The victim in Tuesday's fatal house fire in Seaford has been identified as Gloria Monk.

The 80-year-old woman was on the second floor of the Riverside Drive home when flames broke out early.

A neighbor was driving by and saw the flames. He then smashed his way through the front door with a golf club.

The neighbor was able to save Monk's 60-year-old daughter but told News 12 the flames kept him from going any further.