koze.com
Forests to Prepare Supplemental Environmental Analysis For Hungry Ridge Restoration Project
KAMIAH, ID – The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests intends to prepare a supplemental environmental analysis for the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project in response to a June 2022 court order enjoining the Hungry Ridge and End of the World projects on the forest. The supplemental analysis will provide updated information about the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project’s environmental effects related to old growth and both projects’ cumulative effect on old growth forests, providing forest managers additional information to issue an updated project decision.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Some Details From Year 2 Of Blues Elk Calf Mortality Study Out
More collared Blue Mountains elk calves have survived to this point of 2022 than last year, but cougars are again taking the lion’s share among Southeast Washington’s burgeoning predator guild. WDFW Region 1 Manager Steve Pozzanghera this morning in Clarkston reported to the Fish and Wildlife Commission that...
Post Register
A coho first on the Clearwater
Jerry Smith and his girlfriend, Kim Parsells, were targeting coho salmon during a fishing trip to the North Fork of the Clearwater River at Ahsahka last month. But that was only a means to an end. Their real aim was to see if one of them could land a small piece of Idaho fishing history. They succeeded.
koze.com
USDA Investing $3.1 Billion in 141 Selected Climate-Smart Projects
LEWISTON, ID – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $3.1 billion in 141 selected projects under its Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced today that the Biden-Harris Administration, through the USDA is investing an additional $325 million for 71 projects under the second funding pool of the effort, bringing the total investment from both funding pools to over $3.1 billion for 141 tentatively selected projects.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, December 10, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18856 Civil Standby. Incident Address: 2100 BIRCH AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 10:23:06. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18857 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 1239 WARNER AVE; COMMUNITY PARK. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA.
34-Year-Old White Bird Man Arrested for Felony Eluding in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Friday, December 9, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on routine patrol on Highway 95 near the turn off to Old Highway 95 when they noticed a motorcycle pass the without any license plates. According to a press release from the ICSO, deputies...
Idaho Murders: National Media Exploits Moscow Murders
It has been over a month since four University of Idaho students were found murdered in their Moscow home. The case continues to be unsolved, causing the Moscow Police chief to warn that the killer could strike again. The case is being handled through a partnership of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers. Unfortunately, there has been little progress in finding the identity of the killer or killers.
Moscow murders: 'We are keeping that information safe'
MOSCOW, Idaho — After the stabbing attack that claimed the lives of four students off campus at the University of Idaho, Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they are holding the information they have close to the vest so they don't compromise bringing someone to justice. It's been over four...
southarkansassun.com
Moscow Police Are Looking for a White Car Near King Road Home In Relation to the University of Idaho Killings
Police are investigating the brutal stabbing death incidents that happen to four college students of the University of Idaho on Nov.13 in King Road Residence located in Moscow, Idaho. Police are still looking for more information about the white car sedan that was reportedly spotted near the crime scene that police believe to be an important piece related to the case.
koze.com
Moscow Murder Investigators Spend Weekend Going Through Tips (Watch/Listen)
MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement officers investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students a month ago spent several hours over the weekend going through tips provided to the FBI Tip Line and the Tip Line email. So far, no suspect has been identified in the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. They were stabbed to death on the second and third floors of a residence in the 1100 block of King Road in the early morning hours of November 13th.
newsnationnow.com
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
pullmanradio.com
City of Moscow to begin Downtown Business District Concrete Cutting project
The city of Moscow will start the concrete cutting project in the downtown business district this Monday. Work is expected to be complete within the course of the week. Start date for this project is contingent on the weather and may extend due to inclement weather. Some noise, dust, and...
Idaho stabbings rock campus a decade after deadly romance between professor and student
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered in an off-campus rental in the early morning hours of November 13, police if Moscow, Idaho said.
Idaho murders: Nearly 4 weeks after slayings, neighbor reportedly recalls hearing scream
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
iheart.com
Dad Repaired Door Lock a Week Before Idaho Murder
A former tenant that lived in the same house where four University of Idaho students were murdered says all six bedrooms had combination locks. It's believed the students had a keypad lock on their doors.
newsnationnow.com
Why was HVAC contractor at the crime scene?
(NewsNation) — A HVAC utility repair man was reportedly at the University of Idaho crime scene, and some are speculating that the technician might be helping with the investigation. Veteran investigator Mike King, who hosts the “Profiling Evil” podcast, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that people should wait until...
trendingwork.com
Idaho Murder: What We Know Yet?
It’s been more than two weeks since four students from the University of Idaho were discovered dead at a home in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13. However, according to the Moscow police department, the suspect or suspects in this case have not been identified as of yet. Here is what we are aware of at this time.
Traffic Stop in Idaho County Leads to Arrest of Stites Woman for Possession of Methamphetamine
IDAHO COUNTY - On Sunday, December 11, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on patrol in Stites, ID when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. While making contact with the driver, Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff on the vehicle and alerted for the presence of narcotics, according to a press release from the ICSO.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho expert explains how DNA will be used to find Moscow murderer
BOISE (KIVI) – There’s no suspect and no murder weapon in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow and that has some people wondering, ‘What’s left at the crime scene?’ The answer is likely a lot if police have DNA evidence, which experts say is commonly found in most stabbing cases.
Four U of I murder victims honored during commencement ceremony
MOSCOW, ID. — While the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students continues, U of I’s graduating winter class held their commencement ceremony at the ICCU Arena in Moscow Saturday morning. Students celebrated their educational achievements while the town is still grappling with the murders of four students. At the start of the ceremony, U of I...
