FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
KOMO News
Amazon, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announce $150M investment in affordable housing
Amazon and the city of Seattle are entering a new partnership to improve affordable housing across the Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant along with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a $150 million investment into 10 projects to preserve more than 1,700 homes for low and middle-income families at an event Monday.
KOMO News
Seattle City Council member Lisa Herbold announces she will not run for reelection
SEATTLE — Seattle City Council member Lisa Herbold will not run for reelection in 2023, she announced Friday on her blog. Herbold, who has more than two decades of political experience, wrote about how she wants to create an open seat election in District 1. She continued to say that she believes an open seat can assist in voter turnout to deliver District 1 another progressive candidate.
KOMO News
Kraken "Dogs of the Deep" Calendar goes on sale Tuesday to benefit Dog Gone Seattle
The Seattle Kraken isn't just enjoying a great turnaround in their second season. they're making sure they do great things in the community this holiday season. The "Kraken Better Halves" or the spouses of the players brainstormed the idea of coming up with a special 2023 calendar to raise money for two wonderful causes.
KOMO News
Highway 2 reopens after avalanche closure
WASHINGTON — An avalanche in Tumwater Canyon closed a stretch of Highway 2 right at Coles Corner to Leavenworth. The highway was closed from early Saturday morning until Sunday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol said about five cars got stuck and had to be removed. The Washington State Department...
KOMO News
Drivers parked along highway at congested Stevens Pass face fines
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Some visitors to the Stevens Pass ski area are creating a safety hazard by parking along Highway 2. It’s a hazard for WSDOT crews and other drivers having to navigate around the parked vehicles, and officials say it’s taking up police and tow truck resources that could be used elsewhere.
KOMO News
Bus driver shortage in Pierce County school district keeps some kids out of school
TACOMA, Wash. — There's a staffing crisis in the Franklin Pierce School District that needs to be addressed in order to keep all students in school. The district is so short on bus drivers, that they've had to cancel 22 bus routes just since Oct. 19. (If viewing this...
KOMO News
Man arrested for pointing laser at multiple planes in Marysville
A man was arrested Friday for allegedly pointing a laser at multiple planes near Marysville last month. According to Marysville Police Department (MPD), at least two planes based out of Arlington Municipal Airport were hit by lasers from a location near Marysville on Nov. 20. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
KOMO News
Six families displaced after 2 alarm apartment fire in Kent
KENT, Wash. — Six families have been displaced after a two-alarm apartment fire at the Buena Casa apartments in Kent. Crews from Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, VRFA, Tukwila Fire Dept., and Renton RFA were on scene. They were able to put out the fire in 20 minutes.
KOMO News
18-year-old charged for threatening to bring guns to Sammamish High School
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to threats made against Sammamish High School was charged with felony harassment and felony cyber harassment in a King County court on Monday. Court documents reveal that Isaiah Ahron Foster is accused of sending a text over Snapchat threatening to bring...
KOMO News
Woman drives car into pond in Everett during medical emergency
EVERETT, Wash, — A woman in her 60s drove a car into a retention pond after suffering a medical emergency near Silver Lake in Everett Sunday afternoon. The Everett Fire Department said crews responded to the 1800 block of Silver Lake Road just before 5 p.m. after receiving reports of a white SUV in a retention pond.
KOMO News
Artist of the Week: Christy Hopkins
Christy Hopkins is a Seattle-based artist and painter. Seattle Refined: How long have you been creating? What mediums do you work with?. Christy Hopkins: I've been painting for over 20 years and use mostly acrylic paint. I also use oil pastels, ink and acrylic markers in my process. Can you...
KOMO News
LISTEN: Could Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer end up in jail?
THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: The trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer is underway. He's accused of false reporting and making false statements about his interaction with a newspaper carrier in January of 2021. But if convicted, will he actually spend time in jail? Northwest Newsradio's Ryan Harris joins us with the latest.
KOMO News
Man in custody following lockdown at Snohomish County courthouse
EVERETT, Wash. — A man is in custody following a lockdown at the Snohomish County Main Campus in Everett Monday, according to Snohomish County Sheriff officials. Sheriff officials tweeted at 3:30 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody and no injuries were reported. The standoff began in the noon...
KOMO News
5 people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle accident in Kent
KENT, Wash. — Multiple units were on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday evening. Five people have been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The four-car crash happened at the intersection of 36 Ave S and Military Road. The entire roadway where the crash...
