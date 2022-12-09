ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Vermilion Catholic falls to Ouachita Christian in Division IV State Title Game

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
 4 days ago
Vermilion Catholic falls in the Division IV Title Game, 28-14 to Ouachita Christian.

After falling behind 7-0, a Jonathan Dartez TD on 4th and goal from the 2 tied the game for V-C at 7-7. OCS scored right before halftime to make it 14-7, which was the start of 21 unanswered points by the OCS Eagles.

This ends a magical run for VC, who was 13-0 prior to the state championship. This was the Eagles first appearance in the superdome since 2013.

