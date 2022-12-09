'Soviet-style bulls***': Dan Bongino and Charlie Kirk decry 'Twitter Files' blacklist

White nationalist Nick Fuentes tossed cold water on Milo Yiannopoulos’ claim that the now-infamous meeting between Donald Trump and Kanye West was intended to kneecap the former president. NBC News reported on Tuesday—citing the extremely unreliable Fuentes and Yiannopoulos, among others—that the dinner was a troll attempt to leave Trump politically wounded. “Ye’s political adviser Milo Yiannopoulos has grown disillusioned with Trump & said he was the ‘architect’ of the dinner trap. He said he knew the meeting would leak, & he dispatched Fuentes there ‘just to make Trump’s life miserable,’” NBC reporter Marc Caputo wrote. But Fuentes disagreed and contradicted Yiannopoulos following the story. “My intention was not to hurt Trump by attending the dinner, that is fake news. I love Donald Trump,” Fuentes responded on Telegram before taking aim at fellow West campaign associate Karen Giorno, who was also at the Trump and West dinner. Yiannopoulos declined to comment on this story when reached by The Daily Beast on Tuesday evening. Since the Mar-a-Lago dinner, The Daily Beast reported that West’s informal 2024 campaign has hired Fuentes and a racist YouTuber who gained notoriety for offensive videos.

12 DAYS AGO