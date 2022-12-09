ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
semoball.com

Hot Rebels will have hands full with improved Dexter BIG

The confidence level among the Richland (Essex) boy’s basketball program has to be pretty high early in this season, as the Rebels (4-1) are off to their best start in four seasons. However, Richland (Essex) takes a significant step up in competition tonight, as it hosts the Class 4 program, Dexter (3-2) at 7:30 p.m.
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Malden plays 'own style of basketball' to take down Campbell

The Malden boys basketball team is on a three-game winning streak as they've set off to play their “own style of basketball” with intensity under second year head coach Mike Kilgore. Friday night, the Green Wave defeated Campbell on the road 79-55. “Our biggest thing here is that...
MALDEN, MO
semoball.com

Dons run past East Carter in OFC contest

ELLSINORE — Led by the dual 28-point performances by Emmitt Jones and Max Owen, the Doniphan Dons bounced back big from a loss earlier in the week to Greenville with an 84-65 win at East Carter Friday. The Dons (3-1) also got 17 points from J.D. Burton as the...
ELLSINORE, MO
semoball.com

Jackson's Tony Terry signs NLI to play football at Kansas

Surrounded by friends, family, and coaches, Jackson senior Tony Terry put pen to paper on Monday and signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Kansas. The backdrop was fitting. Behind Terry and those who care about him, were display cases full of the school’s athletic accomplishments — some of which he played a part in.
LAWRENCE, KS
kjluradio.com

One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine

One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
VIBURNUM, MO
KFVS12

Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
SIKESTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Tractor-trailer runs off U.S. 60; injures driver early Saturday

An Alton man was hurt early Saturday when his tractor-trailer ran off U.S. 60 west of Willow Springs and struck an embankment at about 1:25 a.m. Tpr. Kage Etherton said the eastbound 2006 International 9400I was driven by Lenza D. Clark, 32, who had moderate injuries and was taken to Ozarks Health in West Plains.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police release name of woman found dead at home in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities have released the name of a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman whose body was found in the backyard of a home. Announcing its investigation into the woman's death, the Poplar Bluff Police Department initially said her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman found dead at Poplar Bluff home, authorities investigating

POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says the woman's identity is being withheld until her next-of-kin are notified. Her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Man stabbed, suspect in custody

A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
CARBONDALE, IL
abc17news.com

Suspect fatally shot, 2 found dead in Missouri home

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say officers shot and killed a man after responding to reports of shots fired at a home in southeast Missouri. Two other people were later found dead inside the home. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said in a news release the officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of several shots being fired in and around a home on a state highway east of Poplar Bluff. Dobbs said when officers arrived, they were confronted by an armed individual, and deputies fatally shot the man. Deputies then found two people dead inside the home, apparently from gunshot wounds. The sheriff said three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
WBBJ

Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
DYER COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County

A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. SEMO Fans more than doubled the number of toys collected at the annual Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss this year. Four-car pileup. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. There was a four-car pileup tonight...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
darnews.com

Family members killed in Thursday afternoon shooting

Law enforcement officials believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff’s department was called shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Highway AA, according to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs. Concerns were also raised by neighbors about the well-being of those in a residence in that block.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Suspect shot dead; two bodies found in Butler County

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – One man was shot dead and two other bodies were found in a Butler County home Thursday afternoon in Poplar Bluff. Per Butler County Sheriff Mark T. Dobbs: At around 1408 hours (2:08 p.m.), deputies responded to the 1700 block of AA Hwy. in reference to numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a heavily populated residential area.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

