Dearborn, MI

10 years later, Eastern Michigan student’s murder remains unsolved

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The family of a murdered Eastern Michigan University student is marking an entire decade without justice. Saturday, Dec. 10, marked a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her killer was never caught. To mark the 10th anniversary, Niswender’s family...
YPSILANTI, MI
Michigan Medicine reveals name of new hospital after receiving $50M gift

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine is celebrating one of its largest gifts ever by naming its new hospital for D. Dan and Betty Kahn. The foundation of the longtime philanthropists gifted the health system $50 million, and its new name -- the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion -- was approved by the University of Michigan Regents on Dec. 8.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Roofing company steps in to help veteran in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A disabled veteran ended up in a fight with a roofing company that went nowhere, and he watched as his damaged roof deteriorated and leaked when it rained. When another roofing company found out, they decided they had to get involved. In subdivisions all over...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit police announce new less-lethal weapons, body cameras for officers

DETROIT – Detroit Police Department is taking new steps to prevent officer-involved shootings and it’s going well beyond new body cameras. Monday afternoon, DPD leadership is hoping the new so-called less-lethal weapons to end tense situations without costing a life. Pepperball launchers and foam projectile launchers are to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder

DETROIT – A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after he was convicted by a federal jury on charges of racketeering and murder on Friday. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Duane Peterson, the leader of the “It’s Just Us” (IJU) street gang, was convicted by a federal jury on all counts of his indictment on Friday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says

DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
DETROIT, MI
Berkley thrift store hosts multiple programs to raise money for those in need

BERKLEY, Mich. – A thrift store in Berkley is raising money to help those in need. “Everything is pristine, and we have a lot of items with tags on them,” said Sandy Matz, showing off one designer item after the next. ”This is an Escada dress, which typically costs anywhere from $1,500-2,000, and it would sell here for $30,” says the former president of the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women.
BERKLEY, MI
Detroit police want help finding missing 44-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Kesdeisha Turner left her residence on the 20000 block of Oxley Street on Dec. 10 at approximately 6:30 p.m. and did not return home. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Her family says...
DETROIT, MI
Watch Live in the D on Local 4

DETROIT – Watch Live in the D weekdays from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on WDIV Local 4. Bookmark this page to watch livestreams of the show on ClickOnDetroit, download the LITD app (iOS | Google Play) and sign up for the Live in the D newsletter to stay in touch with the show.
DETROIT, MI
Flashpoint: What is next for Novi’s Paul Whelan, who is still being held as a Russian prisoner

DETROIT – There was hope that it would finally be a homecoming Christmas for Paul Whelan of Novi. He’s been in a Russian prison for nearly four years now -- and when word broke that a prisoner swap was going to bring WNBA star Britney Griner home, well, like many others, I assumed Paul would be a part of the deal and finally on his way back home. It was not to be.
NOVI, MI
Here are 4 places to meet Santa in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – A lot of children (and adults) dream of meeting Santa around this time of year and now they can. The jolly man in red will make appearances around Tree Town throughout December as the Christmas holiday gets closer. Here are 4 places to meet Santa:. Briarwood...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor District Library to host robotics battle

ANN ARBOR – Watch robots and robotics teams from around Washtenaw County battle it out on Dec. 17 for the title of Washtenaw Area Pick-Up Robotics champion. Teams from several Ann Arbor high schools as well as Saline and Whitmore Lake high schools will play quick, 2-on-2 games at 265 Parkland Plaza starting at 2 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI

