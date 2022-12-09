ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

'You were never a Democrat anyways': Quotes of the Week

The first full week of December was a blend of domestic politics and foreign policy. It began with the Georgia Senate runoff, won by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). It ended with a high-profile prisoner swap between WNBA star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. And then Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dropped a bomb on Friday as she said she would no longer be a Democrat, instead registering as an independent.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

African White House reporter slams Karine Jean-Pierre for 'discrimination'

An African reporter who covers the White House hit out at White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for her hostile behavior and abrupt rejection of his questions just a week before an important gathering of African leaders in Washington, D.C. Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba's repeated attempts to ask...
WASHINGTON, DC
KARK 4 News

House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk

The House on Thursday passed a bill to safeguard marriage equality, sending the measure to President Biden’s desk and marking the first time Congress has provided federal protections for same-sex marriage. The legislation, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. Thirty-nine Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure, and Rep. […]
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake is burning her political future

A lot of conservatives were impressed with the race that Republican Kari Lake ran for Arizona governor — particularly by the way she called out the media. The way I saw it, it was Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, only with less violence. Arizonans were not as impressed, a...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Supreme Court's redistricting case is a threat to democracy

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Moore v. Harper, through which North Carolina’s Republican legislators are fighting to protect an “aggressively gerrymandered congressional map” thrown out by that state’s Supreme Court on constitutional grounds. But while the case is, on its face,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats face uphill battle to maintain Senate majority in 2024

As Democrats celebrate their better-than-expected midterm performance in the Senate, the party must now look ahead to 2024 as its members face an uphill battle to maintain control of the upper chamber. The 2024 cycle could prove to be more challenging for the Democrats as they will have to defend...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy