‘Respiratory virus crisis.’ Tri-Cities hospitals full, medicines in short supply
Expect a long wait at hospital emergency departments and urgent care centers.
KEPR
Freezing fog causes crashes, school delays
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More crashes flooded the roads early Monday morning due to drivers going too fast in the freezing fog. State troopers responded to a semi truck and trailer rollover accident on SR 397 just south of the I-182 and Highway 12 interchange. The freezing fog and ice...
Icy Roads and Fog Cause Injury Semi-Truck Rollover Collision in Pasco
A semi-truck and trailer rollover collision took place Monday morning in Pasco. According to Washington State Patrol, the injury rollover happened just south of the I-182 SR 12 interchange. The N/B lanes were blocked with a detour in place. KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked...
Icy roads force Tri-City school delays Dec. 12. Hanford on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Fire Department and The Red Cross hand out smoke alarms to Tri-Cities R-V Park
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Fire Department partnering with The Red Cross, going door to door today giving out and installing smoke alarms at the Tri-Cities R-V Park as part of their Sound the Alarm campaign. The Kennewick Fire Department responded to three different fires at the Tri-Cities RV...
KEPR
Vehicle fire closes I-82 eastbound in Umatilla County
Umatilla County, Ore. — A vehicle fire closed I-82 eastbound for several hours in Umatilla County. Around 2:15 p.m., Umatilla County Fire District 1 assisted the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District with putting out a vehicle fire on I-82 at mile marker one, just past the Washington-Oregon border. Umatilla...
Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
FOX 11 and 41
I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour
According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
ifiberone.com
Hanford contractor accused of discrimination settles with 151 Hispanic applicants
HANFORD - An environmental cleanup provider that was contracted to do work at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation is settling with 151 applicants after it was accused of discriminating against Latinos. The agreement to settle is being overseen by the U.S. Department of Labor, the agency that investigated the claims against...
Icy Roads Send Truck into Kennewick Building Monday
Even with 4-wheel drive, ice doesn't care. Early Monday morning Kennewick officers responded to the 2500 block of West Kennewick Ave. for this crash, which appears to be in the eastbound lanes. KPD says the truck lost control on the ice. The incident is still under investigation, but officers say...
New details released after false active shooter report at Kennewick high school
KENNEWICK, Wash. – New details have been released after a false active shooter report happened at a Kennewick High School late Friday morning. Authorities said a person made a 911 phone call and said there was an active shooter at Southridge High School. They said the caller even gave a description of the shooter and the gun. The caller even...
Tri-City Herald
2 Tri-Cities teens killed a beloved coach 18 years ago. Now one wants his sentence cut
Two of Bob Mars’ sons had to grow up without their father, and now one of the men found guilty of his murder could be set free a decade early because of changes in state law. His family is asking the community to attend a hearing this week and...
northeastoregonnow.com
Motorist Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Accident on S. Highway 395
A motorist was injured Thursday morning in single-vehicle rollover accident on S. Highway 395. At 9:09 a.m. on Dec. 8, Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to a vehicle rollover on S. Highway 395 near Denny’s restaurant. Upon arrival, crews came across one passenger who was ejected from a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck. The patient was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center with injuries. While crews were on scene at this incident, two more calls came in for a motor vehicle crash and a vehicle fire.
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract outside the norm, review finds
Toppenish School District Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract, pay and benefits generally fall outside the norm for other school superintendents in the region, a review by the Yakima Herald-Republic has found. A state audit report released last month found Cerna has not had a valid written contract with his district...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Inslee to preview climate agenda
RICHLAND, Washington – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will visit Richland today (Monday) to preview budget and legislative proposals related to climate action, including a proposal to establish Washington State University Tri-Cities as the future home of a new Institute for Northwest Energy Futures. Washington has already passed legislation that...
610KONA
Meet Lucias, The WRPD ‘Police Dog’ who Captures Other Dogs
West Richland has a 'police' dog, who catches....other dogs. During their recent Coffee with a Cop series, Lucias featured. West Richland has had a police dog of a different kind for a number of years. WRPD is known for its efforts in helping animal control in our region, their Facebook page contains a lot of 'apprehensions' of lost dogs, and they help them get home.
I Got in an Accident in Kennewick Today, So I’m Changing My Route
It took me several years but I finally got in my first car accident.*. *While driving in the snow. I finally got the big one out of the way in terms of winter driving. I got into a car accident. Don't get me wrong, it sucks. I'm almost paid off on my car and I would have preferred to keep it in good condition but life, especially the elements, have plans that you can't do anything about. Yes, I filed my claim and everything will work out but I was a little shaken by the mere fact I made a big bump in my car. I am glad nobody else was around because it could have been an even bigger headache and I'm happy not to wrap anyone else up with the inconvenience.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Walla Walla Chief Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed while hostage near Walla Walla
Less than a month after the Yakama were defeated at Union Gap, militiamen from Oregon were marching on another Native leader. This time, it was the Walla Walla and their chief, Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox. This force, accompanied by Indian Agent Nathan Olney, engaged the Walla Walla in a four-day running battle that would see Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed in what can only be described as a war crime.
KTVB
I-84 in eastern Oregon back open after being closed Saturday morning
BAKER CITY, Ore. — I-84 is back open eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 302 in Baker City after being closed most of the morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Saturday. The closures were due to high winds, blowing snow...
KEPR
"I would do it again" Woman who pulled boyfriend from burning home talks about heroic act
It’s been a week and a half since a fire ripped through a Kennewick home. The cause undetermined say fire officials...Adding one man was sent to the hospital. KEPR sat down with the victim's momand his girlfriend, whose instinct, may have saved his life. Just before 1 am on...
