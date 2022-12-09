Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Man says grandchildren attacked by Rottweiler in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Three children in west Tulsa are recovering from wounds after a neighbor’s Rottweiler attacked them on Sunday. Ray Parker Jr. said he was working on his car in the driveway when one of his grandchildren yelled that his sibling had been bitten by a dog. He said the dog jumped the fence around the owner’s yard and ran across the street to attack his three grandchildren.
KOKI FOX 23
Thousands of bikers take part in Tulsa toy run
TULSA, Okla. — Bikers roared out of the Tulsa Fairgrounds parking lot for the 2022 ABATE Tulsa Toy Run, benefitting the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign. Thousands of bikes carried thousands of toys for thousands of kids on Sunday. “6,000 bikes show up with toys and fill...
Mountain lion spotted wandering around Osage County
Game wardens confirm a mountain lion has been spotted from Blackburn to the prison and even towards Skiatook Lake.
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know
TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end
Oklahoma is facing an unprecedented wave of evictions statewide, with Oklahoma County leading in historically high numbers. The post OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Missing cat returns home 5 years later
Bobby the cat was reunited with his mom in Arkansas more than 5 years after he went missing in Pennsylvania.
This state will charge 10 cents for single-use grocery bags starting in January
Colorado law will require that shoppers pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bags. Some Utah towns have imposed grocery bag bans but there’s little political traction for a statewide policy.
KOKI FOX 23
Police arrest man wounded in Oklahoma pot farm slayings
(AP) -- The survivor of a shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm that killed four people has been arrested after being released from a hospital. Court documents show Yifei Lin was arrested after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics filed notice to seize the farm it alleges was operating under an illegally obtained license with Lin listed as 25% owner.
Oklahoma brewery wins big in 2022 beer awards
A micro-brewery in Oklahoma City recently won several awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
KOKI FOX 23
Downtown Tulsa one step closer to finally getting a full service grocery store
TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store. Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store. Last Thursday, the Tulsa...
KOKI FOX 23
Food for Fines: Collinsville Police feed community while helping people pay fines
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — There’s a new program in Collinsville to help people pay fines and feed the community at the same time. Police said they hope the whole community will benefit from their Food For Fines program. “I’m hoping this will help the community on just about every...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Shooting at a south Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex near 81st and Riverside. TPD said they responded to a call that came in around 5 p.m. after a woman shot a man in his upper left chest area. According to officers,...
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters transport water almost a mile to reach Turley house on fire
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) were faced with a challenge while responding to a Turley house fire Monday. Firefighters say the front room of the home, near Highway 75 and 76th Street North, was fully engulfed. TFD searched the home, giving the all clear that everyone...
wglt.org
In 2 U.S. cities haunted by race massacres, facing the past is painful and divisive
Shortly after going to work for the Tulsa Historical Society in 2001, Michelle Place recalls historian Richard Warner hefting a large cardboard box atop her desk. "This is the most important collection that the Tulsa Historical Society has," he told her. "Guard it with your life." Warner had co-authored the...
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
KOKI FOX 23
Saint Mary’s kindergartners donate teddy bears to Tulsa police officers
TULSA, Okla. — Students at School of Saint Mary are helping children in need this holiday season. On Friday, kindergartners donated bags filled with more than 200 stuffed animals to the Tulsa Police Department. Tulsa police says they always have a stuffed animal in their car to comfort children...
KOKI FOX 23
How common is severe weather in the winter for Oklahoma?
Severe weather is least common during the winter months of December, January and February in Oklahoma, but on occasion, thunderstorms can still pack a punch this time of year. The cold season is characterized by high wind shear thanks to a strong jet stream overhead and lower instability and moisture levels.
KOKI FOX 23
Man sentenced for killing hawks after utility refused to cut down tree
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan man was sentenced by a judge after pleading no contest to shooting and killing three birds, after a utility company refused to cut down a tree. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a news release that Arthur Anderson was sentenced to...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Empty Shelters-Full Hearts Encourages Pet Adoption
Pets and Christmas go together like cookies and cocoa this holiday season so Bissell Pet Foundation is once again hosting a “Empty the Shelters” campaign to help find loving homes for as many pets as possible who are currently living in shelters throughout the United States. In our...
KOKI FOX 23
Hominy residents reportedly hearing woman screaming, police say it’s a mountain lion
HOMINY, Okla. — Hominy Police Department issued a warning about a potential mountain lion in the area. In a Facebook post, the police department said over the past few weeks they’ve received reports of people hearing what people describe as a woman screaming in the woods between the prison Skiatook Lake.
