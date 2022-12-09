Jaylen Smith, at only 18 years of age, is now the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history. Merely a freshman in college, Smith, a town native, has now been elected mayor of Earle, Arkansas (a town with less than 2,000 residents) after his victorious win. He managed to accumulate 235 votes all while his opponent Nemi Matthews Sr. won only 183 votes for the position as mayor small Arkansas town.

