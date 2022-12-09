ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

q13fox.com

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies in criminal trial against him

TACOMA, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's testimony and cross examination from state prosecutors will continue Monday in the criminal trial against him. Washington State Attorney General’s Office charged Troyer with misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant for claiming his life was threatened. Troyer has pleaded not guilty.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

18-year-old to face judge for threats against Sammamish High School

BELLEVUE, Wash. - An 18-year-old charged with making threats against Sammamish High School on Friday will go before a judge, authorities said Monday. Authorities said the suspect allegedly made threats at the school last week, which prompted the school to lockdown until he was arrested by Seattle Police at his home around 12:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker

A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Pierce County Sheriff Koranda takes over in January

Chad Koranda has done it all in Pierce County law enforcement. He has worked in land management and was a dispatch jailer. He has been a patrol officer and a DARE. officer. Now he will serve as a sheriff. On Nov. 8 Koranda was elected as the new sheriff for...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two arrested after death of 4-year-old boy in Seattle

A man and woman were arrested by Seattle police on Monday in connection with Sunday’s death of a 4-year-old boy, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report from the Seattle Fire Department of an unresponsive child in the 100 block of West Olympic Place, in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October

OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest 13-time convicted felon, recover street drugs and a firearm

EVERETT, Wash. - Police arrested a man in Lynnwood last week and recovered a wide variety of street drugs, a loaded firearm and cash. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers with the Violent Crime Reduction Unit spotted a man wanted for second-degree robbery driving a rental car. Officers followed him to a residence in Lynnwood, and arrested him the moment he got out of the car.
EVERETT, WA
KATU.com

Man will spend 15 years behind bars for killing, dismembering half-sister in Kenmore

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his half-sister in Kenmore in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. David Haggard appeared in a King County courtroom Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by 3 years of community custody combined with drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment. He was previously found guilty by a jury in October of this year.
KENMORE, WA
KING 5

Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane

A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, December 8, 2022

On 12/08/22 at 12:18 p.m. at UNFI Lewis County, Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old suspect on suspicion of 1) first-degree rape of a child and 2) first-degree child molestation. On 12/08/22 at 1:59 p.m. in the 21400 block of Old Hwy 99 SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Cameron Ray Winward, 42,...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two buses carrying military members crash on I-5

SEATTLE, Wash. — Two buses carrying members of the Navy crashed on the southbound I-5 express lanes at Mercer Street on Monday, Dec. 12. Traffic was blocked, including the off-ramp to Stewart Street, for several hours while emergency crews were on the scene. According to Susan Gregg, the director of media relations for UW Medicine Marketing and Communications, seven men...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle

Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
SEATTLE, WA

