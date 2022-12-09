ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

KEPR

Freezing fog causes crashes, school delays

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More crashes flooded the roads early Monday morning due to drivers going too fast in the freezing fog. State troopers responded to a semi truck and trailer rollover accident on SR 397 just south of the I-182 and Highway 12 interchange. The freezing fog and ice...
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Vehicle fire closes I-82 eastbound in Umatilla County

Umatilla County, Ore. — A vehicle fire closed I-82 eastbound for several hours in Umatilla County. Around 2:15 p.m., Umatilla County Fire District 1 assisted the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District with putting out a vehicle fire on I-82 at mile marker one, just past the Washington-Oregon border. Umatilla...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour

According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Icy Roads Send Truck into Kennewick Building Monday

Even with 4-wheel drive, ice doesn't care. Early Monday morning Kennewick officers responded to the 2500 block of West Kennewick Ave. for this crash, which appears to be in the eastbound lanes. KPD says the truck lost control on the ice. The incident is still under investigation, but officers say...
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Motorist Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Accident on S. Highway 395

A motorist was injured Thursday morning in single-vehicle rollover accident on S. Highway 395. At 9:09 a.m. on Dec. 8, Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to a vehicle rollover on S. Highway 395 near Denny’s restaurant. Upon arrival, crews came across one passenger who was ejected from a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck. The patient was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center with injuries. While crews were on scene at this incident, two more calls came in for a motor vehicle crash and a vehicle fire.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Inslee to preview climate agenda

RICHLAND, Washington – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will visit Richland today (Monday) to preview budget and legislative proposals related to climate action, including a proposal to establish Washington State University Tri-Cities as the future home of a new Institute for Northwest Energy Futures. Washington has already passed legislation that...
RICHLAND, WA
610KONA

Meet Lucias, The WRPD ‘Police Dog’ who Captures Other Dogs

West Richland has a 'police' dog, who catches....other dogs. During their recent Coffee with a Cop series, Lucias featured. West Richland has had a police dog of a different kind for a number of years. WRPD is known for its efforts in helping animal control in our region, their Facebook page contains a lot of 'apprehensions' of lost dogs, and they help them get home.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

I Got in an Accident in Kennewick Today, So I’m Changing My Route

It took me several years but I finally got in my first car accident.*. *While driving in the snow. I finally got the big one out of the way in terms of winter driving. I got into a car accident. Don't get me wrong, it sucks. I'm almost paid off on my car and I would have preferred to keep it in good condition but life, especially the elements, have plans that you can't do anything about. Yes, I filed my claim and everything will work out but I was a little shaken by the mere fact I made a big bump in my car. I am glad nobody else was around because it could have been an even bigger headache and I'm happy not to wrap anyone else up with the inconvenience.
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Walla Walla Chief Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed while hostage near Walla Walla

Less than a month after the Yakama were defeated at Union Gap, militiamen from Oregon were marching on another Native leader. This time, it was the Walla Walla and their chief, Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox. This force, accompanied by Indian Agent Nathan Olney, engaged the Walla Walla in a four-day running battle that would see Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed in what can only be described as a war crime.
WALLA WALLA, WA

