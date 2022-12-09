ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WPMI

MPD investigating shooting on Foreman Circle

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to shots fired at a home on Foreman Circle around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the incident stemmed from a fight between a homeowner and another person. Investigators say one of the two suffered a gunshot wound...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Bay Minette PD: 1 adult, 1 juvenile arrested, 1 juvenile sought for firing at woman's car

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Bay Minette Police, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Bay Minette Police Officers responded to a call regarding shots being fired at 1026 Newport Parkway. Upon arrival, Officers determined that an adult female was operating a vehicle on Newport Parkway and stopped in front of the Newport Parkway address. Several young males were standing in the front yard and three brandished handguns and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle, striking it twice. The victim fled from the area and was not injured.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WPMI

Baldwin County widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in fatal crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on September 21st after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of 1-10. Kelsie Platt, 28, says she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

MPD: One shot on Vista Bonita Drive

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot early Saturday morning during a domestic altercation. Police responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday morning in reference to one shot. The male victim and his son...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Spanish Fort hosts annual Spirit of Christmas Parade

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Spanish Fort celebrated the holidays in style on Saturday with its annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. The event, held at the Eastern Shore Center, had it all, from dancing nutcrackers and Christmas characters to live ballerinas in snow globes!. The Spanish Fort High School...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WPMI

B.C. Rain & Calloway Smith Middle working to stop violence in our area

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some B.C. Rain High School students are connecting with kids on their level to stop the violence plaguing our youth right now. This video won their school $1000 in NBC 15's and the Mobile Police Department's youth violence prevention contests. They were presented the check...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

USA seeks evaluators for medical cannabis license applications

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. Evaluators will be compensated. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission engaged the University to coordinate the review, evaluation and scoring of the following sections...
MOBILE, AL

