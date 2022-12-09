'Soviet-style bulls***': Dan Bongino and Charlie Kirk decry 'Twitter Files' blacklist

Read full article on original website
White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Spills About Mar-A-Lago Dinner With Trump
"I’m... embarrassed in a certain sense because, you know, this has become a little bit of a scandal for President Trump,” Fuentes noted on his podcast.
Fox News Is Big Mad That Reporters Dared Ask Kevin McCarthy About Nick Fuentes
Fox News hosts Harris Faulkner and Jason Chaffetz were outraged on Tuesday after reporters dared ask House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to comment on former President Donald Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes, a notorious neo-Nazi, and Kanye West, an antisemitic rapper now known as Ye.“This is why America hates the national media!” Chaffetz exclaimed at one point.The indignation over the press grilling a Republican leader to address a growing scandal within his own party comes as Fox News has virtually ignored the controversy—even as some prominent Republicans have denounced Trump for the meet-up.Following his meeting with President Joe Biden and...
Daily Beast
Fox News Host Mark Levin Melts Down at ‘Bonehead’ Matt Gaetz
Longtime Fox News host Mark Levin has a knack for losing his cool at a moment’s notice. And during his Tuesday evening radio show, he did just that, except his ire wasn’t focused on the usual “Marxist” suspects. Instead, Levin tore into Republicans seeking to derail...
Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends
Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
Sarah Palin mercilessly mocked on Twitter after Alaska election loss to Mary Peltola: ‘I can see her defeat from my house’
Sarah Palin’s defeat in Alaska’s congressional race quickly turned into a free-for-all on Twitter, with users eagerly dunking on the former vice presidential candidate and “Tea Party” Republican for being the latest ally of Donald Trump to lose.Mary Peltola declared victory on Wednesday after the race was finally called, weeks after voting ended across the country and most races were concluded. The Democrat becomes the first to represent Alaska in the US Congress in decades and did so with a strong backing of bipartisan support, including an endorsement from Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the state’s two members in...
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Ana Navarro Says the 'Witch Is Dead' While Standing in Hotel Trump Lost
"He's outta here," Navarro said of Trump, as she stood in the former Trump International Hotel. "He lost the hotel and my a** is here."
Liz Cheney Rates Donald Trump's Chances Of Ever Being President Again
At his Florida home on Nov. 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump announced that he is running for president in 2024 (via CNN). In an hour-long speech, he called America "a nation in decline" and discussed his many frustrations with the current administration. He promised his supporters that his next campaign will be "our campaign all together." Trump seems to be changing tactics for his 2024 run, with a new catchphrase, "make America great and glorious again," per Newsweek.
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Cuts Ties With Trump, Calls Him “Rude”
She has supported Trump through every controversy but now explains that the former president was “rude” to her. Things aren’t looking good between Candace Owens and her former ally, Donald Trump. For years, the two far-right conservatives have found solace in partnering against Democrats and all things liberal. Owens is one of the most controversial political pundits in American culture, but she recently revealed that she has cut ties with the MAGA leader.
This is Who Trump Always Was
Every job has its pros and cons. The good part about reporting on anti-Semitism is that you get to say “I told you so” a lot. The bad part about reporting on anti-Semitism is that you get to say “I told you so” a lot. In...
Milo Yiannopoulos claims he set up Fuentes dinner ‘to make Trump’s life miserable’
Rightwing provocateur says he helped arrange for white supremacist to attend dinner with Trump and Kanye West
'The Laughing Stock Of The World': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted After His Father Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Donald Trump finally announced he's running for president in 2024 on Tuesday, November 15, and of course, he received support from his son Donald Trump Jr., who shared the news via Instagram. Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo from Twitter of his father with the caption, "President Trump: 'In order...
Trump third run: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Washington Examiner
'It’s Trump!': Ann Coulter blames ex-president for lackluster GOP midterm performance
Ann Coulter joined the radio show Clay and Buck on Thursday, on which she placed the blame for the GOP's midterm election results squarely on the shoulders of former President Donald Trump. "There’s no question. Trump is 100% responsible for Herschel Walker. I mean, it wasn’t like it was Herschel’s...
Nick Fuentes Contradicts Kanye Campaign Boss Over Trump Dinner
White nationalist Nick Fuentes tossed cold water on Milo Yiannopoulos’ claim that the now-infamous meeting between Donald Trump and Kanye West was intended to kneecap the former president. NBC News reported on Tuesday—citing the extremely unreliable Fuentes and Yiannopoulos, among others—that the dinner was a troll attempt to leave Trump politically wounded. “Ye’s political adviser Milo Yiannopoulos has grown disillusioned with Trump & said he was the ‘architect’ of the dinner trap. He said he knew the meeting would leak, & he dispatched Fuentes there ‘just to make Trump’s life miserable,’” NBC reporter Marc Caputo wrote. But Fuentes disagreed and contradicted Yiannopoulos following the story. “My intention was not to hurt Trump by attending the dinner, that is fake news. I love Donald Trump,” Fuentes responded on Telegram before taking aim at fellow West campaign associate Karen Giorno, who was also at the Trump and West dinner. Yiannopoulos declined to comment on this story when reached by The Daily Beast on Tuesday evening. Since the Mar-a-Lago dinner, The Daily Beast reported that West’s informal 2024 campaign has hired Fuentes and a racist YouTuber who gained notoriety for offensive videos.
It seems very likely that Trump lied about being unfamiliar with Nick Fuentes
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a 'Save America' rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, podcast host and political commentator Dean Obeidallah rolled his eyes at Donald Trump's assertion that he didn't know who Nick Fuentes -- a notorious anti-semite and Holocaust-denier -- was when he had dinner with him earlier in the week.
Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’
Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
This Obscure Right-Wing Christian Channel Is Staffing Up With Fox News, Newsmax Alums
“Catch me filling in on Center Point tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 EST on @tbn What a facility and what a crew. It will be a great show! #stinchfieldsarmy,” former Newsmax star Grant Stinchfield posted to his Instagram account late last month.Stinchfield’s guest spot as a news anchor for Trinity Broadcasting Network was just the latest instance of this Christian television network turning to Fox News and Newsmax alumni to fill out its roster as it looks to expand its viewership with right-wing news and “lifestyle” programming.TBN, which claims to be the largest global Christian broadcasting network, made a concerted...
AOL Corp
Fox News parts ways with Lara Trump as a contributor, citing father-in-law's presidential campaign
Donald Trump's announced 2024 bid for the White House means a member of his family will no longer be getting a Fox News paycheck. The network confirmed Saturday it has parted ways with Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law. Lara Trump, who is married to Trump's son Eric, became a paid contributor for the conservative-leaning network last year.
