SEATTLE — Seattle City Council member Lisa Herbold will not run for reelection in 2023, she announced Friday on her blog. Herbold, who has more than two decades of political experience, wrote about how she wants to create an open seat election in District 1. She continued to say that she believes an open seat can assist in voter turnout to deliver District 1 another progressive candidate.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO