Green Bay, WI

Cowboys & Dak Make 2 ‘Promises’ About NFL Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans on Sunday with an unlikely 27-23, final-minute, come-from-behind win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... and did so with two different "promises.''. One, from Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 10-3 record with his last-minute heroics .. overcoming his turnover woes. Said...
DALLAS, TX
Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action

Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
DENVER, CO
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Answers Tough Questions on Loss

HENDERSON, Nev.-The mood around the Las Vegas Raiders changed after an embarrassing and disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. The 2022 Silver and Black have surrendered four leads of 13+ points, but before Thursday, each loss was followed by frustration and determination. But after the loss,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Steelers Replace Kenny Pickett With Mitch Trubisky

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, shutting down Kenny Pickett and replacing him with backup Mitch Trubisky. Pickett was evaluated for a concussion after the first drive of the game following a vicious hit from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. He was cleared to return and played the next drive but has since been placed by Trubisky.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Vikings Backup LT Blake Brandel Tears MCL, Will Miss Rest of Regular Season

Vikings backup offensive lineman Blake Brandel, who stepped in for star left tackle Christian Darrisaw over the past five games, tore his MCL in Sunday's loss to the Lions, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Monday. Brandel will go on injured reserve and miss at least the next four games, but he could theoretically return in the postseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kyler Murray Departs, Cardinals Lead Patriots, 13-10, at Halftime on Injury-Riddled Monday Night Football

At full strength, neither the New England Patriots nor Arizona Cardinals have played like a winning team this season. But on a Monday night in the desert in which both were ravaged of offensive stars by injuries, it was also obvious neither has even a remote chance of returning to State Farm Stadium in Glendale when Super Bowl LVII is played February 12.
Jets’ C.J. Mosley Redeemed Himself in Loss to Bills

Everyone wants to talk about how Jets' linebacker C.J. Mosley and how he literally jumped offsides on that 4th and 1 against Buffalo with 1:18 to go in the 2nd quarter Sunday. The phone lines on the sports talk radio shows will probably be lighting up. Fans will want to talk about how that penalty gave Buffalo new life and resulted in a touchdown on that drive.
BUFFALO, NY
Brock Purdy has a Chance to be Heroic and Controversial for the 49ers

Things can never align for the San Francisco 49ers. Losing Trey Lance at the beginning of the season was a sting, but the season wasn't over for them with Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup. The 49ers have been on a heater riding a five-game winning streak with the offense playing sufficient and the defense suffocating the opposition.
Mavericks ‘In Market’ for John Collins Trade with Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to slow start for the third consecutive season. Despite having some bright moments, stability is lacking, and the Mavs' front office might have to make some changes at some point. Dallas has huge wins against teams like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and...
DALLAS, TX
‘We’ll See’: Lovie Smith on Dameon Pierce’s Status for Texans vs. Kansas City

The 1-11-1 Houston Texans almost pulled off the upset of the season, taking the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys to the brink in Arlington on Sunday. The Texans held a 23-20 lead with less than five minutes remaining, forcing Dallas to engineer what would be a game-winning 98-yard drive resulting in an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown with just 41 seconds left in the game.
HOUSTON, TX
NFC Playoff Picture: Falcons Falling During Bye Week?

The Atlanta Falcons are about to kick things into gear once again after their Week 14 bye is coming to an end. With the Falcons off, they got to watch Sunday's action from the sideline and saw mixed results. The New Orleans Saints, who host the Falcons next, were also...
ATLANTA, GA
Bears Rookie DB Starters No Longer in NFL Protocol

The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions. Brisker and Gordon both went into...
CHICAGO, IL

