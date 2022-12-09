EMS, police, fire crew respond to crash on Hutchinson Parkway in Rye Brook
First responders shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound past the Lincoln Avenue exit around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for a multi-vehicle crash.
Port Chester Fire Department, Purchase Fire Department, Port Chester EMS, Harrison EMS, Rye Brook Police and Westchester County Police all responded in some capacity.
Two to three cars were seen on the road and involved in the incident.
Tow trucks started moving cars from the road around 10:30 p.m.
An unknown number of people were involved.
