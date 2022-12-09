MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement officers investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students a month ago spent several hours over the weekend going through tips provided to the FBI Tip Line and the Tip Line email. So far, no suspect has been identified in the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. They were stabbed to death on the second and third floors of a residence in the 1100 block of King Road in the early morning hours of November 13th.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO