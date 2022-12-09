ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ars Technica

Twitter sued for targeting women and staff on family leave in layoffs

In photos taken before and after Twitter’s mass layoffs, it appeared to many that Musk’s widespread staff cuts severely reduced the number of women on Twitter staff. Now, women laid off by Twitter have filed a class-action lawsuit, alleging that Musk violated employment laws by discharging significantly more women than men.
Android Headlines

BBC

US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US

Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
KTVU FOX 2

Spirit Airlines flight attendant fired because she was too overweight for jump seat, she claims in lawsuit

A former Spirit Airlines flight attendant is suing the airline after she said she was terminated for being too overweight to buckle into a jump seat. In the complaint filed Nov. 16 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, an attorney for Chelsia Blackmon wrote that the plaintiff had undergone training and passed all training and compliance protocols before, including being strapped into a jump seat.
FLORIDA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Twitter Blue launches again after previous failed attempt

NEW YORK - Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday. The blue checkmark was...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Google CEO dodges anxious staffers’ layoff questions: ‘Tough to predict the future’

Google CEO Sundar Pichai refused to rule out layoffs when pressed on the topic by anxious employees during an all-hands meeting, according to a report. Pichai fielded questions from employees on Thursday, including one who wondered whether there were plans to “cull” the company workforce sometime next year. “It’s really tough to predict the future so unfortunately I can’t honestly sit here and make forward-looking commitments,” Pichai said. His comments were first reported by Insider. The CEO added: “What we’ve been trying hard to do, and you’ve seen the messaging for the past many, many months, is we are trying to make important...
beckerspayer.com

Unions suing Elevance Health for allegedly restricting access to claims data

Labor unions contracted with Elevance Health for self-funded plans are suing the payer, alleging Elevance Health does not allow self-paid plans to access their own claims data and charged the self-pay plans higher rates than it had negotiated with hospitals. Law firm Berger Montague represents Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local...
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
crypto-academy.org

CALIFORNIA STATE

