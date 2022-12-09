Broadway Method Academy's Winter Wonderettes Show opens Friday

A Fairfield theater is making last-minute preparations for its Christmas show.

Broadway Method Academy held the final dress rehearsal for the Winter Wonderettes Show .

The show was created as a way to bring holiday cheer and joy after the past few years.

It features four actresses performing 1960s versions of classic holiday songs.

"I am most looking forward to for our community to come and usher in the holiday season with these fabulous Winter Wonderettes," said Connor Deane, executive director of Broadway Method Academy.

The show runs from Friday through Dec. 17.