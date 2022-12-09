ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Second annual Student Art Show held at ECAT

By PAT HRITZ
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ZQi7_0jca8vi200

The spark of creativity was on full display at a Student Art Show Thursday evening.

It happened at the Erie Center for Arts and Technology (ECAT).

On display were the works of 64 students who took part in classes and summer camp, with projects ranging from animation, fashion design, ceramics, painting and sculpture.

The arts program director spoke to us about why showing the work is so important.

“When you put your work on the wall, something happens, because other people are watching it, and they’re looking at it, and you can see that they appreciate it,” said Jude Shingle, arts program director. “So it’s so important that we have this night, so the students can see the impact that their work has.”

ECAT is a nonprofit organization that offers after school classes for those interested in pursuing the arts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

57th Annual Barber Ball Held to Benefit People with Special Needs

The 57th annual Barber Ball, run by the Barber Institute, was held at the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday night. The event also served as the capstone for the Institute's 70th anniversary year. This year's Barber Ball funds will go towards renovating the Institute's pool, which provides people with special needs...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Barber Christmas Ball kicks off on the bayfront for 50th year

A holiday tradition for more than 50 years continued Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center. Over 1,200 people showed up for the 2022 Barber Christmas Ball featuring live music, food and decorations on Erie’s bayfront. The festive gala benefits the Barber National Institute. Their mission is to provide children and adults with autism, intellectual disabilities, and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community invited to Historic Preservation meetings; public input wanted

The city is inviting community members to provide feedback at Monday night’s Historic Preservation meeting. The community is invited to the New Life & Spirit Revival Center on East 9th Street Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. The city is looking for public input when it comes to historic preservation projects. There are other meetings […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Gannon University 2022 winter commencement kicks off

Gannon University celebrated its 2022 winter graduates on Sunday. A total of 256 graduates were recognized during Gannon’s Commencement Ceremony at the Highmark Events Center. The graduating class consisted of 13 doctoral degrees, 115 master’s degrees and 106 bachelor’s degrees. Students from 13 different nations earned their degrees after their journey through college. Prior to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Ember and Forge celebrates five years in downtown Erie

A staple to downtown has been brewing business for five years. The air was filled with espresso to commemorate the beginning of a local coffee shop. Five years ago, Ember and Forge swung open their doors to downtown Erie on the corner of West 4th and State streets. On Saturday, they celebrated their anniversary by […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Arts & Culture executive director stepping down in 2023

Change is coming to an Erie arts agency as the new year rolls in. Patrick Fisher recently made the announcement that he will be stepping away from the executive director of Erie Arts and Culture in April. He joined Erie Arts and Culture in 2018 with a five-year plan. Erie Arts and Culture is the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

‘Holiday Heroes Campaign’ kicks off at Community Blood Bank

A local blood bank is kicking off its annual “Holiday Heroes Campaign” as the need for blood continues. Erie Mayor Joe Schember, assistant chief of the Erie Fire Department, Leonard Trott, and the Deputy Chief of the City of Erie Police Department, William Marucci, spoke about the importance of donating blood this holiday season as […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk Native Awarded Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy recently awarded academy recruit Yvette Perez with the Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship. Perez, the 25th recipient of the scholarship, graduated from Dunkirk High School in 2018 and from Jamestown Community College with an Associate's degree in criminal justice with high honors in December 2021. Perez was accepted into the Sheriff's Academy at JCC in August.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Kids get a chance to ‘shop with a hero’ this week

Local law enforcement and first responders are taking to the Harborcreek Walmart, giving children the opportunity to “Shop With a Hero.” A small parade was held Monday morning for the children outside of the store before they picked their hero and took to the toy section. Trooper Hacke says law enforcement and first responders are […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Brunch with Santa at the Skunk and Goat

Christmas is still two weeks away, but families could get in the Christmas spirit at Skunk and Goat Tavern in North East by having Brunch with Santa Claus on Sunday. In addition to enjoying the Skunk and Goat's signature food and drinks, like chicken and waffles, chocolate chip pancakes and Freeport sausage, families could enjoy live music and a visit from Santa while they ate.
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Families Receive Christmas Gifts from Toys for Tots

Christmas arrived early for many families on Saturday, thanks to the generosity of the Erie community. Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marine Corps. held their annual distribution day. People lined up as early as 7:45 in the morning to receive their gifts. All through the day, volunteers organized toys...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Home repairs program launching to support commonwealth counties

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Counties now have potential funds available for repair and winterizing assistance to local homeowners and landlords through a commonwealth program. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Dec. 12 that county governments or nonprofits can apply for funds through a new $120-million Whole-Home Repairs Program. That program intends to address habitability, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Walking through the Winter Wonderland Christmas Display at Asbury Woods in Erie

One of my favorite outdoor destinations in northwestern PA is Asbury Woods in Erie, so when I heard they had a Christmas light display, I knew I needed to check it out. Known as Winter Wonderland, the area around the boardwalk at Asbury Woods is fantastically decorated each holiday season, and visitors are invited to walk through this magical forest to see one of the best walk-through Christmas light displays in Pennsylvania.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Santa spreads Christmas cheer at Millcreek Sonic Drive-In

Santa Claus left the North Pole and made one last stop before the big night in a couple of weeks. Kids were invited to Sonic Drive-In at the Millcreek Mall for a free photo with Santa. Good girls and boys were invited to tell the big man their last minute wishes. He parked his sleigh […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local Toys for Tots distribution drive kicks off

The day has finally come after months of collecting toys. Distribution for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program kicked off on Saturday. New action figures, dolls and trinkets were stuffed in bags and donated to families in need to make their Christmas special. On Sunday, Dec. 11, churches and local organizations that […]
ERIE, PA
tourcounsel.com

Visit Millcreek Mall Complex in Erie, Pennsylvania

Some of its main stores are Boscov's department store and more of a hundred fashion stores highlighting Chico's, Victoria's Secret, Hollister, Carter's and H&M baby clothing store. There are also good options to go for lunch or dinner like Outback or Red Lobster. It also has the Round 1 bowling alley and a trampoline park. In its surroundings there are dozens of other shops and restaurants as well as some hotels.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town Dec. 9 – 11

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Flagship City Food Hall Spirits and Sweaters Stroll along the businesses of Downtown Erie to sample some Holiday alcoholic beverages prepared by Luminary Distilling […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Donations needed for Erie veterans

Local veterans will soon receive Christmas gifts from the community, and there’s still time for you to donate. Dee Caruana, realtor, the Veterans Miracle Center and Legacy Hydroponics are teaming up and collecting holiday gift cards for local veterans. On Saturday, they are accepting donations at Agresti Real Estate and the Erie Sports Park from […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy