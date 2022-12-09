ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner has Offer on the Table from Another Team

After a month into the offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers look a bit different. They've lost former MVP Cody Bellinger, MVP candidate Trea Turner, southpaw Tyler Anderson, relievers Tommy Kahnle, Chris Martin, and a couple more core pieces. The offseason isn't going the way people would have imagined, and there...
Yankees Showing Trade Interest in These Diamondbacks Outfielders

With a vacancy in left field, the Yankees are considering all options as the dust settles from an eventful Winter Meetings. One way for New York to find a starting left fielder for the 2023 season involves a trade. Nope, we're not talking about a deal with the Pirates to...
Guardians Officially Sign Josh Bell To Contract

Last Tuesday when reports surfaced that the Guardians had signed free agent Josh Bell, Terry Francona spoke "hypothetically" on how great it would be to bring in someone with his talent. Obviously, he wasn't able to use Bell's name until there was ink on the paper. Now, Tito can use...
