WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
CBS News medical expert Dr. Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDA, publicly addressed the death of her husband, Grant Wahl, in a post shared on her verified Twitter account. Wahl, an American sports journalist, was reported to have died suddenly while covering the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar Friday (December 9) night.
The wife of a prominent NFL player is not happy with the trade for Brittney Griner. Earlier this week, President Biden traded Viktor Bout, the Merchant of Death, to Russia in exchange for the WNBA star. Griner had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges.
Brittney Griner celebrated her US return with a slam dunk. After nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, the WNBA star was back on the court Sunday after landing in her home state of Texas days earlier. Griner, 32, donned a pair of Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt promoting Title IX — and delivered a dunk at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, ESPN reported. The 6-foot-9 hoopster — freed in a prisoner swap with international arms dealer Viktor Bout — had a light workout at the facility, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told the outlet. But Colas added that Griner isn’t...
On Friday, WNBA star Brittney Griner landed on United States soil after being released from a Russian penal colony in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. After helping secure her release, one U.S. official described what it was like to be with Griner on the flight home.
Brittney Griner is safe and at home. That is our most paramount concern. Period. With this in mind, it is natural for the human mind to ponder: what comes next for the seven-time All-Star? After spending nearly ten months in Russian captivity, how will Griner cope with her experiences? And will she ever lace up a pair of sneakers again?
A North Texas coach is celebrating Brittney Griner's return. Damion McKinney coached the Houston native during high school and college and has maintained a friendship with her since then. “Brittney is a lovable, magnetic person so when you're around Brittney for five minutes, you fall in love with her personality...
Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. following a high-profile prisoner swap. Mental health experts weigh in what's next for the WNBA star's road to recovery.
After Brittney Griner touched down in San Antonio on Dec. 9, 2022, following her release from a Russian prison, questions remain about how she will celebrate her newfound freedom. With 294 days spent in a Moscow detention center for being found guilty on drug smuggling charges, there’s no doubt the athlete will want to mark the occasion with family and friends, including her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury. Bryce Marsee, the Manager of Basketball Communications for Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the organization is ready to make it happen.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist reunited with her wife Cherelle after 294 days in Russian prison. Griner’s wife Cherelle posted on Instagram thanking those who supported Brittney and shares they are embarking on a journey to “heal” themselves. Griner traveled to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio for mental and physical health checks. Officials say the length of Griner’s stay at the Texas military base will be up to her.Dec. 10, 2022.
Renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly while attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Friday, December 9, leaving the world perplexed at what caused the seemingly "healthy" writer's sudden passing. Although no evidence of foul play has been officially released to the public, Grant's brother believes his death was a homicide.Eric Wahl, who is a gay man, claimed his brother may have been murdered after he was briefly detained in Qatar while wearing a rainbow flag pride shirt. "I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the world cup," he said in an emotional statement that...
Perhaps the most controversial decision USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter made during the 2022 FIFA World Cup was to neither start or prominently feature star striker Gio Reyna. But with rumors swirling about why Berhalter left him on the bench so often, Reyna has decided to respond. Taking to Instagram, Reyna...
"Godspeed, my friend," tweeted reporter Guillem Balague. "It I get asked what journalism is, I'll say your name."
