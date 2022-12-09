ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Jersey Proud: Devils spread holiday cheer throughout North Jersey hospitals

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The New Jersey Devils visited hospitals all over North Jersey on Thursday.

Goalie Mckenzie Blackwood and defenseman Miles Wood brought smiles at Newark Beth Israel.

A quartet of Devils descended on Trinitas Regional in Elizabeth.

Others greeted and spoke to patients at the Jersey City Medical Center and St. Barnabas in Livingston.

Players and coaches fanned out to about a dozen hospitals in all, spreading holiday cheer.

The Devils have made this holiday hospital trip for decades now.

It remains one of the most Jersey Proud things they do.

