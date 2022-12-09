Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Recalls Being High During Match Against The Rock & Steve Austin
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. In October 1999, the New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg and Badd Ass Billy Gunn, closed an episode of Raw as they took on the WWE dream team of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Incredibly it was the Outlaws who came out on top in the bout, defeating the two icons.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
wrestlinginc.com
Athena Explains Why AEW Is A Better Fit For Her Than WWE
ROH Final Battle marked a significant night in the career of Athena. The AEW star, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE, defeated Mercedes Martinez in a physical battle to capture the ROH Women's World Championship. This marks Athena's first title since signing with AEW and ROH. In her previous home of "WWE NXT," Athena held the "NXT" Women's Championship and "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions with her partner, Shotzi. Her time in WWE ultimately didn't pan out and she was released from her contract in 2021. However, it seems that she prefers AEW to WWE.
webisjericho.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character In Heartfelt Video About Barry Windham Following His Heart Attack
Mika Rotunda, the niece of Barry Windham, revealed earlier this week that her uncle has after he suffered what she described as a “massive heart attack.” And now his nephew, Bray Wyatt, has broken character in a video revealing that the 62-year-old didn’t have a pulse for 10-20 minutes, and thanks the man who gave him CPR for that time period. He would then promote the $200,000 GoFundMe campaign set up for his medical bills.
Nate Diaz, other pros react to shocking Paddy Pimblett win on scorecards
See how the MMA pros reacted to the scorecard decision of Paddy Pimblett defeating Jared Gordon. At UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett took on Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout. The first round featured some strong strikes hit by both men and an attempted takedown by Pimblett, but neither man was able to really gain the upper hand, until the second round.
bodyslam.net
Ring Of Honor Final Battle Results (12/10/22)
ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). You can read the full card for the PPV below. – ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. – ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:...
MMAmania.com
‘ROBBERY!’ Fans and fighters react to Paddy Pimblett’s controversial UFC 282 win
Paddy Pimblett returned to action on Saturday night at UFC 282, and he fought a slow and careful fight against Jared Gordon for three hard rounds. At the end of the bout, Pimblett saw his hand raised with 29-28x3 scores, despite many people believing Gordon had done more than enough to win.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman On Why WWE Release Was 'A Very Hard Pill To Swallow'
It's not every day that former WWE Universal Champions, arguably in the prime of their professional wrestling run, get released. For Braun Strowman, that day came in June 2021, as he, along with other notable names like Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy, were released. In recent months, however,...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Future
The future of Sasha Banks in WWE has been up in the air since her walkout from the company in May. Amidst initial reports that the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion had been released from WWE, more recent reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer claim she is still under contract with the company. Based on the latter, the two sides were reportedly undergoing negotiations to work out a potential on-screen return date for "The Boss." Unfortunately, the two parties experienced some "hang-ups."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Next Women's Tag Title Defense For Damage CTRL
While Damage CTRL as a whole has been preoccupied with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka over the past few months, the tandem of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY has remained focused on defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The duo, who briefly lost the titles before regaining them at WWE Crown Jewel, have also faced the likes of Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Candice LeRae, and Roxanne Perez in tag team action. But now that Survivor Series WarGames has come and gone, Damage CTRL leader Bayley's running mates can focus on their next challengers: Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Reacts To New Day's NXT Tag Title Victory At NXT Deadline
The New Day moved one step closer to becoming the most successful tag team in WWE history at NXT Deadline. The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to win the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, ensuring that they've held the tag titles on every WWE brand.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Change at WWE NXT Deadline Tonight
The New Day are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history. Tonight’s NXT Deadline Premium Live Event saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods capture the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (12/12) - Number One Contenders Matches, Candice LeRae Vs. IYO SKY And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on December 12, 2022, coming to you live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!. Damage CTRL's Bayley will be squaring off with Alexa Bliss to determine who the new number one contender will be for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship. Bayley defeated Asuka and Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley last week to secure her spot in the match, while Bliss managed to score a win over "The Man" Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross. Both women have a storied history with Belair, as Bayley had a long term rivalry with her that spanned the course of several months, and Bliss has aligned herself with Belair and Asuka over the course of the past few weeks. Which woman will come out on top?
wrestlinginc.com
Carmelo Hayes Comments On Working With Shawn Michaels In WWE NXT
Carmelo Hayes is gearing up for arguably the biggest match of his professional wrestling career thus far at "WWE NXT" Deadline on Saturday night, when he will compete against four other participants in a revolutionary and grueling match known as the Iron Survivor Challenge. The winner of the bout will earn a future title shot against "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Comments On MJF's Contract Coming Up In 2024
AEW World Champion has not been shy about stating he may leave AEW in 2024 with the AEW World Championship, thus beginning the "Bidding War of 2024" as MJF has said. The character MJF portrays on-screen is one that he also has been known to be backstage as well, with him not showing up in AEW for nearly three months following his spin on "the pipebomb promo." This promo took place on the Wednesday following Double or Nothing on "Dynamite," which ended with MJF, on-screen, yelling at AEW CEO Tony Khan to fire him, into the microphone.
Comments / 3