Lawsuit Filed Against Twitter Says Company “Targeted” Women In Layoffs
A class action lawsuit filed against Twitter says that Elon Musk disproportionately targeted female employees at the company, during layoffs in November. The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, alleges that the aggressive cuts at Twitter, which targeted roughly half the company in early November,
Former Twitter employees have filed four lawsuits against the company accusing it of various unfair termination and labor practices.
Ars Technica
In photos taken before and after Twitter’s mass layoffs, it appeared to many that Musk’s widespread staff cuts severely reduced the number of women on Twitter staff. Now, women laid off by Twitter have filed a class-action lawsuit, alleging that Musk violated employment laws by discharging significantly more women than men.
Android Headlines
Two former Twitter employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company and its CEO Elon Musk alleging gender discrimination. They claim mass layoffs at Twitter last month disproportionately affected female employees more than male employees. Plaintiffs Carolina Bernal Strigling and Willow Wren Turkal also allege that Musk’s new work policies at Twitter have a disparate impact on women.
A McDonald's franchisee is accused of asking 100 teens to work too many hours or late shifts. Restaurants are recruiting younger workers during ongoing labor shortage.
Owners say they 'regret' the scheduling issue. The probe underscores the challenges chains encounter when they rely on teens to flip burgers.
Tesla’s construction workers at Texas gigafactory allege labor violations
Construction workers who toiled on one of Tesla’s sprawling so-called gigafactories will file a complaint and a case referral with the federal Department of Labor on Tuesday detailing exploitative work conditions they say they experienced while building the plant. Whistleblowers came forward to allege serious labor and employment violations...
10 years ago they were fast food workers making roughly $8 an hour. 'Fight for 15' changed their lives.
Ten years ago, calls for a $15 minimum wage were met with skepticism. Today, 30 states have minimums above the federal wage.
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
An ex-Facebook manager says she got Meta's layoff email at 5.35 a.m. while on maternity leave
"This hit me hard as I'm currently out on maternity leave," said Anneka Patel, a manager at Facebook for over two years.
This former tech worker is helping change laws for people who get laid off
Ifeoma Ozoma has become a fierce advocate for tech employees facing discrimination in the workplace. It all started with a series of tweets on a Monday morning.
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
Railroad workers aren't the only Americans without paid sick days
As freight railroad workers look to Congress to provide them with paid sick days, millions of other American employees have no safety net if they fall ill.
KTVU FOX 2
Spirit Airlines flight attendant fired because she was too overweight for jump seat, she claims in lawsuit
A former Spirit Airlines flight attendant is suing the airline after she said she was terminated for being too overweight to buckle into a jump seat. In the complaint filed Nov. 16 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, an attorney for Chelsia Blackmon wrote that the plaintiff had undergone training and passed all training and compliance protocols before, including being strapped into a jump seat.
Essence
Tech Companies Are Quietly Defunding Diversity Pledges And Industry Layoffs Are Hitting Black And Brown Workers Hardest—Experts Say The Message Is Clear
The industry's slowness to diversify its workforce in the best of times and its haste to cut promised diversity initiatives in the worst sends a clear message to communities of color. Two and a half years ago, George Floyd was murdered at a Minneapolis intersection after a white police officer...
KTVU FOX 2
Twitter Blue launches again after previous failed attempt
NEW YORK - Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday. The blue checkmark was...
Google CEO dodges anxious staffers’ layoff questions: ‘Tough to predict the future’
Google CEO Sundar Pichai refused to rule out layoffs when pressed on the topic by anxious employees during an all-hands meeting, according to a report. Pichai fielded questions from employees on Thursday, including one who wondered whether there were plans to “cull” the company workforce sometime next year. “It’s really tough to predict the future so unfortunately I can’t honestly sit here and make forward-looking commitments,” Pichai said. His comments were first reported by Insider. The CEO added: “What we’ve been trying hard to do, and you’ve seen the messaging for the past many, many months, is we are trying to make important...
beckerspayer.com
Unions suing Elevance Health for allegedly restricting access to claims data
Labor unions contracted with Elevance Health for self-funded plans are suing the payer, alleging Elevance Health does not allow self-paid plans to access their own claims data and charged the self-pay plans higher rates than it had negotiated with hospitals. Law firm Berger Montague represents Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local...
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
crypto-academy.org
In the aftermath of Elon Musk’s big layoffs, Twitter has become the focus of yet another complaint, this one alleging that the firm unfairly singles out female employees for layoffs. The proposed class-action complaint claimed that when Musk, the richest man in the world, seized control of Twitter, he...
Amazon will reportedly cut 10,000 jobs as layoffs sweep the tech industry
Layoffs are sweeping tech firms from Meta to Twitter as the global economy takes a turn for the worse.
