas Asset Management heads for the woods with Danish deal

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management said on Thursday it had bought a majority stake in a Danish firm specialising in woodland and agricultural investments. The purchase of the stake in International Woodland Company, which has more than $5.7 billion in assets under management, means BNP Paribas will for the first time offer its clients direct investment in woodland and agricultural land.
cryptopotato.com

Sam Bankman-Fried to Binance CEO: You Won, Stop Lying

Binance and FTX’s bosses have two different accounts of their exchange’s business dealings prior to the latter firm’s collapse. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and ex-FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) traded barbs over Twitter on Friday as each contested the true nature of their private business dealings.
kitco.com

Saudi leads fall in major Gulf markets amid Fed policy jitters

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market dropped in early trade on Monday, leading declines in the Gulf region ahead of interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its last meeting of 2022 on Wednesday....

Comments / 0

Community Policy