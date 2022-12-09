ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Look: Tom Brady Had 2-Word Message For Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy made his first NFL start on Sunday afternoon. It came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers topped the Buccaneers, 35-7, in a game that was never close. Purdy out-played the legendary NFL quarterback, who had a pretty cool postgame message for the youngster following...
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game

Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Postgame Decision

Tom Brady was not happy with the Bucs' blowout loss to the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. The legendary NFL quarterback was so upset, in fact, that he decided to leave the game without showering. Brady, 45, was probably pretty smelly on the flight home. “Some things I don’t give a...
Cowboys Signing Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Dallas Cowboys made a move to acquire a veteran wide receiver on Monday - but it's not Odell Beckham. Dallas has signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday afternoon. Hilton adds depth to a Cowboys wide receiver group led by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Dallas also added...
NFL World Is Furious With Eagles, Titans Punishment

The week's NFL fines continued with Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree being hit up for his roughing the passer penalty against the Eagles last week. But as Titans writer John Glennon points out, Eagles DB Marcus Epps didn't receive anything for his unnecessary roughness flag that resulted in a concussion for Tennessee rookie Treylon Burks.
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers are at halftime of Sunday night's game. As always, fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth's performance. Collinsworth, who always seems to spark big reactions on social media, is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday...
Raiders Release Veteran Offensive Lineman After Brutal Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly sending an offensive lineman to the waiver wire following Thursday night's demoralizing loss at SoFi on Thursday night. Per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, "The Raiders are releasing guard John Simpson ... A fourth-round pick in 2020, Simpson started every game last season and is still only 25. Potential O-line help for a contender now on waivers."
Video: Fight Breaks Out After Chiefs vs. Broncos Game

Today's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos was a contentious one as the action was unfolding. But the big scrap took place after the final whistle. After the Chiefs knelt down to seal a 34-28 win over the Broncos, head coaches Andy Reid and Nathaniel Hackett went to midfield for the traditional postgame handshake. But they were interrupted as a fight broke out between players.
NFL World Reacts To What Announcer Said About Brittney Griner

A former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wasn't very happy with the Brittney Griner trade on Thursday. Boomer Esiason, who played quarterback in the NFL and has since gotten into broadcasting, was happy to see Griner return home, though he didn't like the trade details. President Biden traded arms dealer Viktor...
NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade

The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Heated Skip Bayless Video

FOX Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe love to jab at each other every day on Undisputed. But things got really heated when Bayless started taking personal shots at Sharpe's NFL career. During a segment where the two were debating Tom Brady, Bayless declared that Brady is still playing...
