Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
Washington Examiner
Return of the mask? Some officials talk mandates as COVID-19 and RSV spread
As COVID-19, the flu, and an illness called respiratory syncytial virus spread heading into the holidays, some cities and states are considering the return of the indoor mask mandate. The concept of mandatory masking has grown explosively controversial in the two years since some jurisdictions began dropping their requirements, even...
Washington Examiner
Lake sues to reverse election loss in Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) – Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a post-election lawsuit contesting the results of her race on Friday afternoon. The lawsuit argues that a significant number of ballots should be considered illegal and calls for an election audit in Maricopa County. Most notably, it asks for Lake to be declared the winner of the election and to ignore the current certification of the results. Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs, who is the incumbent secretary of state, won by 17,117 votes statewide, which is outside of the automatic recount margin of 0.5 percent.
Washington Examiner
There is no difference between Kari Lake and Stacey Abrams
Other than the party label that both candidates ran under, there is practically no difference between Arizona Republican Kari Lake and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams. Anyone who insists that there is some real difference between the two is a hopeless partisan. My colleague David Freddoso already ran through several of...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct payments of $800 will be sent out in South Carolina by end of year
Residents in South Carolina are able to get a rebate of up to $800 as long as they have filed their 2021 tax returns. The amount of the rebate is based on a person's 2021 tax liability, which is the amount left over after subtracting credits from the income tax that the filer may owe.
Washington Examiner
Fifty teachers and staff have quit one Florida school district in just two years
Students in a Florida school district have gone wild, driving more than 50 school teachers and bus drivers to leave the school district over the span of two years. One school teacher in the Brevard County School District, the 10th largest in the state, said that well-behaved students and teachers are frightened every morning to go to the school.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time $800 tax rebate payments to be sent out within next 19 days in South Carolina
South Carolina residents will be eligible to receive a rebate of up to $800 as long as they have filed their 2021 tax returns. The amount a resident will receive from this rebate will be based on his or her 2021 tax liability. For people whose tax liability is less than $800, their rebate will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks arriving in five days for Arkansas teachers
Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will be given a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in less than a week, just ahead of Christmas. The bonus check is intended to provide relief to veteran teachers who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be paid out of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief budget. The payments were approved in May by the school board and are set to be delivered by Dec. 15, according to Talk Business.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out in four days to Maryland teachers
Employees at a Maryland school district will receive an early Christmas present this week, providing some extra cash during the holiday season. Anne Arundel County Public Schools is giving its employees a bonus of $1,000 on Friday, intended as an Employee Appreciation Bonus that received the full backing of the Board of Education. The bonus will be pro-rated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency and will be delivered to all permanent employees aside from any who are on leave of absence by Dec. 16, according to the AACPS district.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time tax refunds payments worth 14% set to arrive in four days in Massachusetts
Around three million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth 14% of what they paid in state income taxes. The overwhelming majority of taxpayers received their funds in November, according to WBUR, but some remain. The state revenue service said that those eligible that haven't received their rebate should receive it by Dec. 15, according to GBH News.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Massive tax rebate checks worth 14% to arrive within next three days
Around three million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth 14% of what they paid in state income taxes in a matter of days. The majority of taxpayers received their funds in November, according to WBUR, though some people are still waiting. The state revenue service said that those eligible who have not yet received their rebate should receive it by Dec. 15, according to GBH News.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days
Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days. Funding for the employee appreciation bonus will stem from unfilled vacancies in the school system and will be rolled out to "all permanent employees except those on a leave of absence" on Dec. 16 as a gesture of appreciation, according to the superintendent.
Washington Examiner
At least one Illinois pension fund may be impacted by FTX bankruptcy
(The CenterSquare) – At least one public employee pension fund in Illinois says it may have been impacted by the bankruptcy of a digital currency exchange that sent ripples through the investment world. Digital currency exchange FTX went bankrupt last month, saying it owes creditors over $3 billion. The...
Comments / 0