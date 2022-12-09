Family speaks out after man shot and killed at Midtown apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday night, we told you about a program called the ‘auxiliary probation service,’ which allows volunteer probation officers to supervise juvenile criminals.

The Shelby County Crime Commission said it’s a program that’s been in place since 1965, but in just 2022 alone, we’re on track to have more than 500 juveniles charged with serious violent crimes.

That story prompted one Memphis mother to reach out, as her son’s murder remains unsolved and the suspects, she believes, are juveniles themselves.

“I’m living every parent’s worst nightmare,” said Lawanda Taylor.

She said it’s been three months since her son, 33-year-old Shamarez Taylor, was shot and killed at a Midtown apartment complex.

“Around 11 on August 24, my brother called, he was frantic, and he was like ‘oh my God Lawanda, someone shot your son and he’s laying out here bleeding out and I was like ‘oh my God, is he still alive?’”

Her son was not still alive.

Taylor said three days later, she found out from the police that one of the residents had Ring camera footage and it showed the three suspects.

Memphis Police posted the video, along with still photos, to their Facebook page.

“They didn’t run because they did something right, they ran because they did something wrong,” she said.

Memphis Police said the ages of the suspects are still unknown, but Taylor said judging by the camera footage, she has an idea.

“I was like ‘oh my God, these are kids’. I mean, one of them had Crocs on.”

With no arrests or charges, in this case, more than 90 days later, Taylor said she feels unsettled knowing these suspects are still out there and could be committing more crimes.

She said all she can do is push for answers and keep her son’s story alive.

“I want him to be remembered as this person, I don’t want him to be a nameless victim. He had a name, he had a family, he wasn’t thrown away the way they left him in the hallway to bleed to death,” she said.

If you have any information on this case, you’re encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.

