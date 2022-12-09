Viktor Bout is a Russian arms dealer. He was released in exchange for Brittney Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia on drug charges. Viktor Bout was released back to Russia in a prisoner exchange deal for Brittney Griner on Thursday, December 8. President Joe Biden announced that the WNBA player, 32, would be returning home, and it was reported that the administration had negotiated her freedom in exchange for the arms dealer, 55, according to The Associated Press. The president announced that Brittney was on a plane returning to the United States, after being arrested on drug charges in February.

4 DAYS AGO