ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Why Russia would only trade Brittney Griner for 'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout

WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way to San Antonio, Texas, and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is back in Moscow after a prisoner exchange Thursday morning in the United Arab Emirates. From the U.S. perspective, it wasn't a fair trade: Griner had just started her 9-year sentence at a remote penal colony for possessing a small amount of hashish oil, while Bout was 11 years into a 25-year sentence for organizing the sale of a hefty arsenal of heavy weapons to a buyers he believed represented Colombia's FARC rebels. He told undercover U.S. agents he knew the weapons could be...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Complex

Brittney Griner Freed From Russian Custody in Prisoner Exchange With U.S.

Brittney Griner has been freed from Russian custody as part of a prisoner exchange agreement with the U.S. As first reported by CBS News early Thursday, Griner was freed in a prisoner swap that also saw the U.S. releasing Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer. The swap is said to have taken place in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, with negotiations having led to President Biden’s approval over the last week.
Deadspin

The Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout deal is being unfairly criticized [See the exchange]

The end of Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia arrived early Thursday morning, after the White House announced that she was on an airplane returning home safe and sound. The timing was a surprise to everyone outside of the Biden and Griner family’s inner circle. However, the two individuals involved were not. The exchange of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner occurred on the soil of the United Arab Emirates months after UAE president Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyant and Vladimir Putin hashed out the details.
NPR

Brittney Griner, American Jailed In Russia, Freed In Prisoner Swap

Griner, a prominent basketball player, had been convicted of bringing hash oil into the country. President Biden secured Griner's release by commuting the sentence of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The president said Russia refused to release other Americans imprisoned in the country, including former Marine Paul Whelan who Russia convicted of espionage in 2018.
HollywoodLife

Viktor Bout: Everything To Know about Arms Dealer Exchanged With Russia For Brittney Griner’s Release

Viktor Bout is a Russian arms dealer. He was released in exchange for Brittney Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia on drug charges. Viktor Bout was released back to Russia in a prisoner exchange deal for Brittney Griner on Thursday, December 8. President Joe Biden announced that the WNBA player, 32, would be returning home, and it was reported that the administration had negotiated her freedom in exchange for the arms dealer, 55, according to The Associated Press. The president announced that Brittney was on a plane returning to the United States, after being arrested on drug charges in February.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hong Kong publisher’s security trial further delayed

HONG KONG — (AP) — The national security trial of a Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher was further postponed Tuesday to next September as the city awaits Beijing's ruling that could effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer. Jimmy Lai, who was arrested in August 2020 during...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed rate hike decision

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve and other central banks prepared for the year’s final barrage of interest rate hikes. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% to 27,925.38 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6% to 19,572.66. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.2% higher to 7,195.00.

Comments / 0

Community Policy