Read full article on original website
Related
semoball.com
Hot Rebels will have hands full with improved Dexter BIG
The confidence level among the Richland (Essex) boy’s basketball program has to be pretty high early in this season, as the Rebels (4-1) are off to their best start in four seasons. However, Richland (Essex) takes a significant step up in competition tonight, as it hosts the Class 4 program, Dexter (3-2) at 7:30 p.m.
semoball.com
High School Boys Wrestling Roundup: Jackson trio grabs gold in Farmington
A successful day for nearly every wrestler in the lineup, Jackson placed third in the Ed Felker American Family Ins. Scramble at Farmington High School on Saturday. Landon Vassalli (113), Griffin Horman (190), and Tyler Beyatte (215) finished in first place in their respective weight classes. Beyatte was the only one among the triumphant trio to win each match by fall. Horman pinned his way to the championship bout but won on an 8-4 decision against the equally successful Connor Kuehler of Lindbergh.
semoball.com
Malden plays 'own style of basketball' to take down Campbell
The Malden boys basketball team is on a three-game winning streak as they've set off to play their “own style of basketball” with intensity under second year head coach Mike Kilgore. Friday night, the Green Wave defeated Campbell on the road 79-55. “Our biggest thing here is that...
Mayfield marks first anniversary of deadly, historic tornado
Many western and central Kentucky residents marked a solemn occasion Saturday, the first anniversary of last December’s deadly and historic tornado outbreak.
Oxford Eagle
Journey from Missouri had ups and downs
How’d you get where you are now? Christmas humble, thankful. I’m largely in Oxford, Ole Miss since 1988, because of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau, MO. Fraternities, sororities often get a bum rap, but this Pike fraternity saved my...
wsiu.org
Holiday events and more in Southern Illinois
It’s a tradition. The Harrison Bruce Historical Village invites you to their annual Christmas Stroll on the campus of John A. Logan College, Sunday, December 11, 2022, 1:00 p.m. to 4;00 p.m. Join costumed villagers for a Yuletide walk through southern Illinois in the l800’s. Festive music, sweet treats, vendors, artisan guild’s displaying their wares, children’s crafts and a visit from St. Nicholas. Bring the whole family. Stroll is free and open to the public. The Village was dedicated in 2012 and is one of the only historical villages on the campus of a community college in the State of Illinois. A treasure.
kbsi23.com
Sikeston students prepare for ACT with prep classes
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) -The A-C-T is a big test that school seniors spend months preparing. Sikeston high school has found a way to help its students feel confident and ready to take the test. ACT coach Sally Lape says that making students more comfortable can help with their tests. “We...
radionwtn.com
Remembering Lives Lost With Somber Memorial Walk
Mayfield, Ky.–A large crowd gathered Saturday to remember the lives lost in the tornadoes that swept through our area December 10, 2021, as a somber memorial walk was held to the court square in Mayfield. Mayfield’s court house, county offices, businesses and many homes were destroyed in the tornado –and dozens of lives lost–in the tornado. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family spent Saturday commemorating the anniversary at three different memorial servies in west Kentucky. He said, “A year ago we made a promise to stand with Western Kentucky until every structure and every life is rebuilt. We’ve kept our word, and today – one year later – we stand together stronger than ever and filled with hope for that brighter tomorrow.” (Steven Elder photo).
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois to get new '730' area code after 22 year delay
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Some southern Illinois residents may see an unfamiliar area code next year when they request new service or an additional line. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the 730 area code is coming to southern Illinois in July of 2023. The are code will cover part or all of 37 Illinois counties, including communities like: Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville, and Marion.
One of America’s “Hippie Hideout” towns is a here in Illinois
No, it's not Chicago. A small town in Illinois is being called one of the places where you can be free to be a hippie if that's the lifestyle you want to live. So which town is it, and what makes it a "hippie hideout'?. The website earnspendlive.com released a...
WHAS 11
Beshear announces $10M of remaining tornado relief funds to go to western Kentucky families
MAYFIELD, Ky. — More relief is coming to families that have been affected by tornadoes in western Kentucky. About $10 million remains in money raised for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Gov. Andy Beshear announced during Mayfield’s “Celebration of Hope” on Saturday that families impacted by those...
wpsdlocal6.com
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday
PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
KFVS12
Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sikeston, Missouri man convicted of first-degree murder in November 2019 shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — After a nearly two-year-long search that led to his arrest in 2021, a suspect in the 2019 murder of Keon L. Cooper was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday. Olando T. Sheron, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was convicted following a jury trial led by Jackson...
wpsdlocal6.com
Camp Graves continues to help tornado survivors amid aftermath of Dec. 10 storm
WATER VALLEY, KY — In the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornadoes, organizations continue to help tornado survivors. Camp Graves is providing disaster relief to these survivors. About 15 to 16 acres of land in Graves County is being used to help people impacted by the Dec. 10 storm.
This Small BBQ Joint in Kentucky has Been Named One of the Most Legendary Restaurants in the South
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kentucky. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
WSMV
One year after deadly tornado, Mayfield businesses reopen, others stay shuttered
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSMV) - This weekend marks one year since a deadly tornado blasted the Western Kentucky town of Mayfield. Dozens of people died and thousands of homes were damaged and destroyed when the center of town took a direct hit the night of Dec. 10, 2021. One year later...
KFVS12
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
kbsi23.com
Rain stopping for a time (12/10/22)
Looking into total rainfall amounts from Saturday alone, Cape Girardeau and areas west saw anywhere from over a quarter of an inch to over 1.25″ of accumulation. Cape Girardeau recorded 0.34″ of rain for Saturday, with cloudy conditions continuing throughout the afternoon. Overnight into Sunday morning, the clouds...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman found dead at Poplar Bluff home, authorities investigating
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says the woman's identity is being withheld until her next-of-kin are notified. Her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
Comments / 0