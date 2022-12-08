Read full article on original website
defendernetwork.com
TSU police chief on leave over fraud allegations
Texas Southern University has placed police chief Mary Young on administrative leave with pay amid fraud allegations. According to court documents, TSU alleges that Young, “committed fraud against the university by implementing and sanctioning an overtime and payroll abuse scheme that cost the university and taxpayers thousands of dollars in officer hours that were not actually worked.”
thevindicator.com
LCSO Chief Deputy Don Neyland announces retirement
Deputy Chief Don Neyland has announced his retirement from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. He was selected for the December Employee of the month by staff of the Sheriff’s Office. After 31 ½ years of honorable service, Deputy Chief Neyland has earned the respect of his colleagues, supervisors and the community. He started his career in 1989 after graduating from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Police Academy. Chief Neyland worked as a patrol deputy for the Daisetta Police department for 2 ½ years before becoming a part of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office team. He has held the positions of Patrol Deputy, Patrol Sergeant, Criminal Investigation Division Captain and is currently the Chief Deputy. In his career, Chief Neyland completed 2872 hours of law enforcement training in subjects such as Child Abuse Prevention and Investigation, Crime Scene Investigations, Major Crimes Investigations and Narcotics and Dangerous Drug Investigations.
KFDM-TV
KFDM obtains court document containing new, disturbing details in death of Beaumont infant
BEAUMONT — KFDM/Fox 4 News has obtained a probable cause affidavit in the death of five-month-old Ja'Kaiden Shaw. The document indicates he suffered from more injuries than previously reported. The document also states that Shaw's mother, Quenisha Hawkins, 27, knew Shaw needed medical assistance, but did nothing to help...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County DA holds press conference regarding arrest of Liberty County Housing Authority chairman
Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, Texas Ranger Josh Benson and an investigator with the Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Inspector General hosted a press conference Friday morning on the steps of the Liberty County Courthouse to answer questions about the Thursday morning arrest of Klint Bush, chairman of the Liberty County Housing Authority. Bush, 39, of Hardin, is charged with Abuse of Official Capacity, a third-degree felony punishable by imprisonment of 2-10 years, and Theft of Property, a second-degree felony punishable by 2-20 years in prison.
musictimes.com
Justice for Takeoff: Rapper's Alleged Murderer Makes Unbelievable Request Amid Probe
The man who allegedly killed Takeoff during the shooting incident in Houston made a massive request amid the continuous probe into the case. Police officers in Houston formally arrested a man named Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been accused of firing gunshots at a downtown Houston bowling alley following a private party in November. He is currently serving jail time on a $2 million bond.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Montgomery County on Sunday. The crash happened on State Highway 105 near Walker Road at around 10:30 a.m.
1 teen dead, 1 critically injured after attempted robbery in north Harris County, deputies say
According to HCSO, the teens were attempting to rob a man outside of a store when the man's friend exited his car and shot them both.
fox26houston.com
Kenswick Drive shooting: 1 teen shot to death, another injured near Humble
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One teen was shot to death and another was wounded after allegedly trying to rob a man near Humble, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 19800 block of Kenswick Drive near Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: Small...
Deputies find human remains inside burned vehicle in South Montgomery County new construction area
After deputies and fire crews made a gruesome discovery at a new construction site Saturday morning, an investigation is underway.
3 claiming to be defunct church's pastors plead guilty of getting fraudulent loans, prosecutors say
One of the three co-conspirators who pleaded guilty in this case called a bank "Minions of Satan," on the church's website after not approving a fraudulent loan in time.
Man crossing West Little York hit and killed in crash with 18-year-old driver, deputies say
Investigators said the 18-year-old driver showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene. Deputies had a warning about walking near busy roads.
mocomotive.com
2 killed in violent head-on crash in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The rain may be partly to blame for a deadly crash in Montogomery County, according to officials. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 105 near Walker Road. Fire officials said they had to close down 105 for several hours after a…
Brazoria County resident complains of swarming mosquitoes, so when will it end?
Experts share ways to make your yard as inhabitable as possible to those pesky mosquitoes.
mocomotive.com
2 dead, 1 injured after head-on collision in north Montgomery County, authorities say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A head-on collision in north Montgomery County left two people dead and another critically hurt early Sunday, according to authorities. It happened after 1 a.m. along State Highway 105 near South Walker Road between Cut and Shoot and Cleveland. Investigators said the driver of a…
mocomotive.com
2 arrested after selling meth to undercover agent, police say; Suspect ran into oncoming traffic attempting to evade arrest
SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man and a woman are now behind bars after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover agent. According to Shenandoah Police Department, an officer and his K9 conducted an undercover narcotics operation located in Montgomery County. During the operation, two individuals reportedly sold an undercover TXDPS…
Police confirm remains found are of missing 38-year-old man in Friendswood
Lester Mabry reportedly went for a walk on Saturday morning but never came home. Police said there is no evidence of foul play at this time.
thevindicator.com
Bush arrested after morning raid
LIBERTY – Liberty County Housing Authority President Klint Bush was arrested early Thursday afternoon by state and federal law enforcement on a pair of felony charges. Law enforcement agents executed simultaneous search warrants early Thursday morning at the residence of Bush, as well as the office of the Liberty County Housing Authority. 253rd District Judge Chap Cain signed the warrant.
KRGV
Starr County employee arrested, accused of using county vehicle for human smuggling
Starr County’s crime victims coordinator was fired and arrested after an investigation revealed she and two other suspects used a county vehicle to smuggle immigrants to Houston, according to a news release. Bernice Garza was accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center in connection with...
East Texas News
Former martial arts instructor sentenced
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
