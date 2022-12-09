Why the El Paso County sheriff says he couldn’t use Colorado’s ‘red flag’ law to stop the Club Q shooting

Read full article on original website
KKTV
24-year-old inmate passes away at El Paso County Jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a 24-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in her cell on Sunday. “Life saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until responders from the American Medical Response (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department took over medical care,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “Despite life saving measures, the inmate passed away. "
coloradosun.com
Littwin: The more we know about Club Q suspect, the less we know about why red flag law wasn’t invoked
Let’s cut to the chase on El Paso County officials and the case of the Club Q killer, who had been arrested in 2021 on kidnapping and felony menacing charges. As you must know, the 2021 case had been sealed — but then leaked to a Colorado Springs TV station — before El Paso County District Judge Robin Chittum finally lifted the seal earlier this week, noting that the public had a “profound” interest in knowing more.
cpr.org
Colorado Springs Police Department faces another allegation of excessive force
A civil rights attorney is calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department following the alleged beating of a Black man during an arrest. The incident is one of several race-related allegations involving the department in recent months. Civil Rights attorney Harry Daniels said his client, 29-year-old...
Aurora quadruple murder suspect arrested in Mexico Saturday, police say
A suspect wanted in connection with the murders of four people in Aurora in late October has been arrested in Mexico, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Daily Record
“Loving each other through a terrorist attack”: Colorado LGBTQ groups manage security concerns while grieving
Colorado LGBTQ organizations still working through grief over last month’s mass shooting at Club Q are taking into account new security concerns raised by a recent federal terrorism bulletin as they look ahead to events such as next summer’s Denver Pride celebrations. The Department of Homeland Security recently...
KRDO
Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
Pueblo's abortion battle reverberates across Colorado and the nation
Pueblo is the new frontier in the nation's battle over abortion. Driving the news: The Pueblo City Council is set to vote Monday on an ordinance drafted with help from anti-abortion advocates in Colorado and Texas that would essentially prohibit abortions in city limits. Why it matters: The move is...
FOX21News.com
Escaped convict arrested in Pueblo
Trees for Troops taking place at Fort Carson on Friday evening. Over 60 people signed up to voice their opinions at the board of education meeting on Thursday evening.
KKTV
1 injured in crash in eastern Colorado Springs; police searching for person involved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person is injured following a crash in east Colorado Springs. Police say they are still searching for someone who was involved. This happened Sunday evening just before 6 at the intersection of Powers and North Carefree Circle. Police tell 11 News a man was crossing the street without the right of way when he was hit by a truck. That truck was then hit by a Jeep, and police say the driver of the Jeep left the scene. Police tell 11 News they are still searching for that driver.
KRDO
DA Allen calls for changes to law following Club Q shooting, legislators respond
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Legislators in Colorado are responding to the District Attorney in El Paso County’s call to change state law when it pertains to sealing and unsealing criminal records after a dismissal. On Thursday, District Attorney Michael Allen criticized the current state law after prior arrest...
Warnings on Club Q shooter stir questions about old case
A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said Friday that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren't dismissed.Jeanie Streltzoff - a relative of alleged shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich - urged Colorado Judge Robin Chittum in a letter last November to incarcerate the suspect following a 2021 standoff with SWAT teams that uncovered a stockpile of more than 100 pounds of explosive material, firearms and ammunition.Aldrich should have been in prison at the time of the shooting and prevented...
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR
No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now. You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.
Kearney Hub
Warnings about shooter raise questions
DENVER — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren't dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff — a relative of alleged shooter...
COLD CASE: Who killed William Fluegel?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a man whose body was found 35 years ago in 1987. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, CSPD was notified of a possible dead body located in a duplex located at 2527 West Vermijo. When officers arrived, they found […]
cpr.org
‘Ghost guns,’ violent threats and dodged subpoenas: Why an earlier case against the alleged Club Q shooter failed
Standing before Judge Robin Chittum on July 5, the prosecution made a request: They needed more time to try the case against Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22-year-old who faced five felonies after allegedly kidnapping family members and engaging in an armed standoff with a SWAT team in suburban Colorado Springs.
KKTV
Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
Man in custody following shots fired in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man was taken into custody for firing several rounds from a weapon following a fight with his girlfriend early Saturday morning on Dec. 10. Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Daffodil Drive on reports of shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers were […]
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
KKTV
Voice of the consumer: Three holiday scams to look out for
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The holidays are right around the corner, and many scams tend to ramp up this time of year. I’m talking with the Colorado attorney general about holiday scams we should watch for right now. You may have seen this interview as part of our Fraud Friday segment during “11 News at Noon.”
Dec. 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adrien Trujillo, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 135 pounds with brown hair andbrown eyes. Trujillo has four warrants. He has two warrants for Failure to Comply, whichincludes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Assault. His […]
