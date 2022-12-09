Read full article on original website
Grand Island looks to adopt same-day service for CRANE Transit
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island appears to be ruling out fixed bus routes and app-based rides as the city focuses on making same-day service a reality. The city’s Crane Transit offers door to door service and its numbers are on the rise with an estimated 50,000 rides this year.
Live Reindeer at Hy'Vee
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
Live Reindeers visit Grand Island grocery store
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you wanted to see reindeer similar to the ones that will be pulling Santa’s sled on Christmas Eve, then Hy’Vee was the place. The live reindeer event was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blue Star Christmas Tree and Reindeer Farm partnered with the store to bring this unique event to Grand Island.
47-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 47-year-old inmate died at the Community Hospital in McCook. Robert Weindorff was incarcerated at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Work Ethic Camp. He was serving a sentence of three-to-ten years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County, according to NDCS. The...
Track repairs set for Highway 30 between Q Ave. and Grand Ave. on Monday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of the Union Pacific Railroad, has announced that on Monday track repair will take place on Highway 30, weather depending. From N Avenue to Grand Avenue, traffic will be head-to-head, utilizing the north lanes of the highway. For...
Trial underway for self-proclaimed midwife charged in infant death
OMAHA, Neb. — A bench trial is currently underway in Omaha for a self-proclaimed midwife charged in the death of an infant. Angela Hock, 36, of Riverdale, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. HOME BIRTH IN NEBRASKA: WHAT'S LEGAL?. Prosecutors said Hock tried to deliver a breech...
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
Children's Museum of Central Nebraska host first ever 'Merry Grinchmas' event
Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday that she’s resigning effective Jan. 11, 2023. Grover has been GIPS superintendent since 2016, but the last year has been controversial. In April, Grover fired former Grand Island mayor Jeremy Jensen as Islander boys soccer...
York couple creates winter wonderland with more than 250 Christmas figures
YORK — “Tis the season,” said Ernie Harris cheerfully as he props up one of 250 Christmas figurines he has on display in his front yard. Harris, 65, and his wife Ronda, 64, have been illuminating College Avenue with Christmas cartoon characters ever since they moved to York from Lexington a few years ago.
School gym becomes a store to make sure every student has gifts under the Christmas tree
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Kids can't drive to the mall, so the store comes to them. The gym at Wasmer Elementary in Grand Island was turned into an exclusive pop-up store with prices you can't beat. That's because everything was donated. Each student picks out three things to share...
Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff's Office launch Project Life Saver
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has announced the beginning of a public safety program to protect and, when necessary, aid police in quickly locating at-risk individuals who are prone to wandering. Several officers and deputies from KPD and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office participated in three days of training...
Mental Health Awareness: Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
KEARNEY, Neb. — Six out of every 100 people will be affected by post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at some point in their life. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News on First at Five to further discuss PTSD.
Extension Office, Women in Ag Program Announce 4-Part Workshop
LEXINGTON – The Nebraska Extension Office has announced a 4-part workshop starting in January in partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s “Women in Agriculture” program. Called “The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Ag Women,” the topics covered in the workshop will...
Haitian immigrant paints, pounds nails on her new Habitat for Humanity home
KEARNEY — Next Thursday, Luvianne Racine will open the best Christmas gift she has ever received. She will get the keys to her new Habitat for Humanity home on 17th Avenue. Last week, as she gingerly stepped around boxes, tools and construction paraphernalia in her not-quite-finished house, she was excited. The new house caps off the search for a better life for Racine, who emigrated to the U.S. from Haiti 14 years ago and came to Kearney shortly after that.
