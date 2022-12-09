ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Why the El Paso County sheriff says he couldn’t use Colorado’s ‘red flag’ law to stop the Club Q shooting

By Andrew Kenney
 4 days ago
KKTV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a 24-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in her cell on Sunday. “Life saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until responders from the American Medical Response (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department took over medical care,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “Despite life saving measures, the inmate passed away. "
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradosun.com

Let’s cut to the chase on El Paso County officials and the case of the Club Q killer, who had been arrested in 2021 on kidnapping and felony menacing charges. As you must know, the 2021 case had been sealed — but then leaked to a Colorado Springs TV station — before El Paso County District Judge Robin Chittum finally lifted the seal earlier this week, noting that the public had a “profound” interest in knowing more.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Trees for Troops taking place at Fort Carson on Friday evening. Over 60 people signed up to voice their opinions at the board of education meeting on Thursday evening.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person is injured following a crash in east Colorado Springs. Police say they are still searching for someone who was involved. This happened Sunday evening just before 6 at the intersection of Powers and North Carefree Circle. Police tell 11 News a man was crossing the street without the right of way when he was hit by a truck. That truck was then hit by a Jeep, and police say the driver of the Jeep left the scene. Police tell 11 News they are still searching for that driver.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said Friday that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren't dismissed.Jeanie Streltzoff - a relative of alleged shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich - urged Colorado Judge Robin Chittum in a letter last November to incarcerate the suspect following a 2021 standoff with SWAT teams that uncovered a stockpile of more than 100 pounds of explosive material, firearms and ammunition.Aldrich should have been in prison at the time of the shooting and prevented...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Kearney Hub

DENVER — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren't dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff — a relative of alleged shooter...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a man whose body was found 35 years ago in 1987. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, CSPD was notified of a possible dead body located in a duplex located at 2527 West Vermijo. When officers arrived, they found […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man was taken into custody for firing several rounds from a weapon following a fight with his girlfriend early Saturday morning on Dec. 10. Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Daffodil Drive on reports of shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers were […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The holidays are right around the corner, and many scams tend to ramp up this time of year. I’m talking with the Colorado attorney general about holiday scams we should watch for right now. You may have seen this interview as part of our Fraud Friday segment during “11 News at Noon.”
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adrien Trujillo, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 135 pounds with brown hair andbrown eyes. Trujillo has four warrants. He has two warrants for Failure to Comply, whichincludes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Assault. His […]
PUEBLO, CO

