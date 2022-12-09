Second annual Student Art Show held at ECAT

The spark of creativity was on full display at a Student Art Show Thursday evening.

It happened at the Erie Center for Arts and Technology (ECAT).

On display were the works of 64 students who took part in classes and summer camp, with projects ranging from animation, fashion design, ceramics, painting and sculpture.

The arts program director spoke to us about why showing the work is so important.

“When you put your work on the wall, something happens, because other people are watching it, and they’re looking at it, and you can see that they appreciate it,” said Jude Shingle, arts program director. “So it’s so important that we have this night, so the students can see the impact that their work has.”

ECAT is a nonprofit organization that offers after school classes for those interested in pursuing the arts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.