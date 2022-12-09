Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys & Dak Make 2 ‘Promises’ About NFL Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans on Sunday with an unlikely 27-23, final-minute, come-from-behind win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... and did so with two different "promises.''. One, from Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 10-3 record with his last-minute heroics .. overcoming his turnover woes. Said...
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action
Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
Wichita Eagle
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Answers Tough Questions on Loss
HENDERSON, Nev.-The mood around the Las Vegas Raiders changed after an embarrassing and disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. The 2022 Silver and Black have surrendered four leads of 13+ points, but before Thursday, each loss was followed by frustration and determination. But after the loss,...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce achieves 2 notable career milestones on same play vs. Broncos
DENVER -- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to go where no other Kansas City pass catcher has gone before. And in the process, cemented himself as one of the NFL all-time greats. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Kelce recorded a 38-yard catch, moving...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Former NFL Cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Scolds Bandwagon Bengals Fans
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is still a big fan of the team, but doesn't want to see the bandwagon fill up. Jones commented on fans jumping ship to join the Bengals this week after they beat the Browns 23-10. "All you bandwagon mother f****** now,"...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Rookie RB Kevin Harris Scores First Career TD, But New England Trails Cardinals, 13-7: WATCH
The New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals are locked in a tight, but injury-riddled battle at State Farm Stadium in Week 14. Yet to reach halftime, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), rookie cornerback Jack Jones (knee) and DeVante Parker (head) have already exited the game. Arizona also suffered...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Replace Kenny Pickett With Mitch Trubisky
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, shutting down Kenny Pickett and replacing him with backup Mitch Trubisky. Pickett was evaluated for a concussion after the first drive of the game following a vicious hit from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. He was cleared to return and played the next drive but has since been placed by Trubisky.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Backup LT Blake Brandel Tears MCL, Will Miss Rest of Regular Season
Vikings backup offensive lineman Blake Brandel, who stepped in for star left tackle Christian Darrisaw over the past five games, tore his MCL in Sunday's loss to the Lions, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Monday. Brandel will go on injured reserve and miss at least the next four games, but he could theoretically return in the postseason.
Wichita Eagle
Doug Pederson: Jaguars Awaiting MRI Results on Travon Walker’s Ankle
Jacksonville Jaguars pass-rusher Travon Walker is dealing with an ankle injury in the wake of his big performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, with head coach Doug Pederson likely not having more of an update until Wednesday. “I’m still waiting on an MRI report to come back, so...
Wichita Eagle
Kyler Murray Departs, Cardinals Lead Patriots, 13-10, at Halftime on Injury-Riddled Monday Night Football
At full strength, neither the New England Patriots nor Arizona Cardinals have played like a winning team this season. But on a Monday night in the desert in which both were ravaged of offensive stars by injuries, it was also obvious neither has even a remote chance of returning to State Farm Stadium in Glendale when Super Bowl LVII is played February 12.
Wichita Eagle
Bills Praise Jets Mike White After Hits Send QB to Hospital: ‘You’re Incredible!’ WATCH
It is to the credit to the toughness of New York Jets quarterback Mike White that he continued to try to re-enter the game on Sunday. It is a credit to the toughness of the Buffalo Bills defense that their clean and assertive hits on White kept sending him out of the game ... and, after Buffalo's 20-12 win at Highmark Stadium, to the hospital.
Wichita Eagle
Trevor Lawrence Enters Monday Night Football As PFF’s Top QB of Week 14
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had one of the best games of his young career in Week 14. As a result, the praise rolled into Jacksonville in a big way on Monday. Ahead of the New England Patriots/Arizona Cardinals matchup on Monday Night Football, Lawrence is Pro Football Focus' top-ranked...
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ C.J. Mosley Redeemed Himself in Loss to Bills
Everyone wants to talk about how Jets' linebacker C.J. Mosley and how he literally jumped offsides on that 4th and 1 against Buffalo with 1:18 to go in the 2nd quarter Sunday. The phone lines on the sports talk radio shows will probably be lighting up. Fans will want to talk about how that penalty gave Buffalo new life and resulted in a touchdown on that drive.
Wichita Eagle
Brock Purdy has a Chance to be Heroic and Controversial for the 49ers
Things can never align for the San Francisco 49ers. Losing Trey Lance at the beginning of the season was a sting, but the season wasn't over for them with Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup. The 49ers have been on a heater riding a five-game winning streak with the offense playing sufficient and the defense suffocating the opposition.
Wichita Eagle
Mavericks ‘In Market’ for John Collins Trade with Hawks
The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to slow start for the third consecutive season. Despite having some bright moments, stability is lacking, and the Mavs' front office might have to make some changes at some point. Dallas has huge wins against teams like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks WATCH: Tyler Lockett’s Toe-Drag Touchdown Makes History vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks' high-flying offense was off to a difficult start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, being held scoreless through the game's first 20 minutes. But as has been a common trend throughout much of the season, quarterback Geno Smith and receiver Tyler Lockett came to the rescue. Staring down...
Wichita Eagle
Sean McVay Reveals Rams Starting QB For Remainder of Season
After coming into 2022 as defending Super Bowl champions, at 4-9, the Los Angeles Rams seem hopelessly out of the playoff race. The Rams have a very slim chance but would have to run the table and get a lot of help from other teams across the league. The Seattle...
Wichita Eagle
‘We’ll See’: Lovie Smith on Dameon Pierce’s Status for Texans vs. Kansas City
The 1-11-1 Houston Texans almost pulled off the upset of the season, taking the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys to the brink in Arlington on Sunday. The Texans held a 23-20 lead with less than five minutes remaining, forcing Dallas to engineer what would be a game-winning 98-yard drive resulting in an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown with just 41 seconds left in the game.
Wichita Eagle
NFC Playoff Picture: Falcons Falling During Bye Week?
The Atlanta Falcons are about to kick things into gear once again after their Week 14 bye is coming to an end. With the Falcons off, they got to watch Sunday's action from the sideline and saw mixed results. The New Orleans Saints, who host the Falcons next, were also...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Rookie DB Starters No Longer in NFL Protocol
The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions. Brisker and Gordon both went into...
