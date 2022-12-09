ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

High School Soccer PRO

Tyler, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Tyler, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Nacogdoches High School soccer team will have a game with Tyler Legacy High School on December 12, 2022, 14:30:00.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Day, time set for Carthage state championship game

(KLTV) - Details have been set for Carthage’s game against Wimberley for a state championship. The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Carthage plays Wimberley on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. Tickets are on sale through SeatGeek. The general public ticket...
CARTHAGE, TX
CBS19

CBS19's top 19 stories of 2022

Here's a list of the top 19 stories you clicked on this year. Remains of Rosemary Rodriguez found in Gregg County. Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy to provide affordable medications. FEBRUARY 8, 2022. East Texas star basketball player dies after collapsing on court. APRIL 18, 2022. Athens community shows appreciation...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with Tyler High School students aboard was involved in a wreck near the school Monday afternoon, but no major injuries have been reported. The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash. The bus was carrying students from the career and technology center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance Wayne Guidry and third grade teacher Constance Rhoades about classroom smart boards. The LISD School Board will vote on approving the purchase of 200 new boards for $1.6 million at tonight’s meeting. |. Officers caught the...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX

Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year makes 11 years since the passing of La’Keia Rawls. She was the victim of the first Shreveport homicide of 2012. [RELATED: Charges upgraded in Shreveport’s first homicide of 2012]. “She was always there for me. If she was there making me tough...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Judge reads verdict for suspended Smith County constable

Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our hands on training with the fire department. Wildland training to structural firefighters. All our hands-on training will be done here at the training field. With the ‘MOU’ we’re signing with the forest service we’ll be able to do wildland training out here. And do hands on training with the forest service,” Chief Andy Parker said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant on the downtown Tyler square is shaking things up with a unique experience in East Texas. The owner talked about the inspiration behind a new speakeasy. “Going out and having a couple of drinks doesn’t necessarily have to be a crazy experience,” said Culture...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Mayor Andy Mack stable in hospital after health event

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital after a health event, according to Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley. Mayor Mack is in stable condition at this time, according to Yeakley. Yeakley added that the Mack family would appreciate people’s thoughts and prayers. This story will be updated with further […]
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Tyler nonprofit to give away Christmas trees for community

After raising a significant amount of money during its inaugural year, Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village will now allow East Texans to take home one of its fresh evergreen trees for free. High quality Nordmann and Noble fir trees are available to take home beginning Sunday and lasting until Friday, or...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
CBS19

Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on September 2022. The changing times will become obvious within weeks at Frank's Lobo Tire in the Pine Tree area of Longview. That's when the decades-old business will install a new sign with its new name, but it will remain in...
LONGVIEW, TX
