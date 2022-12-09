Read full article on original website
Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowGreysonNew York City, NY
Police: 22-year-old woman seriously injured in North Bellport crash
The incident happened on the Sunrise Highway westbound near Station Road Sunday night.
Yonkers firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in vacant home
When firefighters arrived, they were unable to make entry because the floor had collapsed.
News 12
Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend
A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. Police say two victims were injured on Cooper Court in a domestic incident involving a knife. The first stabbing occurred on Saturday night in Stony...
Road closes due to water main break in Edison
A water main break in Edison is under control after water shut off in the area for several hours Monday morning.
2 missing Hudson Valley teens found safe
Police say 16-year-old Dylan Rosa and 15-year-old Reina Rolon have both been found.
Massive fire consumes Ossining home
A massive fire consumed a home Sunday afternoon at 4 State Street in Ossining.
Police: Woman struck and killed by tractor-trailer in North Bergen
Authorities say the woman was struck and killed in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street on Friday night.
Thunderbolt 12: Tracking road conditions in White Plains
News 12's Carol Wilkinson was in Thunderbolt 12 checking out the road conditions on Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains.
Brick Township police seek info on dogs missing or fostered from 'Crazy Rescue Ladies'
Brick Township Police are looking for anyone who fostered pets for, or surrendered pets to, the “Crazy Rescue Ladies.”
Police: Southampton man arrested for DWI, using vehicle without owner's permission
Authorities say 24-year-old Jorge Arturo Medina-Juanez was driving on Flanders Road in Riverside when he rear-ended another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
Linden police: Man wanted for assaulting liquor store employees on North Wood Avenue
Linden police are looking for a man who assaulted liquor store employees on North Wood Avenue in Linden in November.
Community gives back to Calverton woman whose home was destroyed in fire
A fire destroyed Katie Polk's trailer home in the Ramblewood Trailer Park on Saturday.
Dog shot by Keyport police returns home
Cops shot the dog in the shoulder while responding to a call of an aggressive dog.
Police: Woman found fatally stabbed in Stony Point home; victim’s relative arrested
Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a dead 60-year-old woman with multiple large stab wounds inside the home.
Police: Monroe-Woodbury graduate killed in Connecticut domestic violence attack
The 40-year-old mother of three was killed with an ax last Tuesday inside her Milford, Connecticut condo.
Poughkeepsie police find stabbing victim and teen with stolen handgun while responding to report of possible shooting
They received the call about the possible shooting around 6:15 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located an 18-year-old male with chest injuries determined to be stab wounds. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Man charged in stabbing of woman in New Windsor
Authorities say 51-year-old Gerald Jackson stabbed a 32-year-old woman in the stomach during a domestic violence incident on Copper Court.
Hudson Valley mourns loss of Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank Gualdino with parade in his honor
Organizations in the Hudson Valley have banded together to arrange a parade in honor of Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino.
Orange County DA: Child grazed by bullet in City of Newburgh
Authorities said the incident occurred Saturday night on Kenny Court.
Police: Riverhead man faces DWI charge under Leandra's Law after crashing with 7-month-old in car
Officers say they got a call about a car accident just after 6 p.m. Friday.
