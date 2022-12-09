ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Man says grandchildren attacked by Rottweiler in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Three children in west Tulsa are recovering from wounds after a neighbor’s Rottweiler attacked them on Sunday. Ray Parker Jr. said he was working on his car in the driveway when one of his grandchildren yelled that his sibling had been bitten by a dog. He said the dog jumped the fence around the owner’s yard and ran across the street to attack his three grandchildren.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Thousands of bikers take part in Tulsa toy run

TULSA, Okla. — Bikers roared out of the Tulsa Fairgrounds parking lot for the 2022 ABATE Tulsa Toy Run, benefitting the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign. Thousands of bikes carried thousands of toys for thousands of kids on Sunday. “6,000 bikes show up with toys and fill...
TULSA, OK
Edy Zoo

Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know

TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police arrest man wounded in Oklahoma pot farm slayings

(AP) -- The survivor of a shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm that killed four people has been arrested after being released from a hospital. Court documents show Yifei Lin was arrested after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics filed notice to seize the farm it alleges was operating under an illegally obtained license with Lin listed as 25% owner.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Shooting at a south Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex near 81st and Riverside. TPD said they responded to a call that came in around 5 p.m. after a woman shot a man in his upper left chest area. According to officers,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Firefighters transport water almost a mile to reach Turley house on fire

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) were faced with a challenge while responding to a Turley house fire Monday. Firefighters say the front room of the home, near Highway 75 and 76th Street North, was fully engulfed. TFD searched the home, giving the all clear that everyone...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Saint Mary’s kindergartners donate teddy bears to Tulsa police officers

TULSA, Okla. — Students at School of Saint Mary are helping children in need this holiday season. On Friday, kindergartners donated bags filled with more than 200 stuffed animals to the Tulsa Police Department. Tulsa police says they always have a stuffed animal in their car to comfort children...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

How common is severe weather in the winter for Oklahoma?

Severe weather is least common during the winter months of December, January and February in Oklahoma, but on occasion, thunderstorms can still pack a punch this time of year. The cold season is characterized by high wind shear thanks to a strong jet stream overhead and lower instability and moisture levels.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Empty Shelters-Full Hearts Encourages Pet Adoption

Pets and Christmas go together like cookies and cocoa this holiday season so Bissell Pet Foundation is once again hosting a “Empty the Shelters” campaign to help find loving homes for as many pets as possible who are currently living in shelters throughout the United States. In our...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy