Mastodons fall to St. Thomas in non-conference tilt

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team dropped a non-league contest at St. Thomas on Thursday night (Dec. 8) 79-64 despite a one-point deficit late in the third quarter.



After leading at the end of the first quarter 20-18, St. Thomas went on a 16-0 run to take control of the game. The ‘Dons cut the lead to six by halftime thanks to a pair of layups from Ryin Ott in the final two minutes of the half.



St. Thomas started the second half on a 10-4 push that stretched the lead back out to 12. The Mastodons went on a 15-4 run spurred in large part by Klea Kaci, who scored seven straight points and drew an offensive foul in a 2:28 stretch immediately after coming off the bench. The 15-4 run brought the Mastodons back within one point at 50-49. During this run, the ‘Dons forced the Tommies into six turnovers.



The fourth quarter was all Tommies, as they out-scored the ‘Dons 26-13 to stay unbeaten at home this season. The Mastodons held St. Thomas to 21.4 percent (3-of-14) from the 3-point line, while the Tommies returned the favor, allowing the ‘Dons to shoot just 19.2 percent (5-of-26) from long range. St. Thomas’ three triples was a season-low.



St. Thomas was led by Sammy Opichka, who finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals. The Tommies got 22 points from the free throw line. The ‘Dons had a pair in double-figures with Destinee Marshall and Ott scoring 12 and 11, respectively. Ott had six boards to lead the team.



Amellia Bromenschenkel had about as Amellia Bromenschenkel of a stat line as possible, recording nine points, six rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist while shooting 50 percent (3-of-6) from the floor.



Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 4-6 while St. Thomas improves to 4-4. The Mastodons will have 10 days before their next game in preparation for final exams. Their next game will be on December 18 at Indiana State.

