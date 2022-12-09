12/8 Prep Basketball Recap – South Adams tops Blackhawk Christian in overtime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Adams girls basketball stormed back from a slow start to top Blackhawk Christian, 48-45, in overtime on Thursday night.

Macy Pries led the Starfires with 19, while Lexie McKibben added 13 in the win. Allie Boyer was the lone Blackhawk Christian player to score double figures with 10.

Girls Basketball

Argos 42, Rochester 37

Barr-Reeve 30, N. Daviess 27

Bedford N. Lawrence 64, Seymour 25

Benton Central 50, W. Lafayette 47

Bethany Christian 56, Oregon-Davis 17

Blue River 56, Knightstown 15

Cass 36, Peru 33

Castle 59, Evansville Mater Dei 47

Center Grove 54, Bloomington South 35

Clinton Prairie 56, Lafayette Jeff 32

Crawford Co. 67, Mitchell 47

Dubois 36, Tell City 32

E. Central 53, Columbus North 35

Eastern (Greene) 45, Bloomfield 34

Eastern (Pekin) 48, W. Washington 21

Evansville Memorial 50, Evansville Bosse 15

Forest Park 43, Heritage Hills 21

Fountain Central 38, N. Vermillion 28

Greensburg 66, S. Dearborn 23

Hauser 55, S. Decatur 41

Henderson Co., Ky. 71, Evansville Central 42

Indpls Cathedral 50, Guerin Catholic 26

Indpls Scecina 62, Indpls Washington 33

Indpls Shortridge 49, Traders Point Christian 16

Kouts 56, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 25

Lakewood Park 54, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 44

Lanesville 52, Borden 38

Lawrenceburg 51, Batesville 44

Linton 55, Clay City 20

Michigan City Marquette 36, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 33

N. Newton 44, S. Newton 25

New Washington 56, Southwestern (Hanover) 46

Parke Heritage 72, Crawfordsville 41

Pendleton Hts. 58, Delta 38

Pioneer 58, N. White 52

Princeton 56, Boonville 53, OT

Providence 44, N. Harrison 24

Rensselaer 68, Delphi 30

Rock Creek Academy 48, Clarksville 36

Rossville 48, Sheridan 34

S. Adams 48, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 45, OT

S. Bend Career Academy 43, Granger Christian 33

S. Bend Washington 91, S. Bend Clay 4

S. Central (Elizabeth) 57, Crothersville 21

S. Central (Union Mills) 59, Washington Twp. 43

S. Knox 56, Vincennes Rivet 39

S. Ripley 45, Madison Shawe 24

Scottsburg 48, New Albany 34

Seeger 59, Riverton Parke 34

Shakamak 53, Evansville Christian 51

Silver Creek 50, Floyd Central 41, OT

Southridge 37, Pike Central 14

Tecumseh 62, Perry Central 34

Tri-Central 47, Maconaquah 35

Trinity Lutheran 68, Christian Academy 29

Triton 41, Elkhart Christian 18

Twin Lakes 56, Lafayette Harrison 44

Wapahani 71, Winchester 66

Washington 59, N. Posey 53

White River Valley 62, Springs Valley 48

Wood Memorial 46, S. Spencer 36

Yorktown 41, Monroe Central 37, OT

Marion County Tournament

Quarterfinal

Indpls Ben Davis 68, Warren Central 63

Indpls N. Central 50, Indpls Roncalli 40

Lawrence Central 68, Southport 45

Lawrence North 54, Franklin Central 42

Boys Basketball

Covenant Christian 54, Greenwood Christian 43

Edon, Ohio 57, Hamilton 11

Lake Central 85, Andrean 55

Morgan Twp. 58, Kankakee Valley 48

NorthWood 59, Westview 31

Randolph Southern 54, Muncie Burris 47

S. Bend Riley 76, Glenn 71, OT

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 82, Jimtown 44

Tri 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 17

