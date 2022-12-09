Read full article on original website
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way to San Antonio, Texas, and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is back in Moscow after a prisoner exchange Thursday morning in the United Arab Emirates. From the U.S. perspective, it wasn't a fair trade: Griner had just started her 9-year sentence at a remote penal colony for possessing a small amount of hashish oil, while Bout was 11 years into a 25-year sentence for organizing the sale of a hefty arsenal of heavy weapons to a buyers he believed represented Colombia's FARC rebels. He told undercover U.S. agents he knew the weapons could be...
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
President Biden made dramatic news Thursday when he announced that WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way back to the United States. Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury, had been arrested on drug charges at a Moscow-area airport on February 17, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin was on the cusp of invading […]
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
A senior defense official said people in Africa who had been working to curb Viktor Bout's influence there probably felt "disappointment inside."
President Biden delivered remarks Thursday morning after he confirmed that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison and is on her way home
President Biden said Thursday that he agreed to exchange Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with Russia.
Brittney Griner has been freed from Russian custody as part of a prisoner exchange agreement with the U.S. As first reported by CBS News early Thursday, Griner was freed in a prisoner swap that also saw the U.S. releasing Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer. The swap is said to have taken place in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, with negotiations having led to President Biden’s approval over the last week.
The end of Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia arrived early Thursday morning, after the White House announced that she was on an airplane returning home safe and sound. The timing was a surprise to everyone outside of the Biden and Griner family’s inner circle. However, the two individuals involved were not. The exchange of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner occurred on the soil of the United Arab Emirates months after UAE president Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyant and Vladimir Putin hashed out the details.
Griner, a prominent basketball player, had been convicted of bringing hash oil into the country. President Biden secured Griner's release by commuting the sentence of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The president said Russia refused to release other Americans imprisoned in the country, including former Marine Paul Whelan who Russia convicted of espionage in 2018.
Viktor Bout is a Russian arms dealer. He was released in exchange for Brittney Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia on drug charges. Viktor Bout was released back to Russia in a prisoner exchange deal for Brittney Griner on Thursday, December 8. President Joe Biden announced that the WNBA player, 32, would be returning home, and it was reported that the administration had negotiated her freedom in exchange for the arms dealer, 55, according to The Associated Press. The president announced that Brittney was on a plane returning to the United States, after being arrested on drug charges in February.
