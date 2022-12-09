Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Pocahontas to annex 50 acres of land into city limits
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Pocahontas has seen substantial growth over the last decade. A public hearing was heard on Dec. 12 regarding around 50 acres of land that Mayor Keith Sutton plans to annex into the city. “Never was annexed in the city. Going over some records,...
Kait 8
Doctors concerned about “Tripledemic” ahead of holidays
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The season of giving might have a different meaning this year with different illnesses like COVID and the Flu being passed around schools and offices around the area. In what is being called a “Tripledemic” many areas are seeing high numbers of COVID, the Flu, and...
Kait 8
LifePlus holds groundbreaking on Batesville addition
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - LifePlus International, a leader in holistic well-being products, broke ground on Friday on the first of four new buildings at its Batesville manufacturing facility. Over the next five years, the company plans to invest $24 million and create 150 new jobs in Independence County. Multiple state...
Kait 8
Remembering the devastation, one year later
REGION 8 (KAIT) - When natural disasters strike, communities come together to support one another and rebuild. Where are those families, neighbors, and community members a year after the Dec. 10 tornados?. Two tornadoes hit areas here in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornados resulted...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville native to be part of Arkansas Attorney General’s senior staff next year
A Batesville native will be part of Lt. Governor and Attorney General-elect Tim Griffin’s senior staff when he takes over the Arkansas AG’s office next year. Alexandra Chunn Benton will be Assistant Attorney General and Director, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Benton, who currently serves as Counselor and Deputy...
Kait 8
Several Region 8 athletes, coaches nominated for Farm Bureau Insurance awards
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football Friday Night may be over this year, but we could see several FFN stars come home with some hardware. Hootens will host the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards Monday. Here are the Region 8 nominees represented. Sean Cockrell (Valley View) - 5A Coach of the Year.
Kait 8
Bikers are hitting the trails in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is now a new way for Arkansans and tourists to travel in the Natural State. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the official designation of the United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas. This marks the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route according to a news release.
Kait 8
Organization speaks out to possible pet owners
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pets are a popular gift during the holiday season, but many shelters see the pets come back after the gifts are unwrapped. The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society said that about 2 out of 10 pets are brought back to the shelter when they are adopted during the holidays.
Kait 8
Donation to help fight human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One group hopes a donation will help with fighting human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas, one dollar at a time. On Friday, Dec. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro presented The Hope Found of NEA with their Crimestoppers of The Year award, along with a $500 check. Hope Found...
Kait 8
Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center hosts food drive
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center hosted a food drive on December 10. “Meat the Need” Christmas Food Drive is an inaugural food drive hosted by the nature center. In part, to thank the community according to Nature Center educator Elizabeth Kimble.
Kait 8
Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
Kait 8
Jonesboro restaurant-truck stop getting a facelift
JONESBORO, Ark.(KAIT) – The ever-popular Southern Truck Plaza in Jonesboro will see more than just a name change. According to the business owners, the plaza on Commerce Square will soon become a Pilot Travel Center. A post on the company’s Facebook account said a soft opening is planned for...
Kait 8
Man distributes thousands of toys during parades
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Lights were shining bright in Trumann Friday night for the annual Christmas parade. Over 100 floats and cars drove down Arkansas 463, and even more, people lined up to catch the candy. There was one float in particular that had more surprises than candy. “We put...
Kait 8
Jonesboro Police holds child seat safety check
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department held a child seat safety check at Arkansas State University on Saturday, December 10. The event was part of a weeklong awareness campaign regarding child safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of three children a day were...
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S history
Jaylen Smith, at only 18 years of age, is now the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history. Merely a freshman in college, Smith, a town native, has now been elected mayor of Earle, Arkansas (a town with less than 2,000 residents) after his victorious win. He managed to accumulate 235 votes all while his opponent Nemi Matthews Sr. won only 183 votes for the position as mayor small Arkansas town.
Kait 8
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/10/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday saw several tournament championships decided. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/10/22) Riverside 59, Bay 52 (Gerald Jennings Tournament Championship - Boys) Little Rock Christian Academy 70, Batesville 54 (First National Bank Shootout - Girls) Paragould 44, Jonesboro 32 (First National Bank Shootout - Girls) Nettleton...
Kait 8
Victim identified in Sunday shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to someone being shot in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon. Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and South Caraway. The victim was identified as 21-year-old...
Kait 8
Northwest Mississippi CC TE Kevin Diaz commits to Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2023 recruiting class. Northwest Mississippi Community College sophomore tight end Kevin Diaz committed to the Red Wolves on Monday. He had offers from Old Dominion, Marshall, ULM, Western Kentucky, and Buffalo. Diaz earned NJCAA All-Region 23 honors in the...
Kait 8
Body recovered after trench collapses on workers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed. According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
Kait 8
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are battling a fire Thursday afternoon in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews responded to the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street just before 12:55 p.m. for a structure fire. The fire is just off West Matthews Avenue near the Story Coffeehouse. Fire crews...
