Kansas City, MO

Flames damage rental business, apartments Thursday night in KCMO

By Steve Kaut
 4 days ago
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters battled flames Thursday night from a building that houses a rental business as well as apartments in the city's Northeast neighborhood.

Crews were sent at about 8:40 p.m. to the 4800 block of East 9th Street.

A fire department spokesman said most of the fire was in the rear of the building that includes Jose Fiestas Rental.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators were on the scene Thursday night searching for what started the fire.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

