WBOC
Salisbury Airport Runway Extension Still Underway, Completion Likely by 2025
An extension of the Salisbury-Wicomico Regional Airport runway has been in the plans for years now. At Monday's Wicomico County Airport Commission meeting, officials updated progress on the extension.
WBOC
Dover Council Sends Loitering Ordinance Back to Safety Advisory Committee
DOVER, Del.- In a meeting Monday night, council decided to send the city's proposed loitering ordinance back to the safety advisory and transportation committee phase. The ordinance mirrors the state code, but would allow Dover police to impose fines for loitering rather than make arrests. The proposal received backlash from...
WBOC
Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees
SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested on Active Warrant
FELTON,Del.- A Dover man was taken into custody Saturday after a welfare check in Felton. Just after 7 a.m., Felton Police say they were dispatched to the 100 block of Lott Court in the Hidden Pond Development for a check on the welfare call. They say it was reported there were several 911 hang up calls coming from a home in that area. Police got to the scene and met a man identified as 32 year-old Lewis L. Harrell.
Florida-Bound Sailboat That Left From NJ Reported Missing
A sailboat headed to Florida from New Jersey has been reported missing by the US Coast Guard.Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the Atrevida II NJ 7033HN) and is headed toward Marathon, FL, the US Coast Guard said.The vessel is a 30-foot Catalina with a bluish-pu…
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of Brendan Schilling
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Brendan Thomas Schilling, age 27 of Chesapeake Beach, MD. Schilling is wanted for Failure to Pay Child Support. Anyone with information in regards to Schilling is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s...
Inside Nova
For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Council needs to act on Route 1 corridor
What type of development will occur along Route 1 north of the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Milford, and particularly the section between the bridge and Route 16?. Some say the area is perfect for high-density and commercial development while others say it should be preserved as much as possible and restricted to low-density development.
WBOC
County Run Liquor Sales Could be a Thing of the Past in Wicomico County
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- At a meeting on Friday, December 9th, County Executive Julie Giordano proposed a transition to private liquor licenses. It would allow businesses to acquire liquor without going through the county-run dispensary. Giordano said the push for this change is really about leveling the playing field. "We’re...
Cape Gazette
Lewes council debating ban on gas-powered equipment
A ban on gas-powered lawn equipment in Lewes is slated to take effect at the end of the year, but some members of mayor and city council believe the ordinance should be delayed until 2025. Proponents of the delay believe the ban places an unfair financial burden on homeowners and...
Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area
CAMBRIDGE, MD – A male suspect was shot Friday night by police officers from the Cambridge Police Department after he brandished a gun. At around 10 pm, officers were engaged with a suspect in the 700 block of Lincoln Terrace when a male subject brandished a gun. Police officers fired at the man who refused to comply with officers, according to the Cambridge Police Department. The shooting took place in the same neighborhood that has been plagued with violence in recent days. The suspect was taken to Tidal Health in Salisbury with non-life-threatening injuries. The Maryland State Police Homicide unit The post Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Woman Arrested for Attempting to Steal Game Console
SALISBURY, Md.- A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on assault and theft charges for attempting to steal a video game console on Wednesday. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that Deandra Roneiha Pettiford allegedly went to buy a PlayStation 5 that was on sale on Facebook Marketplace. Pettiford arrived at a home on the 800 block of Outten Road to make the transaction.
maryland.gov
Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County
(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, who had been shot multiple times. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Man arrested in connection with two fatal shootings in Dorchester County
Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the two fatal shootings that occurred a few hours apart on Thursday evening in Dorchester County.
WMDT.com
Brandywine Valley SPCA hosts MegaAdoption event to help 1,300 animals find new homes
HARRINGTON, Del.- Rescuing Pets- and helping them find new homes; was the mission of Brandywine Valley SPCA’s MegaAdoption event Sunday at the Delaware State Fairgrounds. The event saw over 1,300 adoptable dogs and cats, of all stripes, waiting patiently to find the loving homes they deserve. “We started out...
foxbaltimore.com
Two killed overnight in seperate Dorchester County shootings, police say
CAMBRIDGE, MD (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating after two people were killed in seperate shootings within three hours, on Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15PM, police responded to Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers located the...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Bethany Beach to Begin Review of Proposed Pedestrian Pathway
The Bethany Beach Town Council will begin a review process of a proposed pedestrian pathway that will create a continuous and connected pedestrian pathway on Collins Street, Kent Avenue and Wellington Parkway. The review process will begin during a Public Workshop on Monday, December 12th at 10 am at Bethany Beach Town Hall. At the Workshop, drawings of the proposed pathway will be presented to the Council for their review. No vote, or decision of any kind, will be made by the Town Council at the Workshop.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
WBOC
Greenwood Minor Arrested on Drug Charges
FELTON, Del.-A juvenile has been arrested and is facing drug charges among others after a traffic stop in Felton. On December 9th, police say they pulled over a car in the 100 block of West Main Street for a traffic violation. The juvenile driver of Greenwood, had an active traffic capias for his arrest and was taken into custody without incident.
WBOC
Hit-and-run Leads to Arrest in Millsboro
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Polcie say troopers arrested a Delmar man on DUI and assault charges after a hit-and-run crash. Troopers said that on Friday, Dec. 9 a Land Rover, driven by a 69-year-old man from Lewes, was stopped for traffic on John J. Williams Highway. A Ford van traveling behind the Land Rover failed to stop and, according to troopers, rear-ended the Land Rover. Troopers say the driver of the van, 53-year-old Steven Shores, got out of his vehicle, confronted the 69-year-old man, and threw him into the road before driving off.
