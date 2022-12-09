Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
KSLA
One on one with Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — So how did he do it?. A Republican candidate for mayor winning in the City of Shreveport. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Tom Arceneaux was elected with 56% of the vote to serve as the 58th mayor of the city of Shreveport. He defeated Democrat Greg...
KSLA
Businessman gives scooters to families
(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
KSLA
Shreveport organizations to host cornhole tournament to benefit Operation Santa Claus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The American Advertising Federation of Shreveport-Bossier is looking to spread some holiday cheer this month. They’ve partnered with the Shreveport-Bossier Cornhole Association for a mini cornhole tournament, or “cornament,” to benefit Operation Santa Claus. This nonprofit helps fill Christmas wish lists throughout the area for disadvantaged children.
St. Thomas More Chancellor responds to video surfaced after championship win
The St. Thomas More Chancellor has released a statement after a video of STM students making racist remarks surfaced and began making its rounds on social media.
This Louisiana City Is One Of The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including a couple right here in Louisiana.
q973radio.com
Biggest Week for Poker in Shreveport History now Underway
When it comes to playing Texas Hold ‘Em poker in Shreveport, we have never seen a week like this. When it comes to the best poker in town, without a doubt it’s found at Bally’s in downtown Shreveport. Earlier this summer, Bally’s brought a huge weekend poker tournamen to town and it was a huge success. Now, they are upping the ante and bringing easily the biggest week of poker to area, and I assure you, our city has never hosted a week of poker quite like this.
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
NOLA.com
Tom Arceneaux wins, is Shreveport's first Republican mayor in more than 20 years
A hotly contest mayoral election in Shreveport ended Saturday when Tom Arceneaux was elected to lead the state’s third largest city for the next four years. Arceneaux’s victory would have been considered a surprise weeks ago because Shreveport had gotten in the habit since 2006 of electing Black Democrats as mayor. Arceneaux is a White Republican lawyer, while his opponent was Greg Tarver, a veteran state senator who is a Black Democrat.
Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana gets help to prepare for rising seas
While it’s unclear how the tribe may spend the $5 million, a 2020 report by the bureau highlighted several climate-related concerns and proposed projects at the Chitimacha reservation
KSLA
New restaurant coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
‘I’m sick to my stomach for the kids and the community’: Longview falls to Aledo in the State Semifinals Saturday
DALLAS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Longview Lobos were the in the State Semifinals looking to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2018. Longview jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the half courtesy of Jalen Hale, but the Aledo Bearcats answered back with two quick touchdowns in the second half. The […]
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
brproud.com
Scotlandville holds off McKinley, 56-54
BATON ROUGE, LA — For the first time all fall the Friday night lights were shut off in Baton Rouge. Yet high school sports were alive and well inside the gymnasiums. Especially for Scotlandville’s starting quarterback C’Zavian Teasette who displayed his talents on the hardwood against McKinley, as he led the Hornets to a 56-54 victory at home Friday night.
KSLA
Severe storms possible Tuesday; cooler into the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Much of the forecast will be focused on Tuesday as little is to happen prior to that day, or much after. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s with cloudy skies overnight. This is a little cooler than the lows we have seen in the last couple of days. Now stargazing or moon viewing tonight, or for the next couple of nights.
LSU Dishes Out Major Transfer Portal Offer
LSU continues to attack positions of need in the transfer portal. On Friday, Brian Kelly dished out an offer to Coastal Carolina defensive lineman/EDGE Josaiah Stewart. The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder signed in the Chanticleers’ 2021 class, and after back-to-back dominant seasons, Stewart entered the transfer portal after a coaching change.
NOLA.com
A 'wild' Shreveport election ends Saturday when Greg Tarver or Tom Arceneaux will be mayor
SHREVEPORT — Based on recent history, Greg Tarver should be coasting to victory Saturday to be the next mayor of Shreveport, the state’s third largest city. Like Tarver, the current mayor and his two predecessors have all been Black Democrats, and Black people constitute a slender majority of Shreveport’s registered voters.
Acadiana’s Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee’s
If you are traveling from Louisiana to or through Texas, what is the one stop you know you are going to make?. Buc-ee's! It's just a given. It is the ultimate stop for food, snacks, drinks, or any kind of shopping really. Even if it's just a potty break, you know you want to stop at a Buc-ee's. They may or may not have the cleanest bathrooms out of all gas stations (if that's what you can even call Buc-ee's).
Magical Winter Lights — The Largest Holiday Lighting Attraction in Texas
It's a spectacular, larger-than-life 45-day festival that presents a fresh, multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows.
