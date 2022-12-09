Read full article on original website
Tyler, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KLTV
Day, time set for Carthage state championship game
(KLTV) - Details have been set for Carthage’s game against Wimberley for a state championship. The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Carthage plays Wimberley on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. Tickets are on sale through SeatGeek. The general public ticket...
CBS19's top 19 stories of 2022
Here's a list of the top 19 stories you clicked on this year. Remains of Rosemary Rodriguez found in Gregg County. Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy to provide affordable medications. FEBRUARY 8, 2022. East Texas star basketball player dies after collapsing on court. APRIL 18, 2022. Athens community shows appreciation...
The Oldest Working DQ is Right Here in East Texas. Guess Which City?
Did you know the oldest operational Dairy Queen location is right here at home in East Texas?. I had no idea, but I was delighted to hear it. Interestingly, the oldest continuously working Dairy Queen can be found in Henderson, Texas at 1215 US-79 N. But if you were to drive by and take a look you'd never be able to tell necessarily.
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of December 12-17 News Staff Fri, 12/09/2022 - 16:58 Image ...
KLTV
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with Tyler High School students aboard was involved in a wreck near the school Monday afternoon, but no major injuries have been reported. The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash. The bus was carrying students from the career and technology center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.
Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
South Donnybrook Avenue at East Eighth Street in Tyler closed due to water line repairs
TYLER, Texas — South Donnybrook Avenue at the East Eighth Street intersection is closed as crews work to repair a water line that was hit by a contractor. The city of Tyler said a Tyler Water Utilities crew has been working throughout the day to fix the line. TWU doesn't have an estimated time of when the line will be fixed or the road reopened.
KLTV
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance Wayne Guidry and third grade teacher Constance Rhoades about classroom smart boards. The LISD School Board will vote on approving the purchase of 200 new boards for $1.6 million at tonight’s meeting. |. Officers caught the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree across US 80 in Marshall leads to 3-car crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tree across the roadway has caused a 3-car crash, according to Harrison County officials. Authorities said the crash happened on Highway 80 west at the Marshall city limits.
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX
Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
KSLA
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year makes 11 years since the passing of La’Keia Rawls. She was the victim of the first Shreveport homicide of 2012. [RELATED: Charges upgraded in Shreveport’s first homicide of 2012]. “She was always there for me. If she was there making me tough...
Texas cops suspicious when no one in SUV knew Alabama driver; he’s been charged with human trafficking
An Alabama man has been charged in Texas with human smuggling after police found him driving an SUV with six people inside, all the passengers were Mexican citizens. Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, was charged withe human smuggling after Kilgore, Texas, police responded to an accident on Interstate 20 at just before midnight last Saturday.
KLTV
Judge reads verdict for suspended Smith County constable
Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our hands on training with the fire department. Wildland training to structural firefighters. All our hands-on training will be done here at the training field. With the ‘MOU’ we’re signing with the forest service we’ll be able to do wildland training out here. And do hands on training with the forest service,” Chief Andy Parker said.
KLTV
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant on the downtown Tyler square is shaking things up with a unique experience in East Texas. The owner talked about the inspiration behind a new speakeasy. “Going out and having a couple of drinks doesn’t necessarily have to be a crazy experience,” said Culture...
Longview Mayor Andy Mack stable in hospital after health event
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital after a health event, according to Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley. Mayor Mack is in stable condition at this time, according to Yeakley. Yeakley added that the Mack family would appreciate people’s thoughts and prayers. This story will be updated with further […]
inforney.com
Tyler nonprofit to give away Christmas trees for community
After raising a significant amount of money during its inaugural year, Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village will now allow East Texans to take home one of its fresh evergreen trees for free. High quality Nordmann and Noble fir trees are available to take home beginning Sunday and lasting until Friday, or...
Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on September 2022. The changing times will become obvious within weeks at Frank's Lobo Tire in the Pine Tree area of Longview. That's when the decades-old business will install a new sign with its new name, but it will remain in...
Smith County Juvenile Services expands opportunities for H.O.P.E Academy
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Juvenile Services' H.O.P.E Academy is adding a new program to their services. In January, they plan to offer a 90-day substance abuse treatment program for male juvenile offenders. H.O.P.E (Helping Others Pursue Excellence) Academy is a six-to-nine-month residential program that focuses on...
