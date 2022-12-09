Read full article on original website
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Malkin's late goal lifts Penguins past Stars 2-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin pounced on a loose puck and fired it into the net with 35 seconds remaining to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Monday night. Malkin's ninth goal of the year came after Bryan Rust's shot attempt from in close was...
Engram's 1-year gamble with Jaguars could net big payday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Evan Engram gambled on himself when he signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville in March. The Jaguars wanted a longer contract with the former New York Giants tight end. But Engram believed he would flourish with a fresh start outside the Big Apple’s glaring — and often harsh — spotlight, so he took less money in free agency (he got $9 million) in hopes of landing a bigger payday in 2023.
Bears get 2 rookie defensive starters back to face Eagles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears would like to come out of their bye week the same way they came out of a mini-bye weekend following a Thursday night game earlier this season. It was the previous time the Bears won a game, 33-14 against New England...
AP source: Pistons' Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
Texans play better but can't finish in loss to Cowboys
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans did a lot of good things Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. However, they came up short late with a chance to seal the victory as their skid extended to eight games with a 27-23 loss.
It's time for the skidding Giants to step up and get a win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For most of the season, there has been talk about the New York Giants getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The postseason picture was bright when the franchise got off to a 6-1 start under rookie coach Brian Daboll. It's a lot dimmer now with the Giants going 1-4-1 in their last six games.
Jets' White 'ready to roll' after hits sent him to hospital
Mike White got tackled again Monday morning, this time by his 15-month-old twins. The New York Jets quarterback got up — just as he did all game Sunday. But this time with smiles instead of pain-induced grimaces.
Steelers run D crumbles again as playoff hopes evaporate
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what was coming. So did the 66,326 fans bundled in the mid-December chill. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Jordan assails NFL for accusation he faked foot injury
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan continued to assail the NFL on Monday for fining him after concluding that he faked an injury in the fourth quarter of New Orleans' 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay on Dec. 5. “If this was a civil lawsuit, I’d countersue...
Cowboys' Prescott feels interception bug, vows to squash it
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott has more interceptions through his first eight starts than at any point in his career. The star Dallas quarterback's response to his ninth interception of the season was impressive, leading a 98-yard drive after giving Houston a great chance to complete a big upset.
Hurts, Eagles continue to roll at 12-1 as best in NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The question is no longer asked if the Philadelphia Eagles' best record in the NFL makes them the favorite out of the NFC to reach the Super Bowl, because at this point this deep into the season, they clearly are. No one has to wonder if...
Penalties, play calls doom Browns in season slipping away
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson's lengthy suspension shaped this season for the Browns, and it has taken on a familiar form — ugly, disappointing, irreparable. A penalty-filled 23-10 loss in Cincinnati essentially extinguished any chance Cleveland had of putting together a late playoff push, triggering another December tradition in Northeast Ohio: fans screaming for sweeping change.
Mahomes' brilliance for KC blighted by more turnover trouble
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid made it clear Sunday night that he wouldn't simply forget about the uncharacteristic three interceptions that Patrick Mahomes had thrown against the Denver Broncos. Those turnovers allowed a 27-point lead to nearly evaporate and almost doomed the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat.
Broncos revel in small gains as they careen toward basement
DENVER (AP) — Linebacker Josey Jewell hesitated for a second after picking off Patrick Mahomes with the Denver Broncos trailing the Kansas City Chiefs 27-0 on Sunday. Should he race for the end zone so he and his teammates could preen for the cameras in celebration?
Cardinals' Murray hurts knee vs. Patriots, carted off field
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field during the team's first offensive drive after a knee injury Monday night in Arizona's game against the New England Patriots. The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket on the third play of the game...
Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson watched his second 3-pointer go down, turned toward the Pelicans' defensive end and threw a triumphant punch into the air. Adding perimeter scoring to his already formidable play in the paint, Williamson scored 35-points for a second straight game, and New Orleans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory.
