Chicago, IL

Chicagoans weigh in on our hallmark quirks, from 'Dibs' to 'Yeah, no,'

By Carolina Garibay
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A popular Reddit thread invited Chicago locals to share habits they've picked up on since living in the city.

A response dominating the thread is the general kindness of Chicagoans, which Lesli Ocegueda — who's lived in Chicago her whole life — said  is something she frequently notices.

"I think the people around here are very nice. If you ask, like, help anywhere, like most of the people are generous to help you."

Sharon Bucek, a Streeterville resident, agreed.

“Like when people are looking for directions, or you just look at someone; they have that look, like they're a tourist,” Bucek said. “They don't know what they're doing or where they're at. And, you know, always stop and ask, or I've seen other people to stop and help people out and stuff.”

Ramon Sanchez, who lives near Midway , said he agrees, but he also said Chicagoans aren't afraid to stand their ground. Just look at the practice of " Dibs ,” he said, which Chicagoans employ during winter.

"When you clean out a parking spot, people call dibs by putting either a chair, a cone, something to just say, 'Okay, I cleaned this. I put the work in. I'm parking here,'" Sanchez said.

At the beginning of the year, "Dibs" got so popular that the Department of Streets and Sanitation removed objects from streets.

Other behaviors on the Reddit thread include staring down oncoming traffic while crossing the street, and understanding that "no, yeah," means yes, while "yeah, no" means no.

Find the thread on Reddit here .

