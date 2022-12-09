Google CEO Sundar Pichai refused to rule out layoffs when pressed on the topic by anxious employees during an all-hands meeting, according to a report. Pichai fielded questions from employees on Thursday, including one who wondered whether there were plans to “cull” the company workforce sometime next year. “It’s really tough to predict the future so unfortunately I can’t honestly sit here and make forward-looking commitments,” Pichai said. His comments were first reported by Insider. The CEO added: “What we’ve been trying hard to do, and you’ve seen the messaging for the past many, many months, is we are trying to make important...

