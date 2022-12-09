Read full article on original website
Related
Tractor truck crash in Hill County shuts down Highway 77
HILL COUNTY, Texas — A crash has shut down State Highway 77 in Hill County, near the TA Travel Center, according to the Hill County Sheriff Office. After leaving the roadway, the truck reportedly struck a parked vehicle, and then went through a car port which also contained another vehicle. The truck then came to rest in a creek, said the HCSO.
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responds to fire at vacant home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant home in the 600 block of Garden Drive on Sunday evening. Someone passing by the home noticed the house fire and alerted officials. When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming out of one of the front windows and a large volume of smoke.
Sole survivor of fatal crash in Leon County remains hospitalized: Officials
Upon arrival, it was determined that a single vehicle had struck a tree - resulting in "catastrophic" damage.
KBTX.com
Crash closes feeder road of I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to expect detours Sunday night as crews work a “major crash” along the northbound feeder of Interstate 45 north of Madisonville. The wreck is on the feeder at Old Concord Lane between SH 21 and...
One dead, one injured following a shooting in Temple, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department announced that the male suspect in Monday morning's car-involved shooting has died. According to police, they were called out to a shooting involving two cars in the 2900 block of North 3rd Street at 8:45 a.m. Police say the male shot a...
KWTX
Temple Police investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35 near mile marker 302. When officers arrived, they found the female driver had been stabbed multiple times. She has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on when the stabbing occurred in...
fox44news.com
Afternoon shooting sends one person to the hospital in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Police received a call about a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive. Officers found one man with a bullet wound and an ambulance...
KBTX.com
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
News Channel 25
Crash on I-35 reveals woman had been stabbed: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas – A woman who crashed in her vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 302 had been stabbed multiple times, Temple police said. Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital, police said. No suspects have been identified. The crash remains...
KWTX
Temple PD investigates shooting, two injured
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting where two have been injured. officers responded at around 8:45 a.m. Dec. 11 to a shooting in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male, which has been identified as the...
KWTX
Fire ravages Waco’s Tru Jamaica
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Imagine at a blink of an eye, your dreams go up in flames, that’s the reality for Aniceto Charles Jr. He said his favorite part about the job is getting to know his customers and form a connection. “They say, ‘Oh, we love this food....
fox44news.com
Chase leads to a double shooting in Temple, one dead
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a double shooting that took place around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. A police spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that a man was chasing a woman and shot her and then himself. Both were taken to Baylor Scott and White Temple Hospital.
fox44news.com
Overnight home invasion robbery reported in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are searching for four men who robbed a home early Sunday morning. The police department received a call around 12:27 a.m. about a home invasion robbery in the 5100 block of Davy Crockett Street. Witnesses told officers that four men wearing masks...
Crash victim suffered from stab wounds, says Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas — A woman is in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the police, reportedly with stab wounds. TPD reported that officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 302 on I-35 around 7:03 a.m. on Dec. 11. According to officers, they found...
Police: 4 suspects wanted in Temple home invasion
The masked suspects kicked in the front door of the home and made off with an "undisclosed number of items," Temple police said.
fox44news.com
Temple Police investigate a drive-by shooting
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are looking for the drivers of two vehicles who were shooting at each other. Officers received a call at 5:23 p.m. Saturday about shots fired in the 900 block of E. Avenue B. When they arrived, the officers found a bullet had...
KBTX.com
Madisonville Police searching for suspects who stole $6,000 worth of computers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week involves the theft of over $6,000 worth of computers from Walmart. They are looking for the two people involved in the incident. It happened at the location on East Main Street in Madisonville on Saturday, Dec. 3.
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
fox44news.com
Bell County officials disagree with feds over broadband coverage
Belton, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County officials appear to disagree with the federal government’s assessment of broadband internet coverage in Bell County. “The amount of money that is being dedicated to expanding rural access to broadband represents a once-in-a-generation investment,” County Judge David Blackburn said. “I want to see Bell County residents benefit by this investment of federal tax dollars.”
Temple woman found safe, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department confirmed via Facebook, that 75-year-old Irene Pavlica Vining has been found safe. Vining went missing Thursday after she was last seen in Hays County, according to Temple Police. Check Crime Stoppers here to see if you have seen these other missing residents.
Comments / 2