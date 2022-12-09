Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family decorates grave on 10th anniversary of Eastern Michigan student’s murder, hopes for new leads
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The family of a murdered Eastern Michigan University student marked 10 years without justice on Saturday. Saturday, Dec. 10, marked a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her killer was never caught. To mark the 10th anniversary, Niswender’s family...
ClickOnDetroit.com
10 years later, Eastern Michigan student’s murder remains unsolved
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The family of a murdered Eastern Michigan University student is marking an entire decade without justice. Saturday, Dec. 10, marked a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her killer was never caught. To mark the 10th anniversary, Niswender’s family...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Medicine reveals name of new hospital after receiving $50M gift
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine is celebrating one of its largest gifts ever by naming its new hospital for D. Dan and Betty Kahn. The foundation of the longtime philanthropists gifted the health system $50 million, and its new name -- the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion -- was approved by the University of Michigan Regents on Dec. 8.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Roofing company steps in to help veteran in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A disabled veteran ended up in a fight with a roofing company that went nowhere, and he watched as his damaged roof deteriorated and leaked when it rained. When another roofing company found out, they decided they had to get involved. In subdivisions all over...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police announce new less-lethal weapons, body cameras for officers
DETROIT – Detroit Police Department is taking new steps to prevent officer-involved shootings and it’s going well beyond new body cameras. Monday afternoon, DPD leadership is hoping the new so-called less-lethal weapons to end tense situations without costing a life. Pepperball launchers and foam projectile launchers are to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder
DETROIT – A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after he was convicted by a federal jury on charges of racketeering and murder on Friday. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Duane Peterson, the leader of the “It’s Just Us” (IJU) street gang, was convicted by a federal jury on all counts of his indictment on Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says
DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police looking for suspects that targeted an off-duty Detroit officer in a road rage shooting
DETROIT – An off-duty Detroit officer was targeted in a road rage shooting that occurred Monday, officials say. According to officials, the off-duty police officer was allegedly fired when she was at her car near Livernois Avenue and Davison Street. Nearly a dozen officers came to her aid and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect wanted for homicide arrested on Detroit’s east side, officials say
DETROIT – A man wanted for a homicide that happened two years ago was arrested on Monday in Detroit on the city’s east side. Police arrested a suspect in the area of Queen Street and Bringard Drive on Monday after a foot chase, officials say. According to the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Berkley thrift store hosts multiple programs to raise money for those in need
BERKLEY, Mich. – A thrift store in Berkley is raising money to help those in need. “Everything is pristine, and we have a lot of items with tags on them,” said Sandy Matz, showing off one designer item after the next. ”This is an Escada dress, which typically costs anywhere from $1,500-2,000, and it would sell here for $30,” says the former president of the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women.
ClickOnDetroit.com
CDC: Washtenaw County moved back to ‘medium’ COVID level
ANN ARBOR – On Friday, Washtenaw County was moved to a “medium” COVID-19 community level according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The county had been at a “low” level for a week before changing status. There were 48 confirmed cases of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 44-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Kesdeisha Turner left her residence on the 20000 block of Oxley Street on Dec. 10 at approximately 6:30 p.m. and did not return home. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Her family says...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago
LIVONIA, Mich. – It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was reported missing from the Wonderland Mall in Livonia. His mother, Dwanna Harris, told police he disappeared while shopping with her. That was on Dec. 11, 1994. “The focus is finding D’Wan, he’s 4 years old,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police looking for suspects in a Jeep who stole from Royal Oak Township ATM
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are looking for suspects who used a white Jeep to pull an ATM from the wall and steal money from it. According to police, it is currently undetermined how much money was in the ATM. The ATM was located at Baymont Inn on West 8 Mile Road. The incident took place on Saturday at 9:45 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch Live in the D on Local 4
DETROIT – Watch Live in the D weekdays from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on WDIV Local 4. Bookmark this page to watch livestreams of the show on ClickOnDetroit, download the LITD app (iOS | Google Play) and sign up for the Live in the D newsletter to stay in touch with the show.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: What is next for Novi’s Paul Whelan, who is still being held as a Russian prisoner
DETROIT – There was hope that it would finally be a homecoming Christmas for Paul Whelan of Novi. He’s been in a Russian prison for nearly four years now -- and when word broke that a prisoner swap was going to bring WNBA star Britney Griner home, well, like many others, I assumed Paul would be a part of the deal and finally on his way back home. It was not to be.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here are 4 places to meet Santa in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – A lot of children (and adults) dream of meeting Santa around this time of year and now they can. The jolly man in red will make appearances around Tree Town throughout December as the Christmas holiday gets closer. Here are 4 places to meet Santa:. Briarwood...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor District Library to host robotics battle
ANN ARBOR – Watch robots and robotics teams from around Washtenaw County battle it out on Dec. 17 for the title of Washtenaw Area Pick-Up Robotics champion. Teams from several Ann Arbor high schools as well as Saline and Whitmore Lake high schools will play quick, 2-on-2 games at 265 Parkland Plaza starting at 2 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get in the holiday spirit with Detroit’s Mosaic Youth Theatre’s 12 plays of Christmas
DETROIT – Get into the holiday spirit with Detroit’s Mosaic Youth Theatre’s 12 plays of Christmas. Between two weekends, the youth program is sharing 12 original stories that reflect the spirit of Christmas. To learn more, watch the video player above.
