A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
chattanoogapulse.com
Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama
Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
WAFF
Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru deliver Christmas gifts to kids
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Landers McLarty Subaru and the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen (RoS) partnered to give gifts to children. Landers McLarty Subaru and “Santa” delivered gift bags from the “Christmas in a Bag” donation drive Saturday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. For...
Upcoming Cullman Christmas events
CULLMAN, Ala. – After successful Christmas parades, tree lightings, concerts and celebrations over the past several days, Cullman’s holiday schedule is still full of family events this week. Thursday, Dec. 8 Cullman City Schools (CHS) Christmas Concert 7 p.m. The free concert will be held at Cullman High School auditorium and include the Cullman Beginning Band, Cullman Middle School Advanced Band, the Combined CHS Concert and Symphonic Bands and the CHS Jazz Ensemble. Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love Christmas Ceremony 6 p.m. Held at Christ Hall at St. John’s Church, the event supports the Cullman Regional Foundation and its efforts to advance quality healthcare at...
Local Organizations team up to bring Christmas joy in a bag
Landers McLarty Subaru and the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen have partnered together to bring some holiday cheer to some families in Huntsville.
Can this program change the future for Huntsville restaurant workers?
“Don’t come expecting it not to change you because it will change you,” Bobby Moore says. Moore’s a football-lineman sized 20-year-old who’s careful with his words. He’s talking with me about Hatch, a Huntsville nonprofit that trains young adults for culinary and hospitality careers. Moore’s...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — 3 holiday markets to attend in Alabama this month
Holiday markets are one of our favorite ways to get into the festive spirit. From celebrating traditional German markets in Cullman to country fun in Salem, you don’t want to miss these fun traditions. Support your local markets and businesses this holiday season across the state. The AlabamaWx Weather...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville's Rocket City Marathon draws big crowds after two-year hiatus
One of Huntsville's longest-running sporting events made its return on Saturday, as the Rocket City Marathon kicked off early in the morning. Event organizers were forced to cancel the events the past two years, due to COVID-19 and severe weather respectively. The organizers decision to cancel last year was a...
WHNT-TV
Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall County
For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!. Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall …. For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!. Local Organizations team up for Christmas in a bag. Landers McLarty Subaru and the Rose of Sharon...
Say hello to Halo Blue, the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ new uniform for 2023
The Rocket City Trash Pandas will be saying 'halo' to a new blue jersey and cap for the 2023 season.
Madison County Sheriff, other organizations take children shopping with a hero
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) and several other local organizations took part in "Shop with a Hero" Saturday.
Two in custody after foot chase in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.
WAFF
Athens Christmas tree grower facing higher shipping costs, lower supply
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - ‘Tis the season to buy a beautiful tree to light up your living room. It’s a yearly tradition to go out to the farm and pick out a new tree but the prices at the cash register may be looking brand new. Christmas tree vendors are experiencing rising costs just like everyone else.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Christmas at Eddie's Florist
Eddie Moore is a florist year-round. But each July, his focus expands. Now in its 38th year of spreading cheer, Moore’s Christmas tree displays at his Christmas at Eddie’s shop seem to get bigger each year. "In the first year I opened, I had five trees. This year...
New Huntsville tutoring center opens its doors
Educating children is at the forefront of a new tutoring center in Huntsville.
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
New traffic signal to be built at Huntsville intersection
The City of Huntsville announced on Monday that the new signal will be installed at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Monroe Road at Beaver Dam Road on Wednesday, December 14.
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
WAAY-TV
Have you seen Vincenzo? New Huntsville arrival missing for several weeks
A new neighbor is hoping a little North Alabama magic will reunite him with a beloved family member. Miles Schwartz moved to Huntsville from Idaho in October. He said he came here without any friends or family other than his two dogs. On Nov. 1, a neighbor told Schwartz they saw one of the dogs - 5-year-old Vincenzo - chasing squirrels in Sherwood Park on Greendale Drive.
Welcome Home: Rocket City watches Orion Spacecraft return to Earth
The U.S. Space and Rocket Center and the Trash Pandas partnered to host a watch party for the Artemis I Splashdown at Toyota Field.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
