New York City, NY

Health experts recommending mask wearing amid rises in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Some health experts are recommending for people to wear masks at their holiday gatherings this year because of rising cases of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV.

Doctors at NYU Langone Hospital say these three respiratory viruses are on the rise around the country and here in New York City.

Dr. Elias Youssef works at Kings County Hospital and he, like many other medical professionals, said there has been a signigicant uptick in the number of patients coming in with COVID-19, RSV and the flu all at once.

In fact, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office says flu cases across the state jumped up 76% from one week to the next and COVID-19 cases are still increasing, although hospitalizations and deaths are down.

Youssef said each week has brought different challenges. He said the trajectory happens at different times and explains that it can vary from hospital to hospital.

For instance, Youssef said Kings County Hospital saw an uptick in RSV cases last week but now its seeing a rise in flu cases.

Doctors said when it comes to preventing getting sick to go back to the basics: Mask wearing, hand washing, staying home and isolate oneself if they don't feel well

Doctors also advise getting a flu shot and staying up to date on COVID-19 boosters.

