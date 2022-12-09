Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 12-16
MOSCOW, Idaho - It's been more than four weeks since Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus and a suspect has still not been identified by the Moscow Police Department (MPD). The students were killed at a residence on King Road in the early hours of Nov. 13.
Idaho victim’s family raising funds for reward money as campus murder mystery enters week 4 with no arrests
Kaylee Goncalves' family is looking to raise money to offer as a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the University of Idaho quadruple homicide.
KHQ Right Now
Lewiston man arrested after attacking police in hospital
A man from Lewiston is back in jail after attacking a police officer in the hospital. Brown now faces charges for felony battery along with previous manslaughter charges.
Idaho murders: Father of slain victim says she had 'big open wounds,' calls police 'cowards'
Slain Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves' father exclusively told Fox News Digital that the victims had "big open gouges" that were made by a "sadistic male."
Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner
Idaho investigators bagged the hands of four students killed in their home off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 in an effort to preserve evidence.
Idaho college murders: New clues in hunt for killer
Police in Moscow, Idaho, say they have new clues in the search for the person who murdered college students Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.
New clues emerge in hunt for killer of 4 Idaho students
It ha been nearly one month since the murders of four college students in Moscow, Idaho and still no arrests have been made. The University of Idaho held a moment of silence for the victims during its winter graduation ceremony.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho expert explains how DNA will be used to find Moscow murderer
BOISE (KIVI) – There’s no suspect and no murder weapon in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow and that has some people wondering, ‘What’s left at the crime scene?’ The answer is likely a lot if police have DNA evidence, which experts say is commonly found in most stabbing cases.
Idaho murders: Police release bodycam video from night of killings
Idaho officials released body camera footage Thursday of a police stop recorded around the same time four college students were stabbed to death and near the crime scene.
Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13
MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
Idaho murders: Nearly 4 weeks after slayings, neighbor reportedly recalls hearing scream
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
iheart.com
Dad Repaired Door Lock a Week Before Idaho Murder
A former tenant that lived in the same house where four University of Idaho students were murdered says all six bedrooms had combination locks. It's believed the students had a keypad lock on their doors.
KHQ Right Now
Holly Lindsey becomes first woman sheriff in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Holly Lindsey is officially the first woman sheriff in not only Shoshone County, but most of North Idaho. She was previously serving as the undersheriff and enters this role after sheriff Mike Gunderson recently retired due to health issues. “It's truly an honor to be appointed...
Idaho police search for white Hyundai Elantra in Moscow college murder case
Detectives investigating the quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho want to speak with occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra that was near the scene of the murders.
Moscow Police Zero In on 3-Hour Window as Potential Key to Murder Case
On Monday, police in Moscow, Idaho, asked the community for new information on the fatal stabbing of four college students, as no suspect has been identified.
newsnationnow.com
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
University of Idaho murders timeline: What we know about the slaughter of four students
This is what is known so far about the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home Nov. 13, according to police.
Moscow Police Identify Idaho Murder Victim's Potential 'Stalker'
Local law enforcement said in a Monday update that "detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking."
Idaho student murders: Haunting theory about vicious killings revealed by father of victim
The father of one of the University of Idaho students murdered in their home last month shared his theory about the murderer's target based on their movements once they got in the house.
Idaho murders: Grieving father of slain college student calls loss 'hardest thing in the world'
The devastated dad of murdered Idaho college student Madison "Maddie" Mogen called her death the "hardest thing in the world" and said he just wants justice.
Comments / 0