Durham County, NC

WRAL News

Person dies after being struck by train in Benson

The Benson Police Department said Monday that a person is dead after being struck by a train. The train hit the pedestrian somewhere in the area of Railroad and Market Street in Benson. Police told WRAL News that person has died from the result of the crash. The identity of...
BENSON, NC
WRAL

Car crashes into parked car, catches fire

GARNER, N.C. — A car hit a parked car then caught fire Sunday morning in Raleigh. According to the Raleigh Police Department, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. near a home on Muxbere Way near Jones Sausage Road and Rock Quarry Road. The car that crashed then caught fire,...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says

JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Chick-fil-A workers help extinguish car fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car caught on fire at a new Chick-fil-A in Raleigh Saturday evening and employees helped extinguish the flames. A car caught on fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A located on Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, an employee confirmed to CBS 17.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Sisters die in single-car crash in Vance County

HENDERSON, N.C. — A pair of sisters, residents of Henderson, died in a single-car crash in Vance County just before midnight Wednesday. According to the State Highway Patrol, the passenger was 19-year-old Jaiah Kearney and the driver was her sister, 17-year-old Zikera Kearney. The aunt of the two victims...
VANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
