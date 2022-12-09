Read full article on original website
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie
If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
ComicBook
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip Revealed
The Super Mario Bros. Movie got a new clip from Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment this week during The Game Awards to give Super Mario fans one of their best looks yet at Chris Pratt as Mario as well as other characters from the Mushroom Kingdom. This new reveal follows the first teaser trailer that was released back in October and full trailers that followed it soon afterwards. The film itself is scheduled to be released on April 7th, so we should expect plenty more teases like this one during the leadup to that release.
wegotthiscovered.com
McDonald’s is responsible for revealing another new ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ character
We’re only four months away from the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie and leaks of McDonald‘s Happy Meal toys based on the upcoming Nintendo movie. Twitter user @kikaim shared a Japanese McDonald’s flyer which featured the upcoming toys to be sold in the fast food joint. The toys include iconic Mario characters such as Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Bowser. But the flyer also included another character who has not yet been revealed in any of the trailers.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Creator Addresses the Anime's Timeline
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and honestly? It is a challenge just to keep the story's timeline straight. Over the years, so much has happened, and its many sequels have blurred the story's chronology. Of course, there is one person keeping track of the timeline, and that happens to be creator Akira Toriyama. So obviously, fans tuned in recently when the artist addressed the timeline in a rare new statement.
The Only Legend Of Zelda Enemy That Appears In Every Game
While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.
Gizmodo
Open Channel: Pitch a DC Movie/Show That'll Inevitably Get Canceled
The past week has been eventful for fans of DC movies. Between a debut poster for Blue Beetle, everything going on with Dwayne Johnson and Black Adam, and varying movies getting put on hold or maybe straight up gone, things are looking...kinda weird as James Gunn and Peter Safran begin to settle on what the next few years of DC movies will look like. Such weirdness is nothing new for this blockbuster franchise, unfortunately, but the last few days have really underlined the situation.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Let's Go Evolutions
Learn which monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet must evolve through the games' Let's Go function.
Gizmodo
Smile's Parker Finn Talks Marketing Campaign, Sequel Ideas
Of the many movies that took over the world this year, Smile was one of the more pleasant surprises. After an initial showing at Fantastic Fest led to strong reviews and word of mouth, the film went on to fuel Paramount’s pretty impressive run of theatrical releases this year. For a film that was originally meant to be a Paramount+ original and cost $17 million to make, ending its box office run at $216 million worldwide certainly made executives...well, you know.
Gizmodo
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself
TV shows getting canceled are never fun, particularly when they’re at Netflix. The streamer puts out so much content that it’s hard to know what their metrics are for success—at least, until they vaguely allude to these supposed success stories—and it turns, it’s all the easier for shows to get the axe out of nowhere.
hypebeast.com
Check Out the New ‘Tekken 8’ Story and Gameplay Trailer
Japanese video game developer, Bandai Namco, has released a new trailer for Tekken 8. The reveal trailer for the renowned fighting game surfaced this past September – teasing Kazuya Mishima’s return via a battle between him and his son, Jin Kazama. Whereas the reveal trailer got fans excited just with the announcement alone, the new trailer offers a closer look at the story and gameplay of the forthcoming title.
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu-ray Shares New Take on Beast Gohan
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way to theaters this year, and the movie has put Gohan on the map. Following his big win against Cell years ago, the Saiyan has kept to himself, and he's spent the last few years with his family. Of course, the anime's latest movie put that all in jeopardy as Gohan's daughter was pushed into a Red Ribbon Army scheme. Gohan was able to win his daughter back with help from a new transformation, and we have just been given a new look at his Beast form!
Engadget
'Judas' is the first project from BioShock creator Ken Levine's Ghost Story Games
Ghost Story Games has revealed its first title nearly six years after BioShock creator Ken Levine founded the studio. A trailer for Judas debuted at The Game Awards and while it's not an actual BioShock game, it draws from that series' art style. It's also a first-person shooter in which it looks like you can wield elemental powers.
Gizmodo
Kit Harington Says Jon Snow Is Having a Really Bad Time, Actually
Snow, the working title of the Jon Snow-centered Game of Thrones spin-off coming from HBO, is already getting a lot of attention. George R.R. Martin confirmed on his blog that the series was happening in June 2022, saying that it was star Kit Harington himself that brought the idea to him. Over the weekend, at the Game of Thrones convention in Los Angeles, Harington remained pretty tight-lipped about the details of the spinoff, which has not yet started production, but he did talk a lot about his character’s mindset at the end of the 2019 finale, according to Entertainment Weekly.
How to Evolve Bramblin Into Brambleghast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Learn the special sequence required to turn your Bramblin into a Brambleghast in the latest Pokemon games.
Xbox Game Pass gets this popular Star Wars game tomorrow
If you like Star Wars and subscribe to Xbox Game Pass then you're about to get a lot of fun unlocked
The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
Engadget
'Dead Cells' is getting Castlevania crossover DLC in early 2023
Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire are getting a chance to pay tribute to Castlevania, the series that inspired their game, with the roguelike's next DLC. Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is said to be the game's biggest expansion to date, and it will be available on the PC and console versions in early 2023.
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 5 Recap: ‘Leeches’ Highlights Steve’s Jealousy of Other’s Success
In 'Welcome to Chippendales' Episode 5, Steve is overcome with jealousy, Irene is horrified to learn about a secret Steve kept from her, and a snowball fight gone wrong.
