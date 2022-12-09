ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 12-16

MOSCOW, Idaho - It's been more than four weeks since Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus and a suspect has still not been identified by the Moscow Police Department (MPD). The students were killed at a residence on King Road in the early hours of Nov. 13.
MOSCOW, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho expert explains how DNA will be used to find Moscow murderer

BOISE (KIVI) – There’s no suspect and no murder weapon in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow and that has some people wondering, ‘What’s left at the crime scene?’ The answer is likely a lot if police have DNA evidence, which experts say is commonly found in most stabbing cases.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13

MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Holly Lindsey becomes first woman sheriff in Shoshone County

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Holly Lindsey is officially the first woman sheriff in not only Shoshone County, but most of North Idaho. She was previously serving as the undersheriff and enters this role after sheriff Mike Gunderson recently retired due to health issues. “It's truly an honor to be appointed...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
newsnationnow.com

Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy