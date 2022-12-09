Read full article on original website
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies in criminal trial against him
TACOMA, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's testimony and cross examination from state prosecutors will continue Monday in the criminal trial against him. Washington State Attorney General’s Office charged Troyer with misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant for claiming his life was threatened. Troyer has pleaded not guilty.
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer Testifies at Trial He's Been Unjustly Labeled a Racist and Liar
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer took the stand Thursday afternoon in his criminal trial, vehemently denying he lied about a Black newspaper carrier threatening him during a confrontation last year. Mounting his defense in a Tacoma courtroom, Troyer and his attorneys portrayed him as an innocent victim of shoddy police...
Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
18-year-old to face judge for threats against Sammamish High School
BELLEVUE, Wash. - An 18-year-old charged with making threats against Sammamish High School on Friday will go before a judge, authorities said Monday. Authorities said the suspect allegedly made threats at the school last week, which prompted the school to lockdown until he was arrested by Seattle Police at his home around 12:30 p.m.
Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker
A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
Pierce County Sheriff Koranda takes over in January
Chad Koranda has done it all in Pierce County law enforcement. He has worked in land management and was a dispatch jailer. He has been a patrol officer and a DARE. officer. Now he will serve as a sheriff. On Nov. 8 Koranda was elected as the new sheriff for...
Two arrested after death of 4-year-old boy in Seattle
A man and woman were arrested by Seattle police on Monday in connection with Sunday’s death of a 4-year-old boy, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report from the Seattle Fire Department of an unresponsive child in the 100 block of West Olympic Place, in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle.
Kenmore man sentenced to 15 years for killing half-sister, putting her burned remains in suitcase
KENMORE, Wash. - A Kenmore man will spend the next 15 years in prison for the brutal murder, dismemberment and disposal of his half-sister in 2016. In October, a jury found 48-year-old David Haggard guilty of second-degree murder for killing his half-sister, Jamie, who was 27 years old when she vanished around June 8, 2016.
Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
Everett Police arrest 13-time convicted felon, recover street drugs and a firearm
EVERETT, Wash. - Police arrested a man in Lynnwood last week and recovered a wide variety of street drugs, a loaded firearm and cash. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers with the Violent Crime Reduction Unit spotted a man wanted for second-degree robbery driving a rental car. Officers followed him to a residence in Lynnwood, and arrested him the moment he got out of the car.
Man will spend 15 years behind bars for killing, dismembering half-sister in Kenmore
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his half-sister in Kenmore in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. David Haggard appeared in a King County courtroom Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by 3 years of community custody combined with drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment. He was previously found guilty by a jury in October of this year.
Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver arrested for impairment in collision that backed up northbound I-405 near Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A driver was arrested and all northbound lanes of Interstate 405 near Renton were reopened Monday morning after a collision caused lengthy delays and traffic to be backed up for miles, according to the Washington Department of Traffic (WSDOT). The collision was first reported just after...
PHOTOS: Crews use Jaws of Life to rescue driver from crashed U-Haul in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash - Police are investigating a crash that happened in the Kitts Corner neighborhood on Monday. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), just after 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 34500 block of 16th Ave. S for reports of a crash. When crews arrived, the driver...
Police Blotter for Thursday, December 8, 2022
On 12/08/22 at 12:18 p.m. at UNFI Lewis County, Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old suspect on suspicion of 1) first-degree rape of a child and 2) first-degree child molestation. On 12/08/22 at 1:59 p.m. in the 21400 block of Old Hwy 99 SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Cameron Ray Winward, 42,...
Two buses carrying military members crash on I-5
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two buses carrying members of the Navy crashed on the southbound I-5 express lanes at Mercer Street on Monday, Dec. 12. Traffic was blocked, including the off-ramp to Stewart Street, for several hours while emergency crews were on the scene. According to Susan Gregg, the director of media relations for UW Medicine Marketing and Communications, seven men...
Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle
Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
Man Drove Over 110 MPH After Drinking and Crashed Near Roy, Killing Passenger, Charges Say
A man charged Monday in a suspected DUI wreck east of Roy that killed a 19-year-old man was allegedly driving more than 110 mph on a rural road before the crash, charging documents say. Ramone Jermaine Canley, 21, was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with vehicular homicide for the...
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 4 juveniles suspected of assaulting man on bus
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is searching for four juveniles who are suspected of assaulting a 55-year-old man on a Pierce Transit bus Saturday. According to the sheriff’s department, one of the juveniles also pointed a gun at the man. The sheriff’s department said the juveniles got on...
