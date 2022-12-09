Read full article on original website
'Now I've hit a man.' Driver shaken up after striking pedestrian in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News spoke to the driver who hit a man early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on N.C. Highway 210, outside of Smithfield. The driver hit a pedestrian who had been walking in the road. The person who was hit was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries.
'This is a man that cannot be allowed to drive:' Suspect in cyclist's death being sued for role in crash on I-540
DURHAM, N.C. — For the second time in a week, a Wake Forest man appeared in court for his role in a crash. Blake Nichols Grady, 33, has more than 40 convictions and multiple DWIs. He was charged last week with DWI and driving without of license in connection...
1 arrested for DWI after crash, vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said someone is charged with a DWI after a crash and vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh Sunday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to a residential area near the intersection of Muxbere Way and Drayford Way. They said someone...
More details emerge against Harnett County mother charged in death of 3-month-old baby
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Harnett County neighborhood turned into a crime scene Sunday night after a 3-month-old baby was found outside a Dunn home and then pronounced dead, according to police. Naomi Khan, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her baby. She had her...
Sanford man charged with giving fentanyl to man in fatal overdose in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man has been charged in connection to a Fentanyl overdose in Harnett County. On Nov. 20, deputies responded to the 200 block of Farley Road after a call was received that Andy “AJ” Hicks Jr. was unresponsive, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
Person dies after being struck by train in Benson
The Benson Police Department said Monday that a person is dead after being struck by a train. The train hit the pedestrian somewhere in the area of Railroad and Market Street in Benson. Police told WRAL News that person has died from the result of the crash. The identity of...
Car crashes into parked car, catches fire
GARNER, N.C. — A car hit a parked car then caught fire Sunday morning in Raleigh. According to the Raleigh Police Department, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. near a home on Muxbere Way near Jones Sausage Road and Rock Quarry Road. The car that crashed then caught fire,...
3-month-old dies in Harnett County, mother charged with murder
A mother has been charged with first-degree murder after an infant was found outside a Harnett County home with serious injuries.
Man killed in early-morning shooting in North Carolina, police say
Police said a man died after he was shot in Durham early Saturday morning.
Daughter accused of killing her 75-year-old mother makes first court appearance in Orange County
The 51-year-old woman shot her 75-year-old mother in the head, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Slain Wake County Deputy Byrd was shot 4 times with 3 in the head, autopsy states
Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. on August 11.
1 person killed in early morning shooting in Durham
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Durham Saturday.
Thousands gather to show support for pickup truck driver, victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade incident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday evening at least two thousand people gathered to remember a girl who died after an incident involving a pickup truck pulling a float at the Raleigh Christmas Parade last month — but also to show support for the driver of that truck, Landen Glass who is facing multiple charges.
Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chapel Hill; driver cited, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was sent to UNC Hospital after being struck Friday by a vehicle. Shortly before 4 p.m., Chapel Hill police responded to the incident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Lefan Xuan,...
Juvenile stabbed while trying to rob adult, Morrisville police say
Morrisville police said one person was stabbed during an attempted robbery late Thursday night involving 'mostly juveniles.'
Raleigh Chick-fil-A workers help extinguish car fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car caught on fire at a new Chick-fil-A in Raleigh Saturday evening and employees helped extinguish the flames. A car caught on fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A located on Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, an employee confirmed to CBS 17.
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
Lillington dealership looking for answers after $700,000 worth in cars stolen
A dealership in Lillington is looking for answers after a dozen cars were stolen Friday.
Sisters die in single-car crash in Vance County
HENDERSON, N.C. — A pair of sisters, residents of Henderson, died in a single-car crash in Vance County just before midnight Wednesday. According to the State Highway Patrol, the passenger was 19-year-old Jaiah Kearney and the driver was her sister, 17-year-old Zikera Kearney. The aunt of the two victims...
